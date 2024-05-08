Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference on May 15, 2024

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, will be presenting as well as holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

