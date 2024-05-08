Checkout Ltd: Checkout.com launches 'Flow,' a simple way to boost conversion online and improve the checkout flow

Checkout.com's 'Flow', leverages billions of transactions processed to offer consumers their preferred payment experience at the moment of checkout

Using Flow, merchants will be able to future-proof their payment needs by being ready for any changes in the payment landscape

Flow simplifies the process of integrating new payment methods and lets businesses benefit from Checkout.com's expanding network of payment options

Flow saves businesses time by staying up to date with PCI-DSS 4.0 compliance and local card scheme and payment requirements

LONDON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, today launched its latest product designed for global enterprises. Flow's customizable building blocks help businesses present the right payment methods to the right customer at the right time, enter new markets by easily integrating new payment methods, and improve security by staying up-to-date with PCI compliance, GDPR rules, and card scheme requirements.

Almost 60% of consumers say they have been permanently put off from returning to a site because it did not have their preferred payment method[1].

Flow is the result of extensive research performed across billions of transactions, aiming to simplify customer experiences at the checkout. Businesses can boost their conversion rates by offering a buyer their preferred payment method based on location, currency, and the type of device users are using. Additionally, Flow optimizes input fields so that payment information is captured in the right format to reduce cart abandonment. In the future, Flow will benefit from the billions of payments transactions processed on the Checkout.com network, leverage AI and Machine Learning services and integration with the Intelligent Acceptance product which optimizes payment performance.

Businesses integrating Flow can easily tailor the experience to align with their brand identity, including font styles and color schemes. With minimal configuration, Flow also adapts to a user's local needs by adjusting the checkout process to the relevant language, ensuring multilingual support. Furthermore, Flow supports cross-browser and cross-device experiences, adapting seamlessly across devices and screen sizes.

Businesses adopting Flow can expand into new markets faster with a one-time integration allowing them to access their payment methods of choice. Flow is easy to maintain; a business doesn't have to complete additional coding to support new geographies and payment methods. Included at launch are all major card schemes, as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Sofort, iDEAL, Bancontact, Giropay, EPS, Multibanco, Przelewy24, and KNET. Additional payment methods will be added to the service continually, giving merchants the ability to support global diverse payment experiences with minimal effort.

Finally, Flow helps businesses stay in line with PCI compliance, GDPR rules, and local card scheme and payment requirements - reducing complexity for merchants and saving them time.

Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer at Checkout.com, said: "Flow makes building your payment page extremely simple, staying true to your brand while keeping your business safe. We have put years of experience towards designing a smoother checkout experience."

