CIRRO Fulfillment becomes a member of the United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA)

LONDON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading global e-commerce omnichannel fulfillment service provider, announces its official membership with the United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA), marking a significant milestone in solidifying its presence in warehousing and logistics within the UK.



As the leading trade organization for the warehousing sector, UKWA boasts a membership of over 900 industry leaders, including warehousing and logistics providers, manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers. With a focus on fostering excellence and innovation within the logistics industry, UKWA provides invaluable industry resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy for its members.

Lisa Schulze, Head of Membership, said, "Welcome CIRRO Fulfillment to the UKWA family! We appreciate their dedication to innovation and client-centric approach. These align perfectly with our mission to achieve excellence and best practices within the warehousing sector."

Charles Lu, Head of Business Development of CIRRO Fulfillment, highlighted the partnership's strategic significance, stating, "Our collaboration with UKWA underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled warehousing and logistics solutions tailored to the needs of UK domestic as well as international cross-border clients. We look forward to engaging in more industry discussions, such as policy innovation and sustainable development, and learning from our peers."

Together, CIRRO Fulfillment and UKWA aim to transform the landscape of warehousing solutions in the United Kingdom, delivering efficiency and reliability for businesses of all sizes.

About UKWA

UKWA is the leading trade organization for the warehousing sector, with over 900 members. Full members include warehousing and logistics providers as well as manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers. Around 200 Associate members are suppliers of products and services to the logistics industry. For further information, please see https://www.ukwa.org.uk/.

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillment is a leading global e-commerce omnichannel fulfillment service provider that offers comprehensive, high-standard, and customized supply chain solutions, with a focus on warehouse and international logistics services. Currently, there are more than 4,000 active clients using our fulfillment service in over 80 fulfillment centers.

For further information, please contact:

Email:

pr.fulfillment@cirroglobal.com

Website:

www.cirroglobal.com/fulfillment/