WKN: 850981 | ISIN: US2910111044
Tradegate
08.05.24
13:44 Uhr
99,48 Euro
-0,37
-0,37 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,24100,5414:05
99,24100,5414:02
Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2024.

(dollars in millions, except per share)


2023 Q2

2024 Q2

Change


Underlying Orders2




(1) %


Net Sales


$3,756

$4,376

17 %


Underlying Sales 3




8 %


Pretax Earnings


$639

$652



Margin


17.0 %

14.9 %

(210) bps


Adjusted Segment EBITA4


$924

$1,139



Margin


24.6 %

26.0 %

140 bps


GAAP Earnings Per Share


$0.92

$0.87

(5) %


Adjusted Earnings Per Share5


$1.09

$1.36

25 %


Operating Cash Flow


$575

$757

32 %


Free Cash Flow


$513

$675

32 %


Management Commentary

"Emerson's outstanding execution continued in the second quarter, with sales growth, margin expansion and earnings all exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying orders met our low-single-digit growth expectations for the first half of fiscal 2024, supported by process and hybrid end markets. The strong performance and relentless focus on execution give us the confidence to update our full year 2024 outlook."

Karsanbhai continued, "Our second quarter performance, especially our gross margin performance, demonstrates the strength of our transformed portfolio and our Emerson Management System. We are well positioned to continue delivering differentiated solutions to our customers and creating value for our shareholders."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.


2024 Q3

2024

Net Sales Growth

11% - 12.5%

15% - 16%

Underlying Sales Growth

3% - 4.5%

5.5% - 6.5%

Earnings Per Share

$0.92 - $0.96

$2.98 - $3.08

Amortization of Intangibles

~$0.36

~$1.43

Restructuring and Related Costs

~$0.07

~$0.32

Loss on Copeland Equity Method Investment

~$0.02

~$0.19

Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up

---

$0.38

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

~$0.01

~$0.23

Divestiture Loss / (Gain), net

---

($0.03)

Discrete Tax Benefits

---

($0.10)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$1.38 - $1.42

$5.40 - $5.50

Operating Cash Flow


~$3.1B

Free Cash Flow


~$2.7B


1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

2 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.

3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors:

Media:

Colleen Mettler

Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen

(314) 553-2197

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher


(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)








Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)










Quarter Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024









Net sales

$ 3,756


$ 4,376


$ 7,129


$ 8,493

Cost of sales

1,955


2,092


3,708


4,293

SG&A expenses

1,000


1,296


2,030


2,573

Gain on subordinated interest

-


(79)


-


(79)

Other deductions, net

109


389


229


876

Interest expense, net

53


57


101


101

Interest income from related party1

-


(31)


-


(62)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

639


652


1,061


791

Income taxes

134


149


232


156

Earnings from continuing operations

505


503


829


635

Discontinued operations, net of tax

265


-


2,267


-

Net earnings

770


503


3,096


635

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(22)


2


(27)


(8)

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 792


$ 501


$ 3,123


$ 643









Earnings common stockholders








Earnings from continuing operations

$ 530


$ 501


$ 859


$ 643

Discontinued operations

262


-


2,264


-

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 792


$ 501


$ 3,123


$ 643









Diluted avg. shares outstanding

573.6


574.1


580.1


573.7









Diluted earnings per share common stockholders








Earnings from continuing operations

$0.92


$0.87


$1.48


$1.12

Discontinued operations

0.46


-


3.90


-

Diluted earnings per common share

$1.38


$0.87


$5.38


$1.12


















Quarter Ended March 31,


Six Months Ended March 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024

Other deductions, net








Amortization of intangibles

$119


$273


$237


$547

Restructuring costs

19


30


29


113

Other

(29)


86


(37)


216

Total

$109


$389


$229


$876

1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.






Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)










Sept 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2024

Assets




Cash and equivalents

$ 8,051


$ 2,318

Receivables, net

2,518


2,877

Inventories

2,006


2,357

Other current assets

1,244


1,457

Total current assets

13,819


9,009

Property, plant & equipment, net

2,363


2,689

Goodwill

14,480


17,964

Other intangible assets

6,263


10,976

Copeland note receivable and equity investment

3,255


3,191

Other

2,566


2,611

Total assets

$ 42,746


$ 46,440





Liabilities and equity




Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 547


$ 3,155

Accounts payable

1,275


1,271

Accrued expenses

3,210


3,238

Total current liabilities

5,032


7,664

Long-term debt

7,610


7,614

Other liabilities

3,506


4,381

Equity




Common stockholders' equity

20,689


20,900

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,909


5,881

Total equity

26,598


26,781

Total liabilities and equity

$ 42,746


$ 46,440





Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)







Six Months Ended March 31,



2023


2024

Operating activities





Net earnings


$ 3,096


$ 635

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax


(2,267)


-

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


523


846

Stock compensation


142


147

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up


-


231

Gain on subordinated interest


-


(79)

Changes in operating working capital


(390)


(373)

Other, net


(227)


(206)

Cash from continuing operations


877


1,201

Cash from discontinued operations


(391)


(43)

Cash provided by operating activities


486


1,158






Investing activities





Capital expenditures


(121)


(159)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired


-


(8,342)

Proceeds from subordinated interest


15


79

Other, net


(76)


(68)

Cash from continuing operations


(182)


(8,490)

Cash from discontinued operations


2,916


1

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities


2,734


(8,489)






Financing activities





Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings


(31)


2,464

Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months


395


99

Payments of long-term debt


(742)


(1)

Dividends paid


(603)


(600)

Purchases of common stock


(2,000)


(175)

AspenTech purchases of common stock


-


(129)

Other, net


(55)


(45)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(3,036)


1,613






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents


58


(15)

Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents


242


(5,733)

Beginning cash and equivalents


1,804


8,051

Ending cash and equivalents


$ 2,046


$ 2,318









Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.


Quarter Ended March 31,



2023


2024


Reported


Underlying


Sales









Final Control

$ 992


$ 1,051


6 %


7 %


Measurement & Analytical

888


1,013


14 %


16 %


Discrete Automation

683


632


(8) %


(7) %


Safety & Productivity

361


365


1 %


1 %


Intelligent Devices

$ 2,924


$ 3,061


5 %


6 %











Control Systems & Software

623


687


11 %


12 %


Test & Measurement

-


367


- %


- %


AspenTech

230


278


21 %


21 %


Software and Control

$ 853


$ 1,332


56 %


14 %











Eliminations

(21)


(17)






Total

$ 3,756


$ 4,376


17 %


8 %


Sales Growth by Geography







Quarter Ended March 31,





Americas

4 %






Europe

12 %






Asia, Middle East & Africa

11 %






Table 4 cont.



Six Months Ended March 31,


2023


2024


Reported


Underlying









Sales








Final Control

$1,854


$1,991


7 %


8 %

Measurement & Analytical

1,637


1,960


20 %


22 %

Discrete Automation

1,301


1,245


(4) %


(5) %

Safety & Productivity

671


687


2 %


2 %

Intelligent Devices

$5,463


$5,883


8 %


8 %









Control Systems & Software

1,229


1,362


11 %


11 %

Test & Measurement

-


749


- %


- %

AspenTech

473


535


13 %


13 %

Software and Control

$1,702


$2,646


56 %


12 %









Eliminations

(36)


(36)





Total

$7,129


$8,493


19 %


9 %

Sales Growth by Geography









Six Months Ended March 31,





Americas

6 %







Europe

11 %







Asia, Middle East & Africa

13 %















Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended March 31,


Quarter Ended March 31,


2023


2024


As Reported
(GAAP)


Adjusted EBITA
(Non-GAAP)


As Reported
(GAAP)


Adjusted EBITA
(Non-GAAP)

Earnings








Final Control

$ 215


$ 246


$ 259


$ 274

Margins

21.6 %


24.7 %


24.7 %


26.1 %

Measurement & Analytical

229


234


274


287

Margins

25.8 %


26.5 %


27.0 %


28.3 %

Discrete Automation

133


147


116


131

Margins

19.5 %


21.5 %


18.4 %


20.9 %

Safety & Productivity

83


92


83


91

Margins

22.9 %


25.2 %


22.7 %


24.7 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 660


$ 719


$ 732


$ 783

Margins

22.6 %


24.6 %


23.9 %


25.6 %









Control Systems & Software

127


137


151


165

Margins

20.4 %


22.1 %


22.0 %


24.0 %

Test & Measurement

-


-


(79)


78

Margins

- %


- %


(21.7) %


21.4 %

AspenTech

(54)


68


(8)


113

Margins

(23.4) %


29.5 %


(3.1) %


40.6 %

Software and Control

$ 73


$ 205


$ 64


$ 356

Margins

8.6 %


24.1 %


4.7 %


26.7 %









Corporate items and interest expense, net:








Stock compensation

(40)


(40)


(73)


(59)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

46


46


38


38

Corporate and other

(47)


(55)


(103)


(46)

Gain on subordinated interest

-


-


79


-

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

-


-


(59)


-

Interest expense, net

(53)


-


(57)


-

Interest income from related party1

-


-


31


-

Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$ 639


$ 875


$ 652


$ 1,072

Margins

17.0 %


23.3 %


14.9 %


24.5 %









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:








Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 924




$ 1,139

Margins



24.6 %




26.0 %









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 4 cont.





Quarter Ended March 31,


Quarter Ended March 31,



2023


2024



Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Final Control

$ 22


$ 9


$ 22


$ (7)


Measurement & Analytical

5


-


12


1


Discrete Automation

7


7


8


7


Safety & Productivity

7


2


7


1


Intelligent Devices

$ 41


$ 18


$ 49


$ 2











Control Systems & Software

5


5


11


3


Test & Measurement

-


-


141


16


AspenTech

122


-


121


-


Software and Control

$ 127


$ 5


$ 273


$ 19











Corporate

-


3


-


12

3

Total

$ 168


$ 26


$ 322


$ 33











1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 and $3 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

3 Corporate restructuring of $12 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $10 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.






Quarter Ended March 31,

Depreciation and Amortization

2023


2024

Final Control

$ 45


$ 39

Measurement & Analytical

28


33

Discrete Automation

22


21

Safety & Productivity

15


15

Intelligent Devices

110


108





Control Systems & Software

24


28

Test & Measurement

-


153

AspenTech

123


124

Software and Control

147


305





Corporate

6


11

Total

$ 263


$ 424

Table 5


EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.






Quarter Ended March 31,







2023


2024


Stock compensation (GAAP)





$ (40)


$ (73)


Integration-related stock compensation expense





-


14

1

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)





$ (40)


$ (59)







Quarter Ended March 31,






2023


2024

Corporate and other (GAAP)





$ (47)


$ (103)

Corporate restructuring and related costs





3


2

Acquisition / divestiture costs





10


16

National Instruments investment gain





(35)


-

Loss on divestiture of business





-


39

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge





14


-

Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)





$ (55)


$ (46)









1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $10 reported as restructuring costs.




Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.


Quarter Ended March 31,


2023


2024

Pretax earnings

$ 639


$ 652

Percent of sales

17.0 %


14.9 %

Interest expense, net

53


57

Interest income from related party1

-


(31)

Amortization of intangibles

168


322

Restructuring and related costs

26


33

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

10


20

Loss on divestiture of business

-


39

Gain on subordinated interest

-


(79)

National Instruments investment gain

(35)


-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

14


-

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

-


59

Adjusted EBITA

$ 875


$ 1,072

Percent of sales

23.3 %


24.5 %






Quarter Ended March 31,


2023


2024

GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 0.92


$ 0.87

Amortization of intangibles

0.16


0.36

Restructuring and related costs

0.04


0.05

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

0.01


0.03

Loss on divestiture of business

-


0.07

Gain on subordinated interest

-


(0.10)

National Instruments investment gain

(0.05)


-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

0.01


-

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

-


0.08

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 1.09


$ 1.36

Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share

(0.04)


(0.10)

Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution

$ 1.05


$ 1.26





1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes


Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-Controlling

Interests3


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$ 652


$ 149


$ 503


$ 2


$ 501


$ 0.87

Amortization of intangibles

322

1

72


250


41


209


0.36

Restructuring and related costs

33

2

5


28


-


28


0.05

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

20


4


16


-


16


0.03

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

59


13


46


-


46


0.08

Loss on divestiture of business

39


(2)


41


-


41


0.07

Gain on subordinated interest

(79)


(19)


(60)


-


(60)


(0.10)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$ 1,046


$ 222


$ 824


$ 43


$ 781


$ 1.36

Interest expense, net

57











Interest income from related party4

(31)











Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,072























1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales and and selling, general and administrative expenses.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes
(Benefit)


Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-Controlling

Interests4


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$ (7)

1

$ (9)


$ 2







Other

-


(1)


1







Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(7)


(10)


3


1


2


$ -

Adjustments:












Amortization of intangibles

121

2

26


95


41


54


0.10

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 114


$ 16


$ 98


$ 42


$ 56


$ 0.10

Interest income

(14)

3










Stock compensation

13

3










Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 113























Reconciliation to Segment EBIT

Pre-tax earnings

$ (7)











Interest income

(14)

3










Stock compensation

13

3










Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$ (8)











Amortization of intangibles

121

2










Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 113























1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.





Table 8

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

2024 Q2 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

6 %

1 %

- %

7 %

Measurement & Analytical

14 %

1 %

1 %

16 %

Discrete Automation

(8) %

1 %

- %

(7) %

Safety & Productivity

1 %

- %

- %

1 %

Intelligent Devices

5 %

1 %

- %

6 %

Control Systems & Software

11 %

1 %

- %

12 %

Test & Measurement

- %

- %

- %

- %

AspenTech

21 %

- %

- %

21 %

Software and Control

56 %

1 %

(43) %

14 %

Emerson

17 %

1 %

(10) %

8 %






Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

7 %

- %

1 %

8 %

Measurement & Analytical

20 %

- %

2 %

22 %

Discrete Automation

(4) %

(1) %

- %

(5) %

Safety & Productivity

2 %

- %

- %

2 %

Intelligent Devices

8 %

- %

- %

8 %

Control Systems & Software

11 %

- %

- %

11 %

Test & Measurement

- %

- %

- %

- %

AspenTech

13 %

- %

- %

13 %

Software and Control

56 %

- %

(44) %

12 %

Emerson

19 %

- %

(10) %

9 %

Underlying Growth Guidance

2024 Q3
Guidance

2024

Guidance

Reported (GAAP)

11% - 12.5%

15% - 16%

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~ 1 pts

~ 0.5 pts

(Acquisitions) / Divestitures

~(9) pts

~ (10) pts

Underlying (non-GAAP)

3% - 4.5%

5.5% - 6.5%

2023 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization

of

Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$ 215

21.6 %

$ 22

$ 9

$ 246

24.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

229

25.8 %

5

-

234

26.5 %

Discrete Automation

133

19.5 %

7

7

147

21.5 %

Safety & Productivity

83

22.9 %

7

2

92

25.2 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 660

22.6 %

$ 41

$ 18

$ 719

24.6 %

Control Systems & Software

127

20.4 %

5

5

137

22.1 %

Test & Measurement

-

- %

-

-

-

- %

AspenTech

(54)

(23.4) %

122

-

68

29.5 %

Software and Control

$ 73

8.6 %

$ 127

$ 5

$ 205

24.1 %

2024 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization
of
Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$ 259

24.7 %

$ 22

$ (7)

$ 274

26.1 %

Measurement & Analytical

274

27.0 %

12

1

287

28.3 %

Discrete Automation

116

18.4 %

8

7

131

20.9 %

Safety & Productivity

83

22.7 %

7

1

91

24.7 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 732

23.9 %

$ 49

$ 2

$ 783

25.6 %

Control Systems & Software

151

22.0 %

11

3

165

24.0 %

Test & Measurement

(79)

(21.7) %

141

16

78

21.4 %

AspenTech

(8)

(3.1) %

121

-

113

40.6 %

Software and Control

$ 64

4.7 %

$ 273

$ 19

$ 356

26.7 %

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA


2023 Q2

2024 Q2

Pretax earnings (GAAP)


$ 639

$ 652

Margin


17.0 %

14.9 %

Corporate items and interest expense, net


94

144

Amortization of intangibles


168

322

Restructuring and related costs


23

21

Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


$ 924

$ 1,139

Margin


24.6 %

26.0 %

Free Cash Flow


2023 Q2

2024 Q2


2024E

($ in billions)


Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$ 575

$ 757


~ $ 3.1


Capital expenditures


(62)

(82)


~(0.4)


Free cash flow (non-GAAP)


$ 513

$ 675


~ $2.7










Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson

