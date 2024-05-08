Underscores Continuing Global Leadership in Large Scale Technology Investing as AI Era Accelerates

Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, today announced a final close on Silver Lake Partners VII at $20.5 billion in capital commitments, topping its prior flagship fund.

In aggregate over the past five years, Silver Lake has raised $47 billion behind the firm's singular mission of creating value by partnering with exceptional founders and management teams to build and grow great companies driven by technology at scale.

"We are deeply grateful to each of our investors, new and returning, for the confidence they place in Silver Lake," said Co-Chief Executive Officers Egon Durban and Greg Mondre on behalf of the firm's Managing Partners. "We are similarly appreciative of the truly special management teams we are so fortunate to work with the world's best with whom we have cultivated successful and winning relationships based on deep engagement and trust through multiple cycles of technology investing at scale."

"As the promises and risks of the AI era accelerate, our talented team, strong industry network, and ability to commit substantial strategic and operational resources means our horizon of opportunity to make highly select, impactful investments with the potential to generate exceptional performance has never been more compelling," Mondre and Durban concluded. "We look forward to many more years of collaboration, partnership and sustained value creation together."

Over the past 15 years, Silver Lake's flagship funds have in aggregate generated a 21% rate of return, net of fees.

Since the beginning of 2023, distributions to Silver Lake's investors including anticipated proceeds based on portfolio company transaction agreements signed to date will total approximately $20 billion, anchored by the record-setting sale of Silver Lake portfolio company VMware to Broadcom.

On the investment side over the past year, Silver Lake successfully completed a public tender offer to acquire Software AG for approximately $2.6 billion and led three other transformational transactions: the take private of Qualtrics in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $12.5 billion, a $6.4 billion equity re-investment with DigitalBridge in Vantage Data Centers across North America and EMEA, and an agreement to take Endeavor private at an equity value of $13 billion and a consolidated enterprise value of $25 billion.

Silver Lake also recently announced that Christian Lucas, a Managing Director and co-head of the firm's activities in Europe, has been named a Managing Partner. Jim Whitehurst, who had previously served as a Senior Advisor to Silver Lake before being named Interim CEO at Unity, has returned to Silver Lake as a Managing Director who will lead operating and investment team initiatives.

Silver Lake invests across the wide spectrum of the global technology sector and in technology-enabled businesses in verticals including sports and live events, media and entertainment, e-commerce, financial services, and health care. Silver Lake's portfolio of companies represents more than $1 trillion of cumulative enterprise value.

Investors in Silver Lake Partners VII include public and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, funds of funds, family offices, technology industry leaders and individual investors across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA.

About Silver Lake

Silver Lake is a global technology investment firm, with approximately $102 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake's portfolio companies collectively generate nearly $258 billion of revenue annually and employ approximately 517,000 people globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507313850/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts



Silver Lake

Matt Benson Ginger Li

matthew.benson@silverlake.com ginger.li@silverlake.com



Edelman Smithfield

Jennifer Stroud Sarah Moon

jennifer.stroud@edelmansmithfield.com sarah.moon@edelmansmithfield.com