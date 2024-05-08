Fenjiu International Trade Co., Ltd.: Fenjiu International Enters the Argentine Embassy in Beijing to Bridge Cultures through Wine on the Silk Road

Diplomacy Just Got more Delicious on the Occasion of Malbec World Way that Celebrates the Intersection of Both Cherished Wine Cultures

Fenjiu International, a renowned Chinese liquor brand with a history spanning millennia, recently made waves by stepping into the Argentine Embassy in Beijing. The event was hosted as yet another amazing episode of the popular Sohu Food Channel's program called 'Ambassador's Gourmet Parlour'. This one of a kind program showcases Fenjiu's commitment to promoting cultural understanding through the universal language of fine wine in different embassies, featuring their distinguished Ambassadors to China. The chief guest of this show is always the Ambassador and this time, it was the honorable Ambassador of Argentina. In this episode, the guests gladly experienced the exquisite flavors of Fenjiu alongside Argentina's renowned Malbec.

Silk Road Fenjiu entered the Argentine Embassy

"Shared passions for wine can transcend geographical boundaries and this historic program is being held at the Argentine embassy on the occasion of Malbec World Day, which is celebrated worldwide in the cherished wine cultures." Said the host, while sharing his thoughts on this occasion. "This program marks a significant cultural exchange between China and Argentina, and it is becoming a virtual gateway for netizens to explore various embassies, fostering cultural exchange while savoring culinary delights." He added.

Dialogue with Argentine Ambassador to China in The Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor

The Argentine Ambassador to China emphasized the importance of sustainable development, a value shared by both Argentina's wine industry and Fenjiu, which has long prioritized environmental sustainability in its production processes. Furthermore, the Ambassador particularly showed great interest in Fenjiu Chocolate. Fenjiu represents the pinnacle of Chinese liquor craftsmanship, and it has represented China at several embassies in Beijing in the past.

Argentine Ambassador to China tasting Fenjiu chocolate

During the exchange, the Ambassador also signed a handwritten note saying, 'All Our Love to Sohu Audience'. As China and Argentina celebrate over half a century of friendship, the exchange between Fenjiu and Malbec symbolizes the deepening cultural ties between the two nations. Fenjiu's mission to promote the Silk Road Spirit resonates with China's commitment to quality, tradition, and global cooperation.

Fenjiu was presented as a gift to the Argentine Ambassador to China

According to the Ambassador, Argentina is more than 20,000 kilometers away from China, thus becoming the farthest country from China in the world but this exchange between Malbec and Fenjiu has brought the two countries closer than ever. This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Argentina and the 2nd anniversary of Argentina's joining the Belt and Road Initiative.

Argentine Ambassador to China, wrote a message.

Fenjiu International is dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and sustainable development while continuing to delight connoisseurs worldwide with its exquisite liquors. As Fenjiu paves the way for Chinese liquor to shine on the international stage, it invites enthusiasts to embark on a journey of taste and tradition along the Silk Road.

Please Click here for the Video.

