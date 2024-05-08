Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 64,735 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 29, 2024, up to and including May 3, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Trading
April 29, 2024
200
213.9800
ARCX
April 29, 2024
500
213.9020
XNAS
April 29, 2024
9,650
214.1365
XNYS
April 30, 2024
697
213.2700
ARCX
April 30, 2024
62
211.6100
BATS
April 30, 2024
2,092
212.5419
XNAS
April 30, 2024
25,748
212.8883
XNYS
April 30, 2024
100
215.0700
XTXD
May 1, 2024
500
210.6020
ARCX
May 1, 2024
500
211.0500
XNAS
May 1, 2024
12,281
210.8762
XNYS
May 2, 2024
618
211.9920
ARCX
May 2, 2024
1,204
212.4224
XNAS
May 2, 2024
10,483
212.4809
XNYS
May 3, 2024
100
216.2200
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,019,460.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,151,722. The figure of 202,151,722 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
