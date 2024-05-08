Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 64,735 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 29, 2024, up to and including May 3, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading

Venue April 29, 2024 200 213.9800 ARCX April 29, 2024 500 213.9020 XNAS April 29, 2024 9,650 214.1365 XNYS April 30, 2024 697 213.2700 ARCX April 30, 2024 62 211.6100 BATS April 30, 2024 2,092 212.5419 XNAS April 30, 2024 25,748 212.8883 XNYS April 30, 2024 100 215.0700 XTXD May 1, 2024 500 210.6020 ARCX May 1, 2024 500 211.0500 XNAS May 1, 2024 12,281 210.8762 XNYS May 2, 2024 618 211.9920 ARCX May 2, 2024 1,204 212.4224 XNAS May 2, 2024 10,483 212.4809 XNYS May 3, 2024 100 216.2200 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,019,460.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,151,722. The figure of 202,151,722 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508098490/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations, +1 757 603 0111