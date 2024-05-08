Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma CEO Appeared in Article Published by Fox News to Discuss the AI Race and Importance of Onshore Semiconductor Manufacturing

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, communication, and defense & aerospace, announced today that its CEO was interviewed by Fox News journalist, Peter Aitken, for an article discussing the "AI race" and the importance of manufacturing semiconductor chips onshore.

The article, titled "US will fall behind in AI race without onshoring chip production: 'Can't just design,' expert says" was published on May 6, 2024.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR (light detection and ranging), mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

