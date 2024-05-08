Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2024.
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2023 Q2
2024 Q2
Change
Underlying Orders2
(1) %
Net Sales
$3,756
$4,376
17 %
Underlying Sales 3
8 %
Pretax Earnings
$639
$652
Margin
17.0 %
14.9 %
(210) bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA4
$924
$1,139
Margin
24.6 %
26.0 %
140 bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$0.92
$0.87
(5) %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share5
$1.09
$1.36
25 %
Operating Cash Flow
$575
$757
32 %
Free Cash Flow
$513
$675
32 %
Management Commentary
"Emerson's outstanding execution continued in the second quarter, with sales growth, margin expansion and earnings all exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying orders met our low-single-digit growth expectations for the first half of fiscal 2024, supported by process and hybrid end markets. The strong performance and relentless focus on execution give us the confidence to update our full year 2024 outlook."
Karsanbhai continued, "Our second quarter performance, especially our gross margin performance, demonstrates the strength of our transformed portfolio and our Emerson Management System. We are well positioned to continue delivering differentiated solutions to our customers and creating value for our shareholders."
2024 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.
2024 Q3
2024
Net Sales Growth
11% - 12.5%
15% - 16%
Underlying Sales Growth
3% - 4.5%
5.5% - 6.5%
Earnings Per Share
$0.92 - $0.96
$2.98 - $3.08
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.36
~$1.43
Restructuring and Related Costs
~$0.07
~$0.32
Loss on Copeland Equity Method Investment
~$0.02
~$0.19
Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up
---
$0.38
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs
~$0.01
~$0.23
Divestiture Loss / (Gain), net
---
($0.03)
Discrete Tax Benefits
---
($0.10)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.38 - $1.42
$5.40 - $5.50
Operating Cash Flow
~$3.1B
Free Cash Flow
~$2.7B
1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
2 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.
3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Investors:
Media:
Colleen Mettler
Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen
(314) 553-2197
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
(tables attached)
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Net sales
$ 3,756
$ 4,376
$ 7,129
$ 8,493
Cost of sales
1,955
2,092
3,708
4,293
SG&A expenses
1,000
1,296
2,030
2,573
Gain on subordinated interest
-
(79)
-
(79)
Other deductions, net
109
389
229
876
Interest expense, net
53
57
101
101
Interest income from related party1
-
(31)
-
(62)
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
639
652
1,061
791
Income taxes
134
149
232
156
Earnings from continuing operations
505
503
829
635
Discontinued operations, net of tax
265
-
2,267
-
Net earnings
770
503
3,096
635
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(22)
2
(27)
(8)
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 792
$ 501
$ 3,123
$ 643
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 530
$ 501
$ 859
$ 643
Discontinued operations
262
-
2,264
-
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 792
$ 501
$ 3,123
$ 643
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
573.6
574.1
580.1
573.7
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$0.92
$0.87
$1.48
$1.12
Discontinued operations
0.46
-
3.90
-
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.38
$0.87
$5.38
$1.12
Quarter Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$119
$273
$237
$547
Restructuring costs
19
30
29
113
Other
(29)
86
(37)
216
Total
$109
$389
$229
$876
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Sept 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 8,051
$ 2,318
Receivables, net
2,518
2,877
Inventories
2,006
2,357
Other current assets
1,244
1,457
Total current assets
13,819
9,009
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,363
2,689
Goodwill
14,480
17,964
Other intangible assets
6,263
10,976
Copeland note receivable and equity investment
3,255
3,191
Other
2,566
2,611
Total assets
$ 42,746
$ 46,440
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 547
$ 3,155
Accounts payable
1,275
1,271
Accrued expenses
3,210
3,238
Total current liabilities
5,032
7,664
Long-term debt
7,610
7,614
Other liabilities
3,506
4,381
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
20,689
20,900
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
5,909
5,881
Total equity
26,598
26,781
Total liabilities and equity
$ 42,746
$ 46,440
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Operating activities
Net earnings
$ 3,096
$ 635
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
(2,267)
-
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
523
846
Stock compensation
142
147
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
231
Gain on subordinated interest
-
(79)
Changes in operating working capital
(390)
(373)
Other, net
(227)
(206)
Cash from continuing operations
877
1,201
Cash from discontinued operations
(391)
(43)
Cash provided by operating activities
486
1,158
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(121)
(159)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
-
(8,342)
Proceeds from subordinated interest
15
79
Other, net
(76)
(68)
Cash from continuing operations
(182)
(8,490)
Cash from discontinued operations
2,916
1
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,734
(8,489)
Financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
(31)
2,464
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
395
99
Payments of long-term debt
(742)
(1)
Dividends paid
(603)
(600)
Purchases of common stock
(2,000)
(175)
AspenTech purchases of common stock
-
(129)
Other, net
(55)
(45)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(3,036)
1,613
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
58
(15)
Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
242
(5,733)
Beginning cash and equivalents
1,804
8,051
Ending cash and equivalents
$ 2,046
$ 2,318
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 992
$ 1,051
6 %
7 %
Measurement & Analytical
888
1,013
14 %
16 %
Discrete Automation
683
632
(8) %
(7) %
Safety & Productivity
361
365
1 %
1 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 2,924
$ 3,061
5 %
6 %
Control Systems & Software
623
687
11 %
12 %
Test & Measurement
-
367
- %
- %
AspenTech
230
278
21 %
21 %
Software and Control
$ 853
$ 1,332
56 %
14 %
Eliminations
(21)
(17)
Total
$ 3,756
$ 4,376
17 %
8 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended March 31,
Americas
4 %
Europe
12 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
11 %
Table 4 cont.
Six Months Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$1,854
$1,991
7 %
8 %
Measurement & Analytical
1,637
1,960
20 %
22 %
Discrete Automation
1,301
1,245
(4) %
(5) %
Safety & Productivity
671
687
2 %
2 %
Intelligent Devices
$5,463
$5,883
8 %
8 %
Control Systems & Software
1,229
1,362
11 %
11 %
Test & Measurement
-
749
- %
- %
AspenTech
473
535
13 %
13 %
Software and Control
$1,702
$2,646
56 %
12 %
Eliminations
(36)
(36)
Total
$7,129
$8,493
19 %
9 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Six Months Ended March 31,
Americas
6 %
Europe
11 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
13 %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2024
As Reported
Adjusted EBITA
As Reported
Adjusted EBITA
Earnings
Final Control
$ 215
$ 246
$ 259
$ 274
Margins
21.6 %
24.7 %
24.7 %
26.1 %
Measurement & Analytical
229
234
274
287
Margins
25.8 %
26.5 %
27.0 %
28.3 %
Discrete Automation
133
147
116
131
Margins
19.5 %
21.5 %
18.4 %
20.9 %
Safety & Productivity
83
92
83
91
Margins
22.9 %
25.2 %
22.7 %
24.7 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 660
$ 719
$ 732
$ 783
Margins
22.6 %
24.6 %
23.9 %
25.6 %
Control Systems & Software
127
137
151
165
Margins
20.4 %
22.1 %
22.0 %
24.0 %
Test & Measurement
-
-
(79)
78
Margins
- %
- %
(21.7) %
21.4 %
AspenTech
(54)
68
(8)
113
Margins
(23.4) %
29.5 %
(3.1) %
40.6 %
Software and Control
$ 73
$ 205
$ 64
$ 356
Margins
8.6 %
24.1 %
4.7 %
26.7 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(40)
(40)
(73)
(59)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
46
46
38
38
Corporate and other
(47)
(55)
(103)
(46)
Gain on subordinated interest
-
-
79
-
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
-
(59)
-
Interest expense, net
(53)
-
(57)
-
Interest income from related party1
-
-
31
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$ 639
$ 875
$ 652
$ 1,072
Margins
17.0 %
23.3 %
14.9 %
24.5 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$ 924
$ 1,139
Margins
24.6 %
26.0 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$ 22
$ 9
$ 22
$ (7)
Measurement & Analytical
5
-
12
1
Discrete Automation
7
7
8
7
Safety & Productivity
7
2
7
1
Intelligent Devices
$ 41
$ 18
$ 49
$ 2
Control Systems & Software
5
5
11
3
Test & Measurement
-
-
141
16
AspenTech
122
-
121
-
Software and Control
$ 127
$ 5
$ 273
$ 19
Corporate
-
3
-
12
3
Total
$ 168
$ 26
$ 322
$ 33
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 and $3 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
3 Corporate restructuring of $12 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $10 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Depreciation and Amortization
2023
2024
Final Control
$ 45
$ 39
Measurement & Analytical
28
33
Discrete Automation
22
21
Safety & Productivity
15
15
Intelligent Devices
110
108
Control Systems & Software
24
28
Test & Measurement
-
153
AspenTech
123
124
Software and Control
147
305
Corporate
6
11
Total
$ 263
$ 424
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Stock compensation (GAAP)
$ (40)
$ (73)
Integration-related stock compensation expense
-
14
1
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
$ (40)
$ (59)
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$ (47)
$ (103)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
3
2
Acquisition / divestiture costs
10
16
National Instruments investment gain
(35)
-
Loss on divestiture of business
-
39
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
14
-
Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)
$ (55)
$ (46)
1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $10 reported as restructuring costs.
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2024
Pretax earnings
$ 639
$ 652
Percent of sales
17.0 %
14.9 %
Interest expense, net
53
57
Interest income from related party1
-
(31)
Amortization of intangibles
168
322
Restructuring and related costs
26
33
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
10
20
Loss on divestiture of business
-
39
Gain on subordinated interest
-
(79)
National Instruments investment gain
(35)
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
14
-
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
59
Adjusted EBITA
$ 875
$ 1,072
Percent of sales
23.3 %
24.5 %
Quarter Ended March 31,
2023
2024
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 0.92
$ 0.87
Amortization of intangibles
0.16
0.36
Restructuring and related costs
0.04
0.05
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
0.01
0.03
Loss on divestiture of business
-
0.07
Gain on subordinated interest
-
(0.10)
National Instruments investment gain
(0.05)
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
0.01
-
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
0.08
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 1.09
$ 1.36
Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share
(0.04)
(0.10)
Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution
$ 1.05
$ 1.26
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-Controlling
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$ 652
$ 149
$ 503
$ 2
$ 501
$ 0.87
Amortization of intangibles
322
1
72
250
41
209
0.36
Restructuring and related costs
33
2
5
28
-
28
0.05
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
20
4
16
-
16
0.03
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
59
13
46
-
46
0.08
Loss on divestiture of business
39
(2)
41
-
41
0.07
Gain on subordinated interest
(79)
(19)
(60)
-
(60)
(0.10)
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 1,046
$ 222
$ 824
$ 43
$ 781
$ 1.36
Interest expense, net
57
Interest income from related party4
(31)
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,072
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales and and selling, general and administrative expenses.
3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 7
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-Controlling
Interests4
Net
Diluted
Standalone reporting (GAAP)
$ (7)
1
$ (9)
$ 2
Other
-
(1)
1
Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)
(7)
(10)
3
1
2
$ -
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
121
2
26
95
41
54
0.10
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 114
$ 16
$ 98
$ 42
$ 56
$ 0.10
Interest income
(14)
3
Stock compensation
13
3
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 113
Reconciliation to Segment EBIT
Pre-tax earnings
$ (7)
Interest income
(14)
3
Stock compensation
13
3
Segment EBIT (GAAP)
$ (8)
Amortization of intangibles
121
2
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 113
1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.
2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.
4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Table 8
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.
2024 Q2 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
6 %
1 %
- %
7 %
Measurement & Analytical
14 %
1 %
1 %
16 %
Discrete Automation
(8) %
1 %
- %
(7) %
Safety & Productivity
1 %
- %
- %
1 %
Intelligent Devices
5 %
1 %
- %
6 %
Control Systems & Software
11 %
1 %
- %
12 %
Test & Measurement
- %
- %
- %
- %
AspenTech
21 %
- %
- %
21 %
Software and Control
56 %
1 %
(43) %
14 %
Emerson
17 %
1 %
(10) %
8 %
Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
7 %
- %
1 %
8 %
Measurement & Analytical
20 %
- %
2 %
22 %
Discrete Automation
(4) %
(1) %
- %
(5) %
Safety & Productivity
2 %
- %
- %
2 %
Intelligent Devices
8 %
- %
- %
8 %
Control Systems & Software
11 %
- %
- %
11 %
Test & Measurement
- %
- %
- %
- %
AspenTech
13 %
- %
- %
13 %
Software and Control
56 %
- %
(44) %
12 %
Emerson
19 %
- %
(10) %
9 %
Underlying Growth Guidance
2024 Q3
2024
Guidance
Reported (GAAP)
11% - 12.5%
15% - 16%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~ 1 pts
~ 0.5 pts
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
~(9) pts
~ (10) pts
Underlying (non-GAAP)
3% - 4.5%
5.5% - 6.5%
2023 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
of
Intangibles
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 215
21.6 %
$ 22
$ 9
$ 246
24.7 %
Measurement & Analytical
229
25.8 %
5
-
234
26.5 %
Discrete Automation
133
19.5 %
7
7
147
21.5 %
Safety & Productivity
83
22.9 %
7
2
92
25.2 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 660
22.6 %
$ 41
$ 18
$ 719
24.6 %
Control Systems & Software
127
20.4 %
5
5
137
22.1 %
Test & Measurement
-
- %
-
-
-
- %
AspenTech
(54)
(23.4) %
122
-
68
29.5 %
Software and Control
$ 73
8.6 %
$ 127
$ 5
$ 205
24.1 %
2024 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 259
24.7 %
$ 22
$ (7)
$ 274
26.1 %
Measurement & Analytical
274
27.0 %
12
1
287
28.3 %
Discrete Automation
116
18.4 %
8
7
131
20.9 %
Safety & Productivity
83
22.7 %
7
1
91
24.7 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 732
23.9 %
$ 49
$ 2
$ 783
25.6 %
Control Systems & Software
151
22.0 %
11
3
165
24.0 %
Test & Measurement
(79)
(21.7) %
141
16
78
21.4 %
AspenTech
(8)
(3.1) %
121
-
113
40.6 %
Software and Control
$ 64
4.7 %
$ 273
$ 19
$ 356
26.7 %
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
2023 Q2
2024 Q2
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
$ 639
$ 652
Margin
17.0 %
14.9 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net
94
144
Amortization of intangibles
168
322
Restructuring and related costs
23
21
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 924
$ 1,139
Margin
24.6 %
26.0 %
Free Cash Flow
2023 Q2
2024 Q2
2024E
($ in billions)
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 575
$ 757
~ $ 3.1
Capital expenditures
(62)
(82)
~(0.4)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 513
$ 675
~ $2.7
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
SOURCE Emerson