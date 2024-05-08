Envision Pharma Group Announces the Appointment of Alistair Macdonald to Board of Directors

Alistair Macdonald brings over 30 years of biopharmaceutical and life sciences leadership experience to Envision Pharma Group's Board of Directors

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) announced today the appointment of Alistair Macdonald to the Envision Board of Directors.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Alistair to the Envision Board of Directors," shared Howard Miller, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. "His deep knowledge of executive and operational functions across manufacturing, consulting, clinical and commercial sectors aligns perfectly with the services we offer our clients. His leadership on the board will position us to continue driving improved outcomes and insights for the life sciences industry."

Alistair Macdonald brings over 30 years of biopharmaceutical and life sciences experience in executive and operation roles across manufacturing, consulting, clinical and commercial sectors and currently serves as an operating partner for BHO Capital. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer for Syneos Health, a global CRO with over 29,000 employees and operations in over 100 countries. Before becoming CEO, Alistair held several leadership roles across the company, including clinical development, global oncology, business development & alliance management to drive operational excellence.

Prior to his time at Syneos, Alistair's career is marked by increasing responsibility and leadership positions at Bovis Lendlease Consulting, supporting companies worldwide, and technical and production management positions at Novartis. He began his career in a dynamic CDMO operation with CCL Pharmaceuticals.

Macdonald will bring a wealth of board leadership experience with this new appointment, as he currently serves as a board member for the Medicines Discovery Catapult Foundation. Previously, he was the director and chairman of the Association of Clinical Research Organizations Board of Directors and a member of Syneos Health's Board of Directors.

"As a long-time admirer of Envision Pharma Group's business model, it's an honour to help them drive the strongest value proposition possible for its customers. I look forward to drawing on my industry and leadership experience in this role to support the crucial work Envision is doing in the life sciences space," says Alistair Macdonald.

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

