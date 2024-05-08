H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $61 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired the Water Circle Estate ("Water Circle" or the "Company"), a large, strategically located industrial estate in London, U.K.

The 42-acre estate includes a portfolio of high quality, fully let, last-mile logistics assets, located next to Stansted Airport, one of the U.K.'s major transportation hubs. Plans for Water Circle include establishing an employment-led prime industrial and IOS hub in one of the most constrained logistics sub-markets in the U.K.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe commented, "We believe the current market dynamics provide an attractive, entry opportunity to consolidate a portfolio of best-in-class urban logistics and outdoor storage assets in strategic locations across the U.K. We are confident in the sector's potential for significant growth and its impact on Water Circle's expansion in the market."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty, commented, "The acquisition of the Water Circle Estate is an important step for H.I.G. in its strategy to amalgamate an urban logistics and IOS platform of scale in the U.K. We see unabated demand and rental growth for its assets in their current locations, due to its proximity to key London infrastructure and major transportation hubs."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $61 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

