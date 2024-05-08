Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) (the "Company" or "GT Resources") is pleased to announce that it has changed its OTC Markets ticker symbol to "CGTRF" from "NKORF" and has begun trading under the new symbol effective today, May 8th, 2024.

The change to a new ticker symbol on the OTC Markets better reflects the new name, GT Resources, which was changed as part of the Company's rebrand on March 4, 2024. Shareholders are not required to take any action regarding the change in ticker symbol.

About GT Resources Inc.

With a focus on climate change risks and opportunities, GT Resources Inc.'s (TSXV: GT) strategy is to discover and ultimately produce critical Green Transportation Metals, including but not limited to sulphide nickel, copper, palladium, platinum and cobalt. A Canadian mineral exploration and development company, GT Resources is advancing district scale deposits in Canada and Finland. The Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources, while both the Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively. Our strategy includes delivering Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") emissions considering the full life cycle of exploration, development, mining activities and that of the metals we strive to produce.

