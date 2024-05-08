BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Director Declaration
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Eric Sanderson, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc. Mr Sanderson's appointment will be effective immediately upon receiving the approval of the Jersey Financial Services Commission ("JFSC").
8 May 2024