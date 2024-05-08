West Mining Corp. Announces Richard Lonsdale-Hands to the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST MINING CORP. ("WEST" OR THE "COMPANY")(CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Lonsdale-Hands to its advisory board. Mr. Lonsdale-Hands is a seasoned investor with over 50 years of experience in investment banking, resources and property management. He has held many significant roles of director, president, managing director and advisor with multiple small and large capitalization companies throughout his career.



Mr. Lonsdale-Hands has managed funds for Robeco, ADIA, BMA, AMP, The Prudential Assurance Co PLC and many other institutional and private clients. He has held and currently holds a number of directorships in companies related to investments made by ADT, ADC, AASF and RFMJ, and has been a guest speaker on European Business at the Dallas Ambassadors Conference 1996. Other notable roles he's had include being Director of the Chambord Fund, Director of Orco Property Group, and Director of FIPP SA. He has also acted as adviser to numerous worldwide pension funds, asset managers and insurance companies. He is fluent in English and French and spends most of his time between Luxembourg, London and the south of France.

Nader Vatanchi, West Mining's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We welcome Mr. Lonsdale-Hands and his years of experience to the Company. Mr. Lonsdale-Hands brings invaluable insights and strategic guidance to our team from a European standpoint. We look forward to working with him as we continue to progress the Company."

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000-hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold, and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene, and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

West Mining Corp.

Nader Vatanchi

778-881-4631

CEO

nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

