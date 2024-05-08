Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024

WKN: A2N4QA | ISIN: KYG7T16G1039 | Ticker-Symbol: S3P
Frankfurt
08.05.24
09:18 Uhr
29,200 Euro
+0,400
+1,39 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.05.2024 | 11:55
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q1 2024

Q1 2023

% Change

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

% Change

Revenue

$134.2

$124.7

7.6 %

$134.2

$124.8

7.6 %

Gross Profit

$57.6

$53.0

8.5 %

$60.9

$56.4

8.0 %

Gross Margin

42.9 %

42.5 %

40 bps

45.4 %

45.2 %

20 bps

Operating Income

$20.5

$18.9

8.6 %

$24.3

$22.5

7.8 %

Operating Margin

15.3 %

15.1 %

2 0 bps

18.1 %

18.0 %

10 bps

Net Income (*)

$17.4

$14.2

22.3 %

$20.4

$17.3

18.4 %

Diluted EPS

$0.31

$0.26

19.2 %

$0.36

$0.31

16.1 %


(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "Sapiens delivered a solid first quarter, with year-over-year growth of 7.6% on total revenue of $134 million. The first quarter was highlighted by an impressive 9.5% year-over-year revenue growth in North America. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) grew year-over-year by 12.7% to $168 million. Operating profit in the first quarter reached $24 million, representing an operating margin of 18.1%."

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "New sales are being structured and priced in a SaaS model while we continue to transition current customers to SaaS. Our pivotal partnership with Microsoft, which is unique to the insurance sector, underpins our SaaS strategy and enables the infusion of GenAI capabilities into our solutions, a key differentiator in the industry."

"We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year," concluded Mr. Al-Dor. "We are reiterating our 2024 guidance for non-GAAP revenues in a range of $550 million to $555 million and for non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 18.1%-18.5%."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 8, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

  • North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032
  • International: 972-3-918-0644
  • UK: 0-800-917-5108

veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq1-2024. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

[email protected]

+1 917-533-4782

[email protected]

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.


SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME


U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)






Three months ended





March 31,





2024


2023





(unaudited)


(unaudited)









Revenue


134,249


124,721


Cost of revenue


76,689


71,692









Gross profit


57,560


53,029









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net


16,521


15,617



Selling, marketing, general and administrative


20,517


18,519


Total operating expenses


37,038


34,136









Operating income


20,522


18,893









Financial and other expenses (income), net


(1,092)


1,197


Taxes on income


4,113


3,330
















Net income


17,501


14,366









Attributable to non-controlling interest


141


170









Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


17,360


14,196
















Basic earnings per share


0.31


0.26









Diluted earnings per share


0.31


0.26















Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to compute basic earnings per share (in
thousands)


55,744


55,156








Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to compute diluted earnings per share (in
thousands)


55,981


55,570


SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS


U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)






Three months ended




March 31,




2024


2023




(unaudited)


(unaudited)








GAAP revenue


134,249


124,721


Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


-


55


Non-GAAP revenue


134,249


124,776








GAAP gross profit


57,560


53,029


Revenue adjustment


-


55


Amortization of capitalized software


1,545


1,431


Amortization of other intangible assets


1,779


1,848


Non-GAAP gross profit


60,884


56,363








GAAP operating income


20,522


18,893


Gross profit adjustments


3,324


3,334


Capitalization of software development


(1,717)


(1,658)


Amortization of other intangible assets


1,233


1,076


Stock-based compensation


772


863


Acquisition-related costs (*)


129


6


Non-GAAP operating income


24,263


22,514








GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


17,360


14,196


Operating income adjustments


3,741


3,621


Taxes on income


(680)


(564)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


20,421


17,253








(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.


Adjusted EBITDA Calculation


U.S. dollars in thousands






Three months ended




March 31,




2024


2023








GAAP operating profit


20,522


18,893








Non-GAAP adjustments:






Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


-


55


Amortization of capitalized software


1,545


1,431


Amortization of other intangible assets


3,012


2,924


Capitalization of software development


(1,717)


(1,658)


Stock-based compensation


772


863


Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs


129


6








Non-GAAP operating profit


24,263


22,514








Depreciation


1,097


1,055








Adjusted EBITDA


25,360


23,569














Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q1 202 4


Q4 202 3


Q3 202 3


Q2 202 3


Q1 202 3











Revenues

134,249


130,914


130,760


128,354


124,776

Gross profit

60,884


59,370


59,260


57,992


56,363

Operating income

24,263


24,152


24,058


23,417


22,514

Adjusted EBITDA

25,360


25,267


24,777


24,393


23,569

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

20,421


20,081


19,080


18,610


17,253











Diluted earnings per share

0.36


0.36


0.34


0.33


0.31


Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")



U.S. dollars in thousands






Three months ended



March 31,



2024



2023




167,646




148,729










Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 202 4


Q4 202 3


Q3 202 3


Q2 202 3


Q1 202 3











North America

55,158


54,882


54,848


52,116


50,371

Europe

68,727


65,239


64,662


62,960


64,572

Rest of the World

10,364


10,793


11,250


13,278


9,833











Total

134,249


130,914


130,760


128,354


124,776

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands


Q1 2024


%


Q1 2023


%









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

94,242


70.20 %


81,842


65.60 %

Pre-production implementation services (**)

40,007


29.80 %


42,934


34.40 %









Total Revenues

134,249


100 %


124,776


100 %


















Q1 2024




Q1 2023











Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

50,340




44,849



Pre-production implementation services (**)

10,544




11,514











Total Gross profit

60,884




56,363




















Q1 2024




Q1 2023











Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

53.40 %




54.80 %



Pre-production implementation services (**)

26.40 %




26.80 %











Gross margin

45.40 %




45.20 %












(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance,
cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature..

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q1 202 4


Q4 202 3


Q3 202 3


Q2 202 3


Q1 202 3











Cash-flow from operating activities

18,488


38,646


3,988


14,603


22,188

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,717)


(1,543)


(1,638)


(1,679)


(1,658)

Capital expenditures

(466)


(421)


(696)


(775)


(634)

Free cash-flow

16,305


36,682


1,654


12,149


19,896











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)

751


221


-


-


30











Adjusted free cash-flow

17,056


36,903


1,654


12,149


19,926


(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and
retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands





March 31,


December 31,




2024


2023




(unaudited)


(unaudited)







ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


116,689


126,716


Short-term bank deposit


79,200


75,400


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


103,735


90,273


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


19,741


22,514


Total current assets


319,365


314,903







LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


11,989


12,661


Severance pay fund


3,381


3,605


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


311,178


317,352


Operating lease right-of-use assets


21,524


23,557


Other long-term assets


16,362


17,546


Total long-term assets


364,434


374,721







TOTAL ASSETS


683,799


689,624







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


9,767


6,291


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,796


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


97,497


77,873


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


6,091


6,623


Deferred revenue


40,608


38,541


Total current liabilities


173,759


149,124







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


19,756


39,543


Deferred tax liabilities


9,156


10,820


Other long-term liabilities


11,474


11,538


Long-term operating lease liabilities


18,784


21,084


Accrued severance pay


7,368


7,568


Total long-term liabilities


66,538


90,553







EQUITY



443,502


449,947







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


683,799


689,624






SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the three months ended March 31,


2024


2023


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

17,501


14,366

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

5,654


5,410

Accretion of discount on series B debentures

9


14

Capital gain from sale of property and equipment

(1)


(10)

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

772


863





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(14,703)


(2,039)

Increase (decrease) in deferred tax liabilities, net

(776)


25

Decrease in other operating assets

3,737


1,257

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

3,547


(7,014)

Increase in other operating liabilities

721


1,197

Increase in deferred revenues

1,968


7,936

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

59


183

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,488


22,188





Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment

(470)


(653)

Investment in deposits

(3,291)


(45,004)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

4


19

Capitalized software development costs

(1,717)


(1,658)

Acquisition of intellectual property

-


(177)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,474)


(47,473)





Cash flows from financing activities:








Repayment of series B debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Acquisition of non-controlling interest

(3,098)


-

Dividend to non-controlling interest

-


(47)

Net cash used in financing activities

(22,894)


(19,843)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(147)


1,497





Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(10,027)


(43,631)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

126,716


160,285





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

116,689


116,654

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2024, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $443.5 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (54.35)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.56).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

