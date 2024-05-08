Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUQW | ISIN: IL0011745804 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.24
22:00 Uhr
1,120 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.05.2024 | 13:00
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innoviz Technologies: Innoviz Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results, Exceeds Revenue Guidance for Second Consecutive Quarter and Expands Key Partner and Customer Relationships

Q1 2024 revenues of $7.1 million exceed previous guidance range of $5 - $6 million; reiterates full year 2024 operational targets

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today provided commercial and strategic updates on its business, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, provided guidance for the second quarter and reiterated its full year commercial and financial targets.

"Innoviz is off to a terrific start this year. We achieved strong revenue growth, beating our expectations, once again expanded our relationships with key partners and customers, and continued to build our RFI and RFQ pipeline across multiple programs," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz. "With the BMW I7 launching in Germany, we believe we are the only pureplay LiDAR company to reach SOP with level 3, as there are vehicles currently on the road using our LiDARs and perception software. As part of expanding our relationships with our customers, we are collaborating with Volkswagen Group and Mobileye on an additional level 3 program. Overall, our pipeline is very active, with approximately half in the RFQ stage and more to come."

Keilaf added, "We remain very optimistic about the LiDAR sector as recent industry and regulatory activity reflects the continued adoption of LiDAR. We believe that as OEMs work to comply with new regulations, and as the automotive industry raises its standards, OEMs will move to implement new capabilities and features, many of which may be supported only by LiDAR. Looking ahead, we expect that Innoviz will have the runway necessary to cement our place as a leading LiDAR supplier during this important market capture phase."

Commercial and Strategic Updates

  • Continued supporting software development for InnovizOne deployment on BMW 5 Series in China - Innoviz is working closely with the BMW and Magna teams as they perform on-road testing and the Company is supporting software development specific to the Chinese market for a new deployment of the InnovizOne on BMW 5 Series vehicles in China.

  • Working on program expansion opportunities through collaboration with Mobileye and Volkswagen Group - In addition to the level 3 Cariad program, ID. Buzz long-range LiDAR, Innoviz is working on another level 3 program expansion through its collaboration with the Volkswagen Group and Mobileye. In parallel, Innoviz continued commercial discussions with the Volkswagen Group regarding additional opportunities.

  • Progressing collaborations with additional partners - Innoviz is working with the Qualcomm platform for the Volkswagen Cariad level 3 program and with the Mobileye platform for the ID. Buzz program and the additional level 3 program. The Company continues to progress its collaboration with Nvidia and is working with OEMs on several Nvidia based RFQs in its pipeline.

  • Advancing pipeline opportunities with two leading level 4 platform companies - The companies are in the trucking and ride hailing spaces and are working with various OEMs.

  • Reached key milestone with successful winter test of InnovizTwo B-Sample with Volkswagen - The InnovizTwo late-stage B-sample was strenuously tested over 18 days of driving in harsh winter conditions across ten countries. InnovizTwo showed resilience to different potential blockages and weather conditions, which we believe may provide the Company with a potential competitive advantage. The data and insights accumulated during the testing are being used to improve Innoviz's proprietary AI-backed software and hardware solutions.

  • Successfully implemented strategic realignment - The Company implemented nearly all of the initiatives of its previously announced realignment plan during the quarter.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues in Q1 2024 were $7.1 million, compared to revenues of $1.0 million in Q1 2023, driven by a combination of increases in NREs, production units and sample shipments.

Operating Expenses in Q1 2024 were $31.7 million, a decrease of 5% from $33.3 million in Q1 2023. Operating expenses for Q1 2024 included $5.9 million of share-based compensation compared to $5.2 million in Q1 2023.

Liquidity as of March 31, 2024 consisted of approximately $128.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, marketable securities and short-term restricted cash.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Targets

The Company expects second quarter 2024 revenues in the range of $4 million to $5 million, compared to $1.5 million for Q2 2023.

FY 2024 Operational Targets

The Company reiterated its targets for FY 2024:

  • Secure 2-3 additional customer programs in 2024
  • Secure $20 -70 million of new NRE bookings in 2024

Conference Call

Innoviz management will hold a web conference today, May 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss commercial and strategic updates, financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and 2024 financial and operational targets. Innoviz CEO Omer Keilaf and CFO Eldar Cegla will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com.

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Many factors could cause actual future events, and, in the case of our forward-looking revenues and NRE bookings, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the possibility that NRE would be set off against liabilities and indemnities, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2024 and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

M arch 31,



2024


2023






Revenues

$

7,057

$

1,010

Cost of revenues


(8,354)


(4,941)






Gross loss


(1,297)


(3,931)






Operating expenses:





Research and development


23,845


26,102

Sales and marketing


2,400


2,448

General and administrative


5,444


4,735






Total operating expenses


31,689


33,285






Operating loss


(32,986)


(37,216)






Financial income, net


2,901


2,776






Loss before taxes on income


(30,085)


(34,440)

Taxes on income


(53)


(360)






Net loss

$

(30,138)

$

(34,800)






Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

$

(0.18)

$

(0.26)






Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic
and diluted net loss per ordinary share


165,666,183


136,358,385






INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands




March 31,


December 31,




2024


2023




(Unaudited)


(Audited)


ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,271

$

26,283


Short term restricted cash


53


53


Bank deposits


95,633


105,750


Marketable securities


13,543


13,335


Trade receivables, net


337


7,395


Inventory


2,012


1,868


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


2,277


5,774


Total current assets


128,126


160,458








LONG-TERM ASSETS:






Marketable securities


4,806


4,813


Restricted deposits


2,566


2,623


Property and equipment, net


24,357


25,770


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


24,926


25,486


Other long-term assets


82


84


Total long-term assets


56,737


58,776








Total assets

$

184,863

$

219,234














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Trade payables

$

5,043

$

8,036


Deferred revenues


582


6,949


Employees and payroll accruals


10,252


9,468


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


8,192


8,743


Operating lease liabilities


4,054


4,034


Total current liabilities


28,123


37,230








LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:






Operating lease liabilities


27,315


28,475


Warrants liability


154


240


Total long-term liabilities


27,469


28,715








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:






Ordinary Shares of no-par value


-


-


Additional paid-in capital


794,697


788,577


Accumulated deficit


(665,426)


(635,288)


Total shareholders' equity


129,271


153,289








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

184,863

$

219,234








INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

March 31,



2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss

$

(30,138)

$

(34,800)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


2,495


1,407

Remeasurement of warrants liability


(86)


-

Change in accrued interest on bank deposits


(787)


1,195

Change in marketable securities


(158)


(294)

Share - based compensation


6,510


5,300

Foreign exchange gain, net


(46)


(89)

Change in prepaid expenses and other assets


2,170


424

Change in trade receivables, net


7,058


(292)

Change in inventory


(144)


103

Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities, net


(580)


33

Change in trade payables


(2,067)


(1,346)

Change in accrued expenses and other liabilities


(835)


762

Change in employees and payroll accruals


1,106


779

Change in deferred revenues


(6,367)


219

Net cash used in operating activities


(21,869)


(26,599)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment


(1,149)


(2,357)

Investment in bank deposits


(14,000)


-

Withdrawal of bank deposits


25,000


79,500

Investment in restricted deposits


(67)


(40)

Investment in marketable securities


(938)


(7,100)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities


895


13,830

Net cash provided by investing activities


9,741


83,833

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of options


42


120

Net cash provided by financing activities


42


120

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


74


126

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(12,012)


57,480

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period


26,336


55,954

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

14,324

$

113,434






Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.