Choice Hotels International, Inc.: Choice Hotels International Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's leading lodging franchisors, today reported its first quarter 2024 results.

Highlights include:

Net income was $31.0 million for first quarter of 2024, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62. As a result of one-time items, including due diligence and transaction pursuit costs, and the timing of net reimbursable expenses, net income and diluted EPS were 41% and 39% lower, respectively, for first quarter 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.





First quarter 2024 adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 7, increased 9% to $63.7 million compared to the same period of 2023, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% to a first quarter record of $1.28 compared to the same period of 2023.





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for first quarter 2024 grew to $124.3 million, a first quarter record and a 17% increase compared to the same period of 2023.





Global pipeline as of March 31, 2024, increased 10% to a company record of over 115,000 rooms from December 31, 2023, including a 36% increase in the global pipeline for conversion rooms. Domestic rooms pipeline as of March 31, 2024, increased by 11% since December 31, 2023, highlighted by a 59% increase for conversion rooms.





In March 2024, the company's Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares authorized under its share repurchase program by 5 million shares. The company has repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock for $196.6 million year-to-date through April 30, 2024.





In April 2024, the company further strengthened its revenue-intense portfolio by relaunching Park Inn by Radisson, a premium conversion brand for the value-conscious traveler positioned just below the Quality Inn brand, with the brand's first opening expected in third quarter 2024.





The company increased its guidance for diluted EPS and reiterated its guidance for net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS for full-year 2024.

"Building on our record 2023 financial results, we drove first quarter performance to new levels, with adjusted EBITDA and EPS increasing by 17% and 14%, year-over-year, respectively," said Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These impressive results demonstrate that we are unlocking the revenue synergies from the Radisson Americas acquisition, which has meaningfully enhanced our growth profile and opened new incremental earnings streams. Looking ahead, we are confident that our versatile business model with multiple drivers positions us well to deliver continued earnings growth and create shareholder value."

Financial Performance

Total revenues were $331.9 million for first quarter of 2024, a 0.3% decrease compared to the same period of 2023. For first quarter 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, revenues, excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, calculated as total revenues net of reimbursable revenue of $129 million, increased 16% to $203 million.





Royalty, licensing, and management fees totaled $105.5 million for first quarter 2024 compared to $107.5 million for the same period of 2023.





First quarter 2024 domestic effective royalty rate increased 4 basis points to 5.03% compared to the same period of 2023.





Domestic revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased 590 basis points for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, in part reflecting the timing of Easter weekend and tougher year-over-year comparisons. Domestic RevPAR increased 8.2% for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2019.

Development

The company's domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale portfolio reported a 1.2% increase for hotels and 0.9% increase for rooms since March 31, 2023. The domestic extended stay hotels portfolio grew by 17.4% since March 31, 2023, driven by increases in each of the segment's brands. The company's total domestic system size increased to over 6,200 hotels and over 494,000 rooms as of March 31, 2024.





The international portfolio, as of March 31, 2024, expanded by 1.3% in the number of hotels and by 2.3% in the number of rooms from March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the international rooms pipeline increased by 3% from December 31, 2023, and the company more than doubled the number of international rooms in the pipeline since March 31, 2023.





The company opened an average of over four hotels per week for a total of 55 hotel openings in first quarter 2024, a 20% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Of the domestic franchise agreements executed for conversion hotels over the trailing twelve months ending March 31, 2024, 113 opened in the same year, a 43% increase over the comparable period of the prior year.





Total domestic franchise agreements for the company's upscale, extended stay, and midscale brands executed in first quarter increased by 7% compared to the same period of 2023 and constituted 92% of total domestic franchise agreements awarded in 2024. Of the total domestic franchise agreements awarded in first quarter 2024, 80% were for conversion hotels.

Shareholder Returns

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the company paid cash dividends totaling $14.7 million.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock for $60.6 million under its stock repurchase program and through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. An additional 1.1 million shares of common stock have been repurchased year-to-date through April 30, 2024 for $136.0 million.

As of April 30, 2024, the company had 5.3 million shares of common stock remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

The outlook information below includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in forecasting performance. The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook below exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, due diligence and transition costs, additional repurchases of company stock, and other items:



Full-Year 2024 Prior Outlook Net Income $260 - $274 million $260 - $274 million Adjusted Net Income $306 - $320 million $316 - $331 million Adjusted EBITDA $580 - $600 million $580 - $600 million Diluted EPS $5.35 - $5.65 $5.19 - $5.49 Adjusted Diluted EPS $6.30 - $6.60 $6.30 - $6.60 Effective Income Tax Rate 24.5 % 24.5 %







Full-Year 2024 Prior Outlook vs. Full-Year 2023 Domestic RevPAR Growth Flat to 2% Flat to 2% Domestic Effective Royalty Rate Growth Mid-single digits Mid-single digits Domestic Net Unit Growth Approximately 2% Approximately 2% (upscale, extended stay, and midscale brands)





Choice Hotels International, Inc.











Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income













(Unaudited)





























(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months ended March 31,









Variance

2024

2023

$

% REVENUES













Royalty, licensing and management fees $ 105,467

$ 107,492

$ (2,025)

(2) % Initial franchise fees 6,705

7,882

(1,177)

(15) % Platform and procurement services fees 13,756

13,843

(87)

(1) % Owned hotels 24,991

22,332

2,659

12 % Other 16,357

10,627

5,730

54 % Other revenues from franchised and managed properties 164,673

170,616

(5,943)

(3) % Total revenues 331,949

332,792

(843)

- %















OPERATING EXPENSES













Selling, general and administrative 48,625

48,921

(296)

(1) % Business combination, diligence and transition costs 15,844

10,362

5,482

53 % Depreciation and amortization 10,935

10,023

912

9 % Owned hotels 19,323

17,146

2,177

13 % Other expenses from franchised and managed properties 177,073

168,489

8,584

5 % Total operating expenses 271,800

254,941

16,859

7 %















Operating income 60,149

77,851

(17,702)

(23) %















OTHER EXPENSES AND INCOME, NET













Interest expense 20,181

14,084

6,097

43 % Interest income (1,731)

(1,883)

152

(8) % Other loss (gain) 1,336

(1,908)

3,244

(170) % Equity in net loss of affiliates 155

63

92

146 % Total other expenses and income, net 19,941

10,356

9,585

93 %















Income before income taxes 40,208

67,495

(27,287)

(40) % Income tax expense 9,199

14,675

(5,476)

(37) % Net income $ 31,009

$ 52,820

$ (21,811)

(41) %















Basic earnings per share $ 0.63

$ 1.02

$ (0.39)

(38) %















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62

$ 1.02

$ (0.40)

(39) %

Choice Hotels International, Inc.





Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)

























(In thousands)

March 31,

December 31,







2024

2023













ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 42,111

$ 26,754 Accounts receivable, net

225,173

195,896 Other current assets

71,217

73,880

Total current assets

338,501

296,530













Property and equipment, net

517,903

493,478 Operating lease right-of-use assets

84,869

85,101 Goodwill

220,187

220,187 Intangible assets, net

821,029

811,075 Notes receivable, net of allowances

77,336

78,900 Investments in equity securities, at fair value

109,861

116,374 Investments in affiliates

78,782

70,579 Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value

43,747

39,751 Other assets

182,863

182,824















Total assets

$ 2,475,078

$ 2,394,799













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 135,297

$ 131,284 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

70,164

109,248 Deferred revenue

116,003

108,316 Current portion of long-term debt

499,471

499,268 Liability for guest loyalty program

98,577

94,574

Total current liabilities

919,512

942,690









Long-term debt

1,195,730

1,068,751 Deferred revenue

132,274

133,501 Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

49,021

45,657 Operating lease liabilities

110,529

109,483 Liability for guest loyalty program

45,292

43,266 Other liabilities

15,993

15,853













Total liabilities

2,468,351

2,359,201















Total shareholders' equity

6,727

35,598















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,475,078

$ 2,394,799















Choice Hotels International, Inc.



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)













(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 31,009

$ 52,820 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 10,935

10,023 Depreciation and amortization - other expenses from franchised and managed properties 7,028

9,276 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 6,185

4,637 Non-cash share-based compensation and other charges 10,597

10,630 Non-cash interest, investments, and affiliate loss (income), net 2,510

(1,442) Deferred income taxes (736)

7,566 Equity in net loss of affiliates, less distributions received 1,200

421 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (33,486)

(28,092) Change in working capital and other (33,501)

(53,806) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,741

12,033 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Investments in property and equipment (32,777)

(19,566) Investments in intangible assets (1,439)

(1,097) Contributions to investments in affiliates (9,317)

(3,620) Proceeds from the sale of affiliates -

868 Purchases of investments for employee benefit plans (1,633)

(2,670) Proceeds from sales of investments for employee benefit plans 1,591

716 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 1,230

- Issuances of notes receivable (1,042)

(3,660) Collections of notes receivable 884

337 Other items, net (233)

(771) Net cash used in investing activities (42,736)

(29,463) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities 126,500

176,000 Debt issuance costs -

(755) Purchases of treasury stock (59,459)

(160,488) Dividends paid (14,728)

(12,821) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4,160

5,504 Net cash provided by financing activities 56,473

7,440 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 15,478

(9,990) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (121)

103 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,754

41,566 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 42,111

$ 31,679



































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Change



Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR Upscale & Above (1)

$ 142.90

51.0 %

$ 72.93

$ 139.70

51.5 %

$ 71.99

2.3 %

(50) bps

1.3 % Midscale & Upper Midscale (2)

93.13

49.6 %

46.19

95.15

52.2 %

49.66

(2.1) %

(260) bps

(7.0) % Extended Stay (3)

60.48

69.4 %

41.97

62.79

71.3 %

44.74

(3.7) %

(190) bps

(6.2) % Economy (4)

66.64

42.9 %

28.59

67.71

44.8 %

30.34

(1.6) %

(190) bps

(5.8) % Total

$ 89.23

50.7 %

$ 45.24

$ 91.18

52.7 %

$ 48.06

(2.1) %

(200) bps

(5.9) %







































Effective Royalty Rate

































For the Three Months Ended





























March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023





























System-wide

5.03 %

4.99 %





































































(1) Includes Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria, Park Plaza, Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED brands. (2) Includes Clarion, Comfort Inn, Country Inn, Park Inn, Quality Inn, Radisson Inn, and Sleep Inn brands. (3) Includes Everhome Suites, Mainstay Suites, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring Suites brands. (4) Includes Econo Lodge and Rodeway brands.





























Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)





































March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Variance



Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

%

Rooms

% Ascend Hotel Collection

202

22,833

210

23,552

(8)

(3.8) %

(719)

(3.1) % Cambria Hotels

73

10,094

66

9,000

7

10.6 %

1,094

12.2 % Radisson (1)

60

14,154

68

15,887

(8)

(11.8) %

(1,733)

(10.9) % Comfort (2)

1,672

131,285

1,657

130,116

15

0.9 %

1,169

0.9 % Quality

1,622

119,219

1,624

120,268

(2)

(0.1) %

(1,049)

(0.9) % Country

426

33,990

432

34,494

(6)

(1.4) %

(504)

(1.5) % Sleep

424

29,775

431

30,427

(7)

(1.6) %

(652)

(2.1) % Clarion (3)

183

19,561

184

20,137

(1)

(0.5) %

(576)

(2.9) % Park Inn

4

363

4

363

-

- %

-

- % WoodSpring

240

28,960

214

25,834

26

12.1 %

3,126

12.1 % MainStay

127

8,918

117

8,006

10

8.5 %

912

11.4 % Suburban

108

9,226

75

6,700

33

44.0 %

2,526

37.7 % Everhome

3

335

1

98

2

200.0 %

237

241.8 % Econo Lodge

665

39,243

690

41,157

(25)

(3.6) %

(1,914)

(4.7) % Rodeway

464

26,140

495

27,840

(31)

(6.3) %

(1,700)

(6.1) % Domestic Franchises

6,273

494,096

6,268

493,879

5

0.1 %

217

- %

































International Franchises

1,215

136,032

1,199

132,945

16

1.3 %

3,087

2.3 %

































Total Franchises

7,488

630,128

7,467

626,824

21

1.4 %

3,304

0.5 %

































(1) Includes Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Red brands.















(2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites.















(3) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe.











Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)











EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (dollar amounts in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,





2024

2023











Net income

$ 31,009

$ 52,820

Income tax expense

9,199

14,675

Interest expense

20,181

14,084

Interest income

(1,731)

(1,883)

Other loss (gain)

1,336

(1,908)

Equity in net loss of affiliates

155

63

Depreciation and amortization

10,935

10,023 EBITDA

$ 71,084

$ 87,874

Share-based compensation

4,933

4,606

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

3,719

1,817

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization and charges

3,527

2,661

Net reimbursable deficit (surplus) from franchised and managed properties

24,443

(874)

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

15,844

10,362

Operational restructuring charges

791

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 124,341

$ 106,446











ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31,





2024

2023











Net income

$ 31,009

$ 52,820

Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

3,187

-

Net reimbursable deficit (surplus) from franchised and managed properties

16,922

(2,500)

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

11,947

7,854

Operational restructuring charges

596

- Adjusted Net Income

$ 63,661

$ 58,174











Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.62

$ 1.02

Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

0.06

-

Net reimbursable deficit (surplus) from franchised and managed properties

0.35

(0.05)

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

0.24

0.15

Operational restructuring charges

0.01

- Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.28

$ 1.12











Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2024 OUTLOOK (UNAUDITED)























Guidance represents the company's range of estimated outcomes for the full year ended December 31, 2024











EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA







(in thousands)

Full Year

Full Year





Lower Range

Upper Range











Net income

$ 260,000

$ 274,000

Income tax expense

84,200

88,800

Interest expense

92,800

93,900

Interest income

(6,100)

(6,100)

Other loss

300

300

Equity in net gain of affiliates

(700)

(400)

Depreciation and amortization

51,000

51,000 EBITDA

$ 481,500

$ 501,500

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

3,700

3,700

Share-based compensation

20,500

20,500

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

16,900

16,900

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

35,000

35,000

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

18,300

18,300

Operational restructuring charges

800

800

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

3,300

3,300 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 580,000

$ 600,000











ADJUSTED NET INCOME & DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)







(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Full Year

Full Year





Lower Range

Upper Range











Net income

$ 260,000

$ 274,000

Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

3,200

3,200

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

25,900

25,900

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

13,800

13,800

Operational restructuring charges

600

600

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

2,500

2,500 Adjusted Net Income

$ 306,000

$ 320,000











Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 5.35

$ 5.65

Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

0.07

0.07

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

0.53

0.53

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

0.29

0.29

Operational restructuring charges

0.01

0.01

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

0.05

0.05 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 6.30

$ 6.60

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.