Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi has completed SEK 3 billion senior bond issue

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) has successfully completed the inaugural issue of senior unsecured bonds of SEK 3 billion under its newly established MTN programme.

The bonds are divided into three tranches where SEK 1.35 billion was issued with a tenor of 3 years and carries a floating rate of 3-months STIBOR + 1.35%, SEK 1.10 billion was issued with a tenor of 5 years and carries a floating rate of 3-months STIBOR + 1.75% and SEK 550 million was issued with a tenor of 5 years and carries a fixed rate of 4.515%.

The bond issue generated strong investor interest and was oversubscribed.

The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nordea and SEB acted as lead managers on the transaction. Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå acted as legal adviser to Sobi.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-has-completed-sek-3-billion-senior-bond-issue,c3975776

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14266/3975776/a6ee3a295140c786.pdf Sobi - Inaugural issue under the MTN programme

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-has-completed-sek-3-billion-senior-bond-issue-302139588.html