Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Summary Results for First Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
% Change
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
% Change
Revenue
$134.2
$124.7
7.6 %
$134.2
$124.8
7.6 %
Gross Profit
$57.6
$53.0
8.5 %
$60.9
$56.4
8.0 %
Gross Margin
42.9 %
42.5 %
40 bps
45.4 %
45.2 %
20 bps
Operating Income
$20.5
$18.9
8.6 %
$24.3
$22.5
7.8 %
Operating Margin
15.3 %
15.1 %
2 0 bps
18.1 %
18.0 %
10 bps
Net Income (*)
$17.4
$14.2
22.3 %
$20.4
$17.3
18.4 %
Diluted EPS
$0.31
$0.26
19.2 %
$0.36
$0.31
16.1 %
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "Sapiens delivered a solid first quarter, with year-over-year growth of 7.6% on total revenue of $134 million. The first quarter was highlighted by an impressive 9.5% year-over-year revenue growth in North America. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) grew year-over-year by 12.7% to $168 million. Operating profit in the first quarter reached $24 million, representing an operating margin of 18.1%."
Mr. Al-Dor continued, "New sales are being structured and priced in a SaaS model while we continue to transition current customers to SaaS. Our pivotal partnership with Microsoft, which is unique to the insurance sector, underpins our SaaS strategy and enables the infusion of GenAI capabilities into our solutions, a key differentiator in the industry."
"We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year," concluded Mr. Al-Dor. "We are reiterating our 2024 guidance for non-GAAP revenues in a range of $550 million to $555 million and for non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 18.1%-18.5%."
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 8, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
- North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032
- International: 972-3-918-0644
- UK: 0-800-917-5108
veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq1-2024. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
134,249
124,721
Cost of revenue
76,689
71,692
Gross profit
57,560
53,029
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
16,521
15,617
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
20,517
18,519
Total operating expenses
37,038
34,136
Operating income
20,522
18,893
Financial and other expenses (income), net
(1,092)
1,197
Taxes on income
4,113
3,330
Net income
17,501
14,366
Attributable to non-controlling interest
141
170
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
17,360
14,196
Basic earnings per share
0.31
0.26
Diluted earnings per share
0.31
0.26
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
55,744
55,156
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
55,981
55,570
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
134,249
124,721
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
-
55
Non-GAAP revenue
134,249
124,776
GAAP gross profit
57,560
53,029
Revenue adjustment
-
55
Amortization of capitalized software
1,545
1,431
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,779
1,848
Non-GAAP gross profit
60,884
56,363
GAAP operating income
20,522
18,893
Gross profit adjustments
3,324
3,334
Capitalization of software development
(1,717)
(1,658)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,233
1,076
Stock-based compensation
772
863
Acquisition-related costs (*)
129
6
Non-GAAP operating income
24,263
22,514
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
17,360
14,196
Operating income adjustments
3,741
3,621
Taxes on income
(680)
(564)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
20,421
17,253
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
GAAP operating profit
20,522
18,893
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
-
55
Amortization of capitalized software
1,545
1,431
Amortization of other intangible assets
3,012
2,924
Capitalization of software development
(1,717)
(1,658)
Stock-based compensation
772
863
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
129
6
Non-GAAP operating profit
24,263
22,514
Depreciation
1,097
1,055
Adjusted EBITDA
25,360
23,569
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Q1 202 4
Q4 202 3
Q3 202 3
Q2 202 3
Q1 202 3
Revenues
134,249
130,914
130,760
128,354
124,776
Gross profit
60,884
59,370
59,260
57,992
56,363
Operating income
24,263
24,152
24,058
23,417
22,514
Adjusted EBITDA
25,360
25,267
24,777
24,393
23,569
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
20,421
20,081
19,080
18,610
17,253
Diluted earnings per share
0.36
0.36
0.34
0.33
0.31
Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
167,646
148,729
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 202 4
Q4 202 3
Q3 202 3
Q2 202 3
Q1 202 3
North America
55,158
54,882
54,848
52,116
50,371
Europe
68,727
65,239
64,662
62,960
64,572
Rest of the World
10,364
10,793
11,250
13,278
9,833
Total
134,249
130,914
130,760
128,354
124,776
Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 2024
%
Q1 2023
%
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
94,242
70.20 %
81,842
65.60 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
40,007
29.80 %
42,934
34.40 %
Total Revenues
134,249
100 %
124,776
100 %
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
50,340
44,849
Pre-production implementation services (**)
10,544
11,514
Total Gross profit
60,884
56,363
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
53.40 %
54.80 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
26.40 %
26.80 %
Gross margin
45.40 %
45.20 %
(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance,
(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q1 202 4
Q4 202 3
Q3 202 3
Q2 202 3
Q1 202 3
Cash-flow from operating activities
18,488
38,646
3,988
14,603
22,188
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,717)
(1,543)
(1,638)
(1,679)
(1,658)
Capital expenditures
(466)
(421)
(696)
(775)
(634)
Free cash-flow
16,305
36,682
1,654
12,149
19,896
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
751
221
-
-
30
Adjusted free cash-flow
17,056
36,903
1,654
12,149
19,926
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
116,689
126,716
Short-term bank deposit
79,200
75,400
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
103,735
90,273
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
19,741
22,514
Total current assets
319,365
314,903
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
11,989
12,661
Severance pay fund
3,381
3,605
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
311,178
317,352
Operating lease right-of-use assets
21,524
23,557
Other long-term assets
16,362
17,546
Total long-term assets
364,434
374,721
TOTAL ASSETS
683,799
689,624
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
9,767
6,291
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
97,497
77,873
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
6,091
6,623
Deferred revenue
40,608
38,541
Total current liabilities
173,759
149,124
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
19,756
39,543
Deferred tax liabilities
9,156
10,820
Other long-term liabilities
11,474
11,538
Long-term operating lease liabilities
18,784
21,084
Accrued severance pay
7,368
7,568
Total long-term liabilities
66,538
90,553
EQUITY
443,502
449,947
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
683,799
689,624
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
17,501
14,366
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,654
5,410
Accretion of discount on series B debentures
9
14
Capital gain from sale of property and equipment
(1)
(10)
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
772
863
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(14,703)
(2,039)
Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net
(776)
25
Decrease in other operating assets
3,737
1,257
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
3,547
(7,014)
Increase in other operating liabilities
721
1,197
Increase in deferred revenues
1,968
7,936
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
59
183
Net cash provided by operating activities
18,488
22,188
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(470)
(653)
Investment in deposits
(3,291)
(45,004)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
4
19
Capitalized software development costs
(1,717)
(1,658)
Acquisition of intellectual property
-
(177)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,474)
(47,473)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of series B debenture
(19,796)
(19,796)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
(3,098)
-
Dividend to non-controlling interest
-
(47)
Net cash used in financing activities
(22,894)
(19,843)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(147)
1,497
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(10,027)
(43,631)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
126,716
160,285
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
116,689
116,654
Debentures Covenants
As of March 31, 2024, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $443.5 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (54.35)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.56).
SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation