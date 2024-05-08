Introducing Cannovation Clinical Research Partners, LLC: Pioneering the Future of BioPharmaceutical Cannabinoid-Based Therapeutics

Accelerating Cannabinoid Research, Development & Commercialization

Cannovation Clinical Research Partners, a pioneering Cannabis-Based Clinical Research Organization for Drug and Product Development, is proudly announcing its official launch, marking a significant milestone in pharmaceutical and biotech innovation. Founded by esteemed pharmaceutical and biotech executive Lisa Rich-Milan, alongside seasoned cannabis industry leader Michael Zaccaria, Cannovation aims to spearhead a revolution in medicine through the introduction of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Lisa Rich-Milan, the former CEO of one of the 8 DEA licensed bulk manufacturers, now spearheads this innovative clinical research organization, placing cannabis research at the forefront of drug and product development.

The newly established company is dedicated to collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, Centers of Excellence, and DEA researchers to bring cannabis-based drugs to market, covering pre-clinical, clinical trials, and U.S. commercialization phases.

Cannovation Clinical Research Partners, LLC, a clinical research consulting firm, specializes in partnering with organizations developing innovative prescription and non-prescription drugs or products utilizing cannabinoids. CCRP offers a comprehensive suite of services, ranging from turnkey solutions for success, strategic market entry, to navigating the intricate regulatory frameworks in the U.S., all tailored to meet each client's unique needs.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the company's mission, Lisa Rich-Milan, Co-Founder and Pharmaceutical/Biotech Executive at Cannovation Clinical Research Partners, LLC, stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey leveraging the power of cannabinoids. At Cannovation, we are committed to providing unparalleled support to companies seeking to harness the potential of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. We unite pharma, biotechnology, and cannabis at the forefront of innovation, seamlessly connecting the dots for our clients."

Co-Founder Michael Zaccaria, a seasoned cannabis executive, brings extensive industry experience to Cannovation Clinical Research Partners, LLC. "Together with Lisa and our team, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis sectors," said Zaccaria. "Cannovation Clinical Research Partners, LLC serves as a vital bridge between these industries, facilitating the development and commercialization of groundbreaking cannabinoid drugs."

Cannovation Clinical Research Partners takes a holistic approach to assist businesses throughout the entire product lifecycle, encompassing product development (pre-clinical and clinical), commercialization, and launch phases. Leveraging their vast network of expertise and industry connections, Cannovation Clinical Research Partners, LLC equips clients with the necessary tools and support to successfully navigate the intricate landscape of cannabinoid therapeutics.

