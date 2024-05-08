EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director/PDMR Shareholding

BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons EDIP deferred shares 2023 award BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 7 May 2024 the following conditional share award (the "Award") was made to the chief executive officer under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Award was made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2023 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023 and 25 April 2024 respectively. Level of award The Award represents thirty-three per cent of the 2023 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. In calculating the number of bp shares over which this Award has been made, the Remuneration Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 25 April 2024 (£4.89). Number of shares subject to award Name Award Murray Auchincloss 124,128 ordinary shares

This award will vest in three years in accordance with the rules of the Plan. The chief executive officer will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction 124,128 conditional share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)



Nil consideration

124,128



d) Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

124,128



Nil consideration. Market value £4.89



Nil consideration. Market value £606,985.92 e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

