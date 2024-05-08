Pod 4 Ultra reimagines what sleep should feel like by combining signature features of the award-winning Pod technology with innovations clinically proven to give up to one more hour of sleep per night.

TodayEight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, introduced Pod 4 Ultra, the most powerful and effective sleep technology available. Having undergone a complete redesign, Pod 4 is so advanced, yet so comfortable and 40% quieter, that users don't even realize it's there while it's improving their sleep. The Pod's biometric tracking technology has also gotten a boost thanks to a new proprietary algorithm that automatically detects snoring for up to two individuals in the same bed, without needing any wearables. This is in addition to the Pod's existing biometric tracking capabilities including heart rate, HRV, respiratory rate, and sleep stages. Pod 4 also has two times more cooling power than the previous Pod generation, allowing it to reach 55°F even in extreme environments. Plus, this latest generation debuts Tap-to-control, a new way to manage the Pod's features without using a phone, simply by tapping the responsive sensor areas on each side of the Pod.

This latest Pod generation is available in two models: Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra. Both models include the same core technology features like temperature regulation and biometric tracking, however, Pod 4 Ultra includes an exclusive adjustable Base. This new Base syncs with the Pod's technology for additional groundbreaking features like snoring mitigation, and adjustable body positions before and during sleep. Pod 4 Ultra is the most complete sleep experience on the market, combining the personalization of temperature and body positions with non-wearable sleep and health tracking for up to two individuals in the same bed.

"We have self-driving cars and rovers on Mars, yet, most humans spend one-third of their lives sleeping on foam mattresses that do nothing to improve their sleep," said Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, Matteo Franceschetti. "With the launch of Pod 4 Ultra we continue to prove that technology can be used to understand what each person needs for optimal sleep and then deliver solutions. We are once again redefining what sleep should feel like by eliminating worries about temperature, comfort, and elevation while providing the most seamless sleep experience tailored to each individual's nightly needs."

Clinically validated to improve sleep and health

The technology behind Pod 4 has been clinically validated¹ to increase total sleep time by up to one hour every night, increase deep sleep by up to two and a half hours a month, and reduce wake time by up to three hours a month.

A new Base for the Pod ecosystem

Exclusive to Pod 4 Ultra, the new adjustable Base is only three inches tall and fits into existing bed frames right underneath the mattress. The Base enables adjustable body positions before and during sleep, including Reading and Sleeping positions and also automatic snoring mitigation. It is controlled like the Pod through the Eight Sleep app or the new Tap-to-control, and it is compatible with existing bed frames and mattresses, holding up to 750 lbs.

No more stacking pillows: A Reading position that ensures perfect comfort when reading in bed with a 30-degree elevation of the head and slight elevation of the feet.

A Reading position that ensures perfect comfort when reading in bed with a 30-degree elevation of the head and slight elevation of the feet. Float into a deep sleep: A Sleeping position expertly designed to evenly distribute pressure across the body, reducing back pain thanks to a slight elevation of the head and feet.

A Sleeping position expertly designed to evenly distribute pressure across the body, reducing back pain thanks to a slight elevation of the head and feet. Say goodbye to snoring: With snoring mitigation, the Base automatically and gently elevates the head to reduce and even completely stop snoring when detected.

Detects and reduces snoring by up to 45%

Almost half of Americans snore, making it a leading cause of decreased sleep quality for both the snorer and their partner. However, most people are unaware of their snoring or how it affects their sleep. The biometric sensors within Pod 4 enable the detection of snoring using the vibrations emitted by the body, rather than using a microphone. Because of this, Pod 4 can accurately determine which side of the bed the snoring is coming from as well as its intensity. Each morning, a user receives a report in the Eight Sleep app showing how long and intensely they snore.

Beyond detection, Pod 4 Ultra can also reduce or even completely stop snoring through its Base by automatically elevating a user's head when snoring is detected. This elevation has been clinically proven to decrease snoring by up to 45%.

All the technology, without sacrificing comfort

Pod 4 introduces a new era of software and hardware that has never been seen before, featuring 36 advanced biometric and environmental sensors throughout its Cover and Hub that seamlessly track heart rate, heart rate variability, snoring occurrences, sleep stages, respiratory rate, total time slept, time to get out of bed, and time to fall asleep.

The Cover in Pod 4, which fits onto any mattress like a fitted sheet, has been completely redesigned using softer, more agile materials. It has a 20% slimmer profile, coupled with an innovative blend of tubing exclusively engineered to be significantly more adaptable to the body than any previous iterations. This combination makes the technology feel "invisible" and practically doesn't change the feel or firmness of the mattress it's placed on. Eight Sleep has pioneered unique manufacturing techniques and developed specialized equipment to produce and test this new design, marking a first in large-scale application.

Two times more cooling power

With two times the cooling power of prior generations, Pod 4 has been redesigned with a new thermal engine. This means that Pod 4 can cool to 55°F, even during heat waves. Pod 4 has been reconfigured to facilitate an increase in airflow, making the system more efficient in temperature regulation and 40% quieter than Pod 3, while delivering the coolest sleep to date silently. Stable at 30 decibels, the Pod is also quieter when compared to most air purifiers, ensuring a more tranquil sleep experience.

A new way to control Pod 4 without a phone

As a way to control the Pod without a phone, Eight Sleep developed an innovative solution in the form of Tap-to-control, a responsive sensor area on each side of the Pod that a user can simply tap to control different features:

2 taps to cool down

3 taps to heat up

4 taps to raise to Reading position or back to Sleeping position

During an alarm, 2 taps to snooze or dismiss

An improved Eight Sleep member experience

The Pod is now easier than ever to install and includes even more upgrades that improve the overall member experience:

Autopilot 3.0: The latest version of Autopilot offers even more personalized adjustments, customizing the Pod's temperature and elevation settings based on user demographics, historical sleep quality, and real-time sleep patterns.

The latest version of Autopilot offers even more personalized adjustments, customizing the Pod's temperature and elevation settings based on user demographics, historical sleep quality, and real-time sleep patterns. Bi-annual maintenance filter delivery: Users can easily maintain their Pod's health by using Pod maintenance filters delivered automatically every six months. This ensures the Pod is always clean and running at optimal performance.

Available today

Pod 4 is available to purchase online today in the United States (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and other US territories), European Union (excluding Cyprus, Greece and Malta), Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. Pricing starts at $2,549 USD for Pod 4 and $4,049 USD for Pod 4 Ultra. Priority upgrades are available for existing Eight Sleep members. Eight Sleep upholds its customer satisfaction, offering up to a 30-night trial and free returns. For more information and to purchase the Pod, visit eightsleep.com.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness company developing hardware, software, and AI technologies to improve sleep. Its signature product, the Pod, powers pro athletes and everyday high performers around the globe, including the top American Tennis player Taylor Fritz, the EF Pro Cycling team, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Patrick Peterson, Brock Purdy, and Chelsea Gray. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and recognized two years in a row by TIME's "Best Inventions of the Year." Eight Sleep is available in the United States (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and other US territories), European Union (excluding Cyprus, Greece, and Malta), Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia via eightsleep.com.

