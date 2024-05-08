BSES Rajdhani Power's new 20 MW/ 40 MWh project is India's first utility-scale, standalone battery energy storage system to secure regulatory approval under Section 63 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003. The project is supported by a concessional loan from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). From pv magazine India The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has granted regulatory approval to India's first commercial standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The project is being developed by BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) in partnership with IndiGrid ...

