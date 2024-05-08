Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Xbrane Biopharma AB tas bort / The observation status for Xbrane Biopharma AB is removed

Den 28 februari 2024 gavs aktierna i Xbrane Biopharma AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella
ställning. 

Den 14 mars 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget utfallet i en företrädesemission.

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att ta bort
observationsstatusen för aktierna (XBRANE, ISIN-kod SE0007789409, orderboks-ID
118813) och teckningsoptionerna (XBRANE TO 1, ISIN-kod SE0021515087,
orderboks-ID 329544) i Xbrane Biopharma AB. 

On February 28, 2024, the shares in Xbrane Biopharma AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

On March 14, 2024, the Company disclosed the outcome of a rights issue.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status of the shares (XBRANE, ISIN-code SE0007789409, order book ID
118813) and the warrants (XBRANE TO 1, ISIN-code SE0021515087, order book-ID
329544) in Xbrane Biopharma AB. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
