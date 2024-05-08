New, Exclusive Deal Starts in June 2025

The Premier League and Fanatics Collectibles have today announced a landmark multi-year trading-card partnership. Fanatics Collectibles will become the exclusive provider of Premier League trading cards, trading card games and stickers from June 2025.

Fans of the Premier League, the world's most watched football league, will be able to collect trading cards and stickers from all 20 Premier League clubs, offering them the chance to connect with their favourite stars and clubs in the League.

Fanatics Collectibles, the trading card and collectibles division of the global digital sports platform Fanatics, currently has the league and sport licensing rights to the Bundesliga (since 2008), UEFA Club Competitions (since 2015), Major League Soccer (since 2012), Major League Baseball, UFC and Formula 1. Beyond that, its cornerstone brand Topps has a long history in the sport: it was a partner with the Premier League from 1994-2019. The Fanatics Commerce business also holds e-commerce and licensed apparel partnerships with The FA and a number of Premier League clubs.

Premier League Chief Commercial Officer, Will Brass said: "We are delighted to welcome Fanatics as the official sticker and trading card licensee of the Premier League from season 2025/26. They bring an outstanding track record and strong commitment to innovation, helping fans all over the world express their passion for the sports they love. Through this partnership, we will be able to create a truly memorable collectible experience for all."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Premier League in this historic deal that we believe will put fans and collectors closer to the teams and players that they love," said David Leiner, Fanatics Collectibles' President of Trading Cards. "At Fanatics Collectibles, we know and love the game, and look forward to building an element of unique storytelling through the lens of collecting."

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 900 million homes in 189 countries. Find out more at premierleague.com.

About Fanatics Collectibles

Fanatics Collectibles is a new model and vision for the hobby fundamentally changing the experience for current and future collectors, leagues, and players across many professional and college sports. The organization secured long-term, exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards for several sports properties, including MLB, MLBPA, MLS, UFC and Formula 1, among others. In January 2022, Fanatics Collectibles announced the acquisition of Topps, establishing the preeminent licensed trading card brand as the cornerstone of Fanatics' trading cards and collectibles business and jumpstarted its MLB and MLBPA rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards.

