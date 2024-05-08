TOLREMO therapeutics AG (TOLREMO) today announced the appointment of Alan Sandler, M.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Sandler, a leading expert in oncology research and pharmaceutical development, was most recently Chief Medical Officer at Mirati Therapeutics, which was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2024. He joins the SAB as an important addition to TOLREMO's internal resources to support the development of an innovative approach to preventing transcriptional cancer drug resistance. The company's lead candidate, TT125-802, is a small molecule CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor currently advancing through a Phase 1 clinical trial.

"Alan brings extensive experience in drug development, including clinical development experience with one of the leading KRAS inhibitors," said Stefanie Flückiger-Mangual, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TOLREMO. "We welcome his insights as we make important progress toward delivering a novel therapeutic solution to addressing resistance to targeted cancer therapies."

"I have been impressed with TOLREMO's work. The team has discovered an exciting pivotal mechanism that governs critical transcriptional resistance pathways," said Alan Sandler, M.D., Scientific Advisory Board member at TOLREMO. "Over the course of my career, I have seen the need for an innovative approach to address this form of drug resistance, and I look forward to supporting the development of TT125-802 as a backbone for resistance-preventing combination therapies."

Dr. Alan Sandler is a distinguished leader in oncology and drug development with extensive experience in both industry and academia. His expertise spans clinical development and operations, regulatory affairs, drug safety and development strategies. Dr. Sandler previously held the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Mirati Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company. Before joining Mirati, he was the President, Global Head of Development in Oncology at Zai Lab. Prior to that, Dr. Sandler held roles of progressive responsibility at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, where he ultimately served as Senior Vice President and Global Head, Product Development of Oncology Solid Tumors. His academic positions include roles at Oregon Health and Science University, where he served as Professor of Medicine and Head of the Division of Hematology/Medical Oncology; Vanderbilt University as an Associate Professor of Medicine; and Indiana University as Assistant Professor of Medicine. Dr. Sandler earned his M.D. from Rush Medical College and completed his training in internal medicine and a fellowship in medical oncology at Yale-New Haven Medical Center. An active contributor to the medical field, he has authored over 300 publications, including peer-reviewed articles, reviews, abstracts, and book chapters.

About TOLREMO

TOLREMO therapeutics' mission is to prevent non-genetic cancer drug resistance by dismantling the earliest defense to targeted therapies. Led by phenotypic insights, we discovered a pivotal mechanism that governs critical transcriptional resistance pathways. Our clinical compound TT125-802 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor designed to block these survival techniques to significantly improve the response rates and durability of established treatments. By stopping cancer drug resistance as it emerges, we aim to surmount a universal challenge for current and future targeted therapies for lasting patient benefit.

