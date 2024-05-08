Longi recorded 67. 5 GW of solar module shipments in 2023, according to its latest financial results. The Chinese module maker reported revenue of $17. 9 billion and a net profit of $1. 49 billion for the year. Longi Green Energy has recorded $17. 9 billion of operating revenue for 2023, up 0. 39% year on year. Its net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 27. 41% year on year to $1. 49 billion. Longi addressed the impact of falling product prices and technological advancements by allocating $935 million for provisions in 2023. This includes $715 million for inventory decline and $216 million ...

