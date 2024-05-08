Network Disaggregation Expanded at the Edge: DriveNets Network Cloud Supports Broadcom's Qumran ASICs Family

Newly supported whitebox based on Broadcom's Qumran 2C+ planned for wide deployment by tier-1 providers in network edge use cases

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets - a leader in innovative networking solutions - today announced its Network Cloud solution now supports whiteboxes based on Broadcom's Qumran 2C+ ASIC, extending its Network Cloud solution to new service providers' edge and aggregation use cases. Complementing high-scale Network Cloud-compliant whiteboxes, this new Qumran 2C+-based solution is optimized for mass deployment at the edge of the network, supporting thousands of sites and mobile backhauling with substantial OpEx and CapEx reductions. This further validates the growing adoption and wide deployments of disaggregated network architectures by operators around the world.

DriveNets Network Cloud is a single software solution that supports low- to high-scale use cases from core to edge. The Qumran 2C+ ASIC is part of the Broadcom StrataDNX family and is designed to be used in a standalone configuration (versus a cluster-or-standalone configuration like Broadcom's Jericho ASIC). Optimized for mass deployment across wide geographies, the new offering allows service providers to standardize on one type of whitebox across tens, hundreds or even thousands of sites, simplifying network operations, supply chain, whitebox sparing and more.

The new Qumran 2C+ ASIC based whitebox supports 40 ports of 100Gbps and 8 ports of 400Gbps with a total capacity of 7.2Tbps in a 2 rack-unit box. Network Cloud solution's end-to-end network automation and zero-touch provisioning functionality minimize labor overhead.

The solution is available and is already certified by multiple service providers. The first Qumran 2C+ whitebox to be supported by Network Cloud is the S9610-48DX whitebox, an open aggregation router from Ufispace.

"Unlike traditional monolithic routers, the strength of our Network Cloud is that it is ASIC-agnostic, which means it can quickly be adapted to support new hardware and new types of chipsets, and stay on top of technology innovation cycles," said Hillel Kobrinsky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at DriveNets. "This is one of the key benefits of the open, software-based networking solution. Supporting Qumran 2C+ ASIC is a great example of the agility of the Network Cloud model and the fast time to market enabled by its open ecosystem."

"Moving to a wide-scale disaggregated networks is a growing trend at service providers right now," said Alan Weckel, founder and technology analyst at 650 Group. "They are transitioning from a traditional network architecture with separate networks for different services to a modern cloud-like network architecture with fewer network layers and hardware elements. By supporting the Qumran 2C+ ASIC, DriveNets is enabling more cost-effective and operationally-efficient hardware options."

