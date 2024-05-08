DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) ("HF Sinclair" or the "Company") today reported first quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $314.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $353.3 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the first quarter of 2024 was $142.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $394.1 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

HF Sinclair's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Go, commented, "We are pleased to report our first quarter, 2024 results. We continue to advance our corporate strategy focused on improving reliability, optimizing and integrating our portfolio and generating strong cash flows to support our cash return strategy. During the quarter, our businesses maintained safe and reliable operations, representing another quarter of successful turnaround and maintenance execution. We also returned $269 million in cash to shareholders during the quarter and today announced a new $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization demonstrating our continued commitment to shareholder returns. Looking forward, as we head into summer driving season, we expect a favorable market environment and believe we are well positioned to generate strong earnings and cash flows."

Refining segment income before interest and income taxes was $312.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $436.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $429.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $537.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the lower of cost or market inventory valuation benefit of $220.6 million, the segment reported Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 was $208.8 million. This decrease was principally driven by lower refinery gross margins in both the West and Mid-Continent regions as a result of seasonal demand weakness for transportation fuels in our regions, partially offset by higher refined product sales volumes. Consolidated refinery gross margin was $12.70 per produced barrel, a 45% decrease compared to $23.20 for the first quarter of 2023. Crude oil charge averaged 604,930 barrels per day ("BPD") for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 498,500 BPD for the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily a result of decreased turnaround activities and improved reliability at our refineries compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Renewables segment loss before interest and income taxes was $(40.0) million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $(64.6) million for the first quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $(19.7) million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $(44.6) million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment, the segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $(18.6) million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to weakened RINs and Low Carbon Fuel Standard prices in the first quarter of 2024. Total sales volumes were 61 million gallons for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to 46 million gallons for the first quarter of 2023.

Marketing segment income before interest and income taxes was $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by stronger branded wholesale margins in the first quarter of 2024. Total branded fuel sales volumes were 321 million gallons for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to 328 million gallons for the first quarter of 2023.

Lubricants & Specialties segment income before interest and income taxes was $64.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to an income of $78.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The segment reported EBITDA of $87.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $97.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was largely driven by lower base oil prices in the first quarter of 2024.

Midstream segment income before interest and income taxes was $93.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $73.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, and segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $111.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $93.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by higher revenues from tariff increases in the first quarter of 2024.

For the first quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operations totaled $316.9 million. At March 31, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,240.9 million, a $112.9 million decrease over cash and cash equivalents of $1,353.7 million at December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company announced and paid a regular dividend of $0.50 per share to stockholders totaling $99.4 million and spent $169.6 million on share repurchases. Additionally, at March 31, 2024, the Company's consolidated debt was $2,678.6 million.

HF Sinclair also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.50 per share, payable on June 5, 2024 to holders of record of common stock on May 22, 2024.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Change from 2023 2024 2023 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 7,027,145 $ 7,565,142 $ (537,997 ) (7 )% Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 5,926,500 6,104,057 (177,557 ) (3 )% Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (219,370 ) 47,597 (266,967 ) (561 )% 5,707,130 6,151,654 (444,524 ) (7 )% Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 607,112 639,383 (32,271 ) (5 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 103,374 95,913 7,461 8 % Depreciation and amortization 198,729 173,983 24,746 14 % Total operating costs and expenses 6,616,345 7,060,933 (444,588 ) (6 )% Income from operations 410,800 504,209 (93,409 ) (19 )% Other income (expense): Earnings (loss) of equity method investments 7,346 3,882 3,464 89 % Interest income 22,179 19,935 2,244 11 % Interest expense (40,691 ) (45,822 ) 5,131 (11 )% Gain on foreign currency transactions 443 870 (427 ) (49 )% Gain on sale of assets and other 2,019 1,631 388 24 % (8,704 ) (19,504 ) 10,800 (55 )% Income before income taxes 402,096 484,705 (82,609 ) (17 )% Income tax expense 85,474 99,700 (14,226 ) (14 )% Net income 316,622 385,005 (68,383 ) (18 )% Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,958 31,739 (29,781 ) (94 )% Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 314,664 $ 353,266 $ (38,602 ) (11 )% Earnings per share attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders: Basic $ 1.57 $ 1.79 $ (0.22 ) (12 )% Diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.79 $ (0.22 ) (12 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.05 11 % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 198,710 195,445 3,265 2 % Diluted 198,710 195,445 3,265 2 % EBITDA $ 617,379 $ 652,836 $ (35,457 ) (5 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 399,057 $ 704,753 $ (305,696 ) (43 )%

Balance Sheet Data March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,240,860 $ 1,353,747 Working capital $ 3,404,525 $ 3,371,905 Total assets $ 17,915,990 $ 17,716,265 Total debt $ 2,678,645 $ 2,739,083 Total equity $ 10,276,089 $ 10,237,298

Segment Information

Our operations are organized into five reportable segments: Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream. Our operations that are not included in one of these five reportable segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.

The Refining segment represents the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Woods Cross, Puget Sound, Parco and Casper refineries and HF Sinclair Asphalt Company LLC ("Asphalt"). Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest geographic regions of the United States. Asphalt operates various asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The Renewables segment represents the operations of our Cheyenne renewable diesel unit ("RDU"), the pre-treatment unit at our Artesia, New Mexico facility, the Artesia RDU, and the Sinclair RDU.

The Marketing segment represents branded fuel sales to Sinclair branded sites in the United States and licensing fees for the use of the Sinclair brand at additional locations throughout the country. The Marketing segment also includes branded fuel sales to non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier Corporation ("HollyFrontier") agreements and revenues from other marketing activities. Our branded sites are located in several states across the United States with the highest concentration of the sites located in our West and Mid-Continent regions.

The Lubricants & Specialties segment represents Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.'s production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, which includes lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants, and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States and Europe. Additionally, the Lubricants & Specialties segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America and the operations of Red Giant Oil Company LLC, one of the leading suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America. Also, the Lubricants & Specialties segment includes Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.

The Midstream segment includes all of the operations of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP"), which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, and terminals, tankage and loading rack facilities in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains geographic regions of the United States. The Midstream segment also includes 50% ownership interests in each of Osage Pipeline Company, LLC ("Osage"), the owner of a pipeline running from Cushing, Oklahoma to El Dorado, Kansas, Cheyenne Pipeline, LLC, the owner of a pipeline running from Fort Laramie, Wyoming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Cushing Connect Pipeline & Terminal LLC, a 25.12% ownership interest in Saddle Butte Pipeline III, LLC, the owner of a pipeline running from the Powder River Basin to Casper, Wyoming, and a 49.995% ownership interest in Pioneer Investments Corp., the owner of a pipeline running from Sinclair, Wyoming to the North Salt Lake City, Utah Terminal. Revenues from the Midstream segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, our Refining segment acquired from our Midstream segment the refinery processing units at our El Dorado and Woods Cross refineries. Additionally, we amended an intercompany agreement between certain of our subsidiaries within the Refining, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream segments. As a result, we have revised our Refining, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream segment information for the periods presented.

Refining Renewables Marketing Lubricants &

Specialties Midstream Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 5,373,025 $ 179,669 $ 775,807 $ 675,545 $ 23,099 $ - $ 7,027,145 Intersegment revenues and other (1) 831,220 59,890 - 2,442 131,916 (1,025,468 ) - $ 6,204,245 $ 239,559 $ 775,807 $ 677,987 $ 155,015 $ (1,025,468 ) $ 7,027,145 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) $ 5,474,522 $ 230,273 $ 752,530 $ 492,846 $ - $ (1,023,671 ) $ 5,926,500 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ (220,558 ) $ 1,188 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (219,370 ) Operating expenses $ 472,086 $ 26,461 $ - $ 64,000 $ 45,518 $ (953 ) $ 607,112 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 48,717 $ 1,402 $ 7,756 $ 34,568 $ 3,929 $ 7,002 $ 103,374 Depreciation and amortization $ 117,370 $ 20,272 $ 6,303 $ 22,511 $ 20,120 $ 12,153 $ 198,729 Income (loss) from operations $ 312,108 $ (40,037 ) $ 9,218 $ 64,062 $ 85,448 $ (19,999 ) $ 410,800 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 312,014 $ (40,012 ) $ 9,428 $ 64,487 $ 93,050 $ (18,359 ) $ 420,608 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,958 $ - $ 1,958 Earnings (loss) of equity method investments $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,388 $ (42 ) $ 7,346 Capital expenditures $ 55,025 $ 2,650 $ 7,531 $ 5,311 $ 8,106 $ 10,485 $ 89,108 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 5,665,214 $ 202,413 $ 937,385 $ 733,714 $ 26,416 $ - $ 7,565,142 Intersegment revenues and other (1) 1,053,401 95,603 - 5,796 109,516 (1,264,316 ) - $ 6,718,615 $ 298,016 $ 937,385 $ 739,510 $ 135,932 $ (1,264,316 ) $ 7,565,142 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) $ 5,641,131 $ 262,738 $ 924,049 $ 538,860 $ - $ (1,262,721 ) $ 6,104,057 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ - $ 47,597 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 47,597 Operating expenses $ 501,759 $ 31,371 $ - $ 63,593 $ 41,679 $ 981 $ 639,383 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 39,078 $ 915 $ 6,963 $ 39,264 $ 4,635 $ 5,058 $ 95,913 Depreciation and amortization $ 100,083 $ 19,974 $ 5,871 $ 19,368 $ 19,762 $ 8,925 $ 173,983 Income (loss) from operations $ 436,564 $ (64,579 ) $ 502 $ 78,425 $ 69,856 $ (16,559 ) $ 504,209 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 436,885 $ (64,556 ) $ 502 $ 78,225 $ 73,912 $ (14,376 ) $ 510,592 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,752 $ 29,987 $ 31,739 Loss of equity method investments $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,882 $ - $ 3,882 Capital expenditures $ 67,774 $ 4,844 $ 5,255 $ 8,649 $ 7,614 $ 5,933 $ 100,069

(1) Includes income earned by certain of our subsidiaries in the Midstream segment related to intercompany transportation agreements with certain of our subsidiaries in the Refining and Lubricants & Specialties segments that represent leases. These transactions eliminate in consolidation.

Refining Segment Operating Data

The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) performance measures about our refinery operations. Refinery gross and net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

The disaggregation of our refining geographic operating data is presented in two regions, Mid-Continent and West, to best reflect the economic drivers of our refining operations. The Mid-Continent region is comprised of the El Dorado and Tulsa refineries. The West region is comprised of the Puget Sound, Navajo, Woods Cross, Parco and Casper refineries.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Mid-Continent Region Crude charge (BPD) (1) 259,030 211,390 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 273,890 231,260 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 272,460 205,010 Refinery utilization (4) 99.6 % 81.3 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 10.47 $ 20.06 Refinery operating expenses (6) 6.40 9.28 Net operating margin $ 4.07 $ 10.78 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 6.37 $ 8.23 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 50 % 65 % Sour crude oil 25 % 15 % Heavy sour crude oil 19 % 11 % Other feedstocks and blends 6 % 9 % Total 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 52 % 49 % Diesel fuels 32 % 29 % Jet fuels 6 % 8 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % Asphalt 3 % 4 % Base oils 4 % 5 % LPG and other 2 % 4 % Total 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 West Region Crude charge (BPD) (1) 345,900 287,110 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 369,410 326,870 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 359,010 310,950 Refinery utilization (4) 82.8 % 68.7 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 14.39 $ 25.28 Refinery operating expenses (6) 9.59 11.81 Net operating margin $ 4.80 $ 13.47 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 9.32 $ 11.23 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 32 % 32 % Sour crude oil 43 % 40 % Heavy sour crude oil 12 % 11 % Black wax crude oil 7 % 5 % Other feedstocks and blends 6 % 12 % Total 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 53 % 57 % Diesel fuels 32 % 31 % Jet fuels 5 % 4 % Fuel oil 2 % 2 % Asphalt 2 % 2 % LPG and other 6 % 4 % Total 100 % 100 %

Consolidated Crude charge (BPD) (1) 604,930 498,500 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 643,300 558,130 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 631,470 515,960 Refinery utilization (4) 89.2 % 73.5 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 12.70 $ 23.20 Refinery operating expenses (6) 8.22 10.81 Net operating margin $ 4.48 $ 12.39 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 8.06 $ 9.99 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 39 % 46 % Sour crude oil 36 % 30 % Heavy sour crude oil 15 % 10 % Black wax crude oil 4 % 3 % Other feedstocks and blends 6 % 11 % Total 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Consolidated Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 53 % 54 % Diesel fuels 32 % 30 % Jet fuels 6 % 6 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % Asphalt 2 % 3 % Base oils 2 % 2 % LPG and other 4 % 4 % Total 100 % 100 %

(1) Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries. (2) Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries. (3) Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including Asphalt and intersegment sales) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold. (4) Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (BPSD). Our consolidated crude capacity is 678,000 BPSD. (5) Represents average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (6) Represents total Refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries. (7) Represents total Refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by refinery throughput.

Renewables Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our renewables operations and includes our Sinclair RDU. The renewables gross and net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Renewables Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 61,172 46,012 Average per produced gallon (1) Renewables gross margin $ 0.15 $ 0.77 Renewables operating expense (2) 0.43 0.68 Net operating margin $ (0.28 ) $ 0.09

(1) Represents average amount per produced gallons sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (2) Represents total Renewables segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units.

Marketing Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our marketing operations. The marketing gross margin does not include the non-cash effects of depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Marketing Number of branded sites at period end (1) 1,547 1,511 Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 321,010 328,407 Gross margin per gallon of sales (2) $ 0.07 $ 0.04

(1) Includes non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements. (2) Represents average amount per gallon sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

Lubricants & Specialties Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialties operations:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Lubricants & Specialties Sales of produced refined products (BPD) 31,104 31,790 Sales of produced refined products: Finished products 49 % 50 % Base oils 27 % 29 % Other 24 % 21 % Total 100 % 100 %

Midstream Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our midstream operations:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Midstream Volumes (BPD) Pipelines: Affiliates-refined product pipelines 164,628 143,002 Affiliates-intermediate pipelines 138,071 114,326 Affiliates-crude pipelines 441,454 473,712 744,153 731,040 Third parties-refined product pipelines 36,723 40,431 Third parties-crude pipelines 162,493 175,984 943,369 947,455 Terminals and loading racks: Affiliates 788,919 686,845 Third parties 33,110 42,462 822,029 729,307 Total for pipelines and terminals (BPD) 1,765,398 1,676,762

Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA excluding special items ("Adjusted EBITDA") to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in financial statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax provision and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) decommissioning costs, (iii) HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and (iv) acquisition integration and regulatory costs.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.

Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 314,664 $ 353,266 Add interest expense 40,691 45,822 Subtract interest income (22,179 ) (19,935 ) Add income tax expense 85,474 99,700 Add depreciation and amortization 198,729 173,983 EBITDA $ 617,379 $ 652,836 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (219,370 ) 47,597 Add HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs - 410 Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs 1,048 3,910 Adjusted EBITDA $ 399,057 $ 704,753

EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Refining Segment 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 312,014 $ 436,885 Add depreciation and amortization 117,370 100,083 EBITDA 429,384 536,968 Add lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (220,558 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 208,826 $ 536,968

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Refining segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Renewables segment is set forth below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Renewables Segment 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (40,012 ) $ (64,556 ) Add depreciation and amortization 20,272 19,974 EBITDA (19,740 ) (44,582 ) Add lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 1,188 47,597 Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,552 ) $ 3,015

(1) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Renewables segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA attributable to our Marketing segment is set forth below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Marketing Segment 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 9,428 $ 502 Add: depreciation and amortization 6,303 5,871 EBITDA $ 15,731 $ 6,373

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Marketing segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants & Specialties segment is set forth below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Lubricants & Specialties Segment 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 64,487 $ 78,225 Add: depreciation and amortization 22,511 19,368 EBITDA $ 86,998 $ 97,593

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants & Specialties segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Midstream segment is presented below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Midstream Segment 2024 2023 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 93,050 $ 73,912 Add depreciation and amortization 20,120 19,762 Subtract net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,958 ) (1,752 ) EBITDA $ 111,212 $ 91,922 Add (subtract) share of Osage environmental remediation costs, net of insurance recoveries - 870 Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs 53 518 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,265 $ 93,310

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Midstream segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Refinery gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis. Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total Refining segment revenues less total Refining segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. Net operating margin per barrel sold is the difference between refinery gross margin and refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments or depreciation and amortization. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of average refining net operating margin per produced barrel sold to refinery gross margin to refining sales and other revenues

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per barrel amounts) Consolidated Refining segment sales and other revenues $ 6,204,245 $ 6,718,615 Refining segment cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment) 5,474,522 5,641,131 Lower of cost or market inventory adjustment (220,558 ) - 950,281 1,077,484 Add lower of cost or market inventory adjustment (220,558 ) - Refinery gross margin $ 729,723 $ 1,077,484 Refining segment operating expenses $ 472,086 $ 501,759 Produced barrels sold (BPD) 631,470 515,960 Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold $ 12.70 $ 23.20 Less average refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold 8.22 10.81 Net operating margin per produced barrel sold $ 4.48 $ 12.39

Reconciliation of renewables operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Renewables gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our renewables performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our renewables performance on a relative and absolute basis. Renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold is total Renewables segment revenues less total Renewables segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced renewables products sold. Net operating margin per produced gallon sold is the difference between renewables gross margin and renewables operating expenses per produced gallon sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of renewables gross margin and operating expenses to gross margin per produced gallon sold and net operating margin per produced gallon sold

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per gallon amounts) Renewables segment sales and other revenues $ 239,559 $ 298,016 Renewables segment cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment) 230,273 262,738 Lower of cost or market inventory adjustment 1,188 47,597 8,098 (12,319 ) Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment 1,188 47,597 Renewables gross margin $ 9,286 $ 35,278 Renewables segment operating expense $ 26,461 $ 31,371 Produced gallons sold (in thousand gallons) 61,172 46,012 Renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold $ 0.15 $ 0.77 Less average renewables operating expense per produced gallon sold 0.43 0.68 Net operating margin per produced gallon sold $ (0.28 ) $ 0.09

Reconciliation of marketing operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Marketing gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our marketing performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our marketing performance on a relative and absolute basis. Marketing gross margin per gallon sold is total Marketing segment revenues less total Marketing segment cost of products sold divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. This margin does not include the non-cash effects of depreciation and amortization. This component performance measure can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of marketing gross margin to gross margin per gallon sold

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per gallon amounts) Marketing segment sales and other revenues $ 775,807 $ 937,385 Marketing segment cost of products sold 752,530 924,049 Marketing gross margin $ 23,277 $ 13,336 Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 321,010 328,407 Marketing segment gross margin per gallon sold $ 0.07 $ 0.04

Reconciliation of net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and acquisition integration and regulatory costs. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Consolidated GAAP: Income before income taxes $ 402,096 $ 484,705 Income tax expense 85,474 99,700 Net income 316,622 385,005 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,958 31,739 Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders 314,664 353,266 Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results: Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment (219,370 ) 47,597 HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs - 870 Acquisition integration and regulatory costs 1,048 3,910 Total adjustments to income before income taxes (218,322 ) 52,377 Adjustment to income tax expense (1) (45,921 ) 11,096 Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - 460 Total adjustments, net of tax (172,401 ) 40,821 Adjusted results - Non-GAAP: Adjusted income before income taxes 183,774 537,082 Adjusted income tax expense (2) 39,553 110,796 Adjusted net income 144,221 426,286 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,958 32,199 Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 142,263 $ 394,087 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (3) $ 0.71 $ 2.00

(1) Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax expense to arrive at adjusted income tax expense, which is computed as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Non-GAAP income tax expense (2) $ 39,553 $ 110,796 Add GAAP income tax expense 85,474 99,700 Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense $ (45,921 ) $ 11,096

(2) Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed by (a) adjusting HF Sinclair's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate ("AETR") for GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments, (b) applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes and (c) adjusting for discrete tax items applicable to the period. (3) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders divided by the average number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution, which is based on weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is calculated the same way as that used in GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) GAAP: Income before income taxes $ 402,096 $ 484,705 Income tax expense $ 85,474 $ 99,700 Effective tax rate for GAAP financial statements 21.3 % 20.6 % Adjusted - Non-GAAP: Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.2 % - % Effective tax rate for adjusted results 21.5 % 20.6 %

