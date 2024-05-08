MP MENASHE, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Yos Shiran, Caesarstone's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our team has demonstrated resilience and adaptability to start off 2024 while facing persistent global economic headwinds, regulatory changes in Australia and the ongoing conflict in Israel. Despite our quarterly revenues falling short of our expectations, we are beginning to see the benefits of our strategic restructuring actions after aligning our production footprint and network of production business partners, especially in improving our gross margin in this quarter. In addition, we have separated our U.S. and Canadian leadership teams to allow each team to better focus on the opportunities in their respective markets. As we move through 2024, our goal is to continue investing in our strategic transformation to increase our profitability and cash generation."

First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $118.3 million, compared to $150.6 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, first quarter revenue was down 21.0% year-over-year due to lower volumes and price pressures. Volumes were primarily impacted by global economic headwinds, particularly in renovation and remodeling channels, across the Company's main regions resulting in lower demand accompanied by greater competitive pressures.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 improved to 24.5% compared to 19.7% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the first quarter was 24.4% compared to 19.7% in the prior year quarter. The increase in gross margin was mainly due to the benefits of an improved production footprint and lower raw material and shipping costs, partially offset by unfavorable product mix.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $34.6 million, or 29.2% of revenue, compared to $35.5 million, or 23.6% of revenue in the prior year quarter. The higher percentage is primarily attributable to lower revenues. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies, operating expenses were 28.6% of revenue, compared to 24.5% in the prior year quarter with the higher percentage mainly reflecting lower revenues.

Operating loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million compared to $5.9 million in the prior year quarter, with the improvement primarily reflecting higher gross margin.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024, which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies, and other non-recurring items, was $0.6 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Finance income in the first quarter of 2024 was $0.7 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year quarter. The difference primarily reflects foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Net loss attributable to controlling interest for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.1 million compared to net loss of $3.8 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss per share for the first quarter was $0.15 compared to net loss per share of $0.11 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net loss per share for the first quarter was $0.13 on 34.6 million shares, compared to adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.17 in the prior year quarter on a similar share count.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company generated positive cash flow from operations of $8.7 million mainly driven by inventory reductions, compared to operating cash flow of $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's balance sheet included cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $96.2 million and total debt to financial institutions of $6.8 million. The Company's net cash position as of March 31, 2024, was $89.4 million compared to $83.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Outlook

The Company reaffirms its expectation to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024 along with another full year of positive operating cash flow. The Company also reiterates its expectation to realize restructuring-related cost savings of approximately $20.0 million in full year 2024 and $30.0 million thereafter compared to full year 2023.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a global leader of premium surfaces, specializing in countertops that create dynamic spaces of inspiration in the heart of the home. Established in 1987, its multi-material portfolio of over 100 colors combines the company's innovative technology with its powerful design passion. Spearheading high-quality, sustainable surfaces, Caesarstone delivers functional resilience with timeless beauty, for a vast range of applications, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and more, for indoor and outdoor spaces.

Since it pioneered quartz countertops over thirty years ago, the brand has expanded into porcelain and natural stone and is on the ground in more than 50 countries worldwide while enhancing customer experience through the expansion of groundbreaking digital platforms & services. More information on Caesarstone: caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. securities and exchange commission ("SEC") and can be accessed on its website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures presented by the Company should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA are provided in the schedules to this release. To calculate revenues growth rates that exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the Company converts actual reported results from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and comparable period. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "goals," "intend," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's goals and plans, intentions, expectations, assumptions, goals and beliefs regarding the Company's business. Actual results may differ materially from those projections and estimates due to various risks and uncertainties, both known or unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to: the effects of global and regional economy and geo-politics on the Company's business and operations including the length, duration and impact of the war in Israel, the Houthi's disruption to the movement of goods in the Red Sea and trade disruptions such as Turkey's decision not to trade with Israel; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims, and the availability relevant insurance; regulatory changes and requirements relating to the manufacturing and fabrication of our products; the outcome of our restructuring efforts, of the closure of the Sdot Yam and Richmond Hill Facilities, the estimated closure costs and the estimated potential savings relating to said closures, the ability to sell or sublease all or part of these facilities; our ability to effectively collaborate with production business partners; our R&D and product introduction efforts, managing constraints in the global supply chain and effectively procuring raw materials and goods as well as fluctuations in their price; our ability to protect our brand, technology and intellectual property, as well as our freedom to operate; competitive pressures; disruptions to our information technology systems, fluctuations in currency exchange rates against the U.S. dollar; our ability to successfully integrate our acquisitions; our ability to meet ESG goals and targets; and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the sections "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2024, and in other documents filed by Caesarstone with the SEC, which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Condensed consolidated balance sheets As of U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits $ 96,152 $ 91,123 Trade receivables, net 65,293 66,888 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 20,014 25,489 Inventories 119,423 136,446 Total current assets 300,882 319,946 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 1,773 1,994 Deferred tax assets, net 2,836 3,061 Long-term deposits and prepaid expenses 4,975 4,961 Operating lease right-of-use assets 114,840 120,156 Property, plant and equipment, net 122,057 123,480 Intangible assets, net 5,505 6,257 Total long-term assets 251,986 259,909 Total assets $ 552,868 $ 579,855 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank credit $ 5,324 $ 5,118 Trade payables 34,741 42,848 Related parties 175 257 Short term legal settlements and loss contingencies 15,852 16,106 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 51,809 56,894 Total current liabilities 107,901 121,223 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term bank and other loans 1,935 2,549 Legal settlements and loss contingencies long-term and other liabilities 11,557 11,814 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,926 3,006 Long-term lease liabilities 108,027 114,146 Accrued severance pay 3,087 3,065 Long-term warranty provision 1,213 1,204 Total long-term liabilities 128,745 135,784 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 7,995 7,789 EQUITY: Ordinary shares 371 371 Treasury shares - at cost (39,430 ) (39,430 ) Additional paid-in capital 165,041 164,456 Capital fund related to non-controlling interest (5,587 ) (5,587 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (10,732 ) (8,402 ) Retained earnings 198,564 203,651 Total equity 308,227 315,059 Total liabilities and equity $ 552,868 $ 579,855

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) Three months ended March 31, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 118,292 $ 150,633 Cost of revenues 89,305 121,031 Gross profit 28,987 29,602 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,212 1,046 Sales and Marketing 22,368 21,825 General and administrative 10,305 13,979 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net 705 (1,330 ) Total operating expenses 34,590 35,520 Operating loss (5,603 ) (5,918 ) Finance income, net (706 ) (2,336 ) Loss before taxes (4,897 ) (3,582 ) Tax expenses, net 26 269 Net loss $ (4,923 ) $ (3,851 ) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (164 ) 73 Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (5,087 ) $ (3,778 ) Basic net loss per ordinary share (*) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted net loss per ordinary share (*) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic loss per ordinary share 34,534,185 34,513,374 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted loss per ordinary share 34,534,185 34,513,374

(*) The numerator for the calculation of net loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, has been decreased by approximately $0.0 and $0.1 million, respectively, to reflect the adjustment to redemption value associated with the redeemable non-controlling interest.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Selected Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Three months ended March 31, U.S. dollars in thousands 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,923 ) $ (3,851 ) Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,328 7,571 Share-based compensation expense 585 316 Accrued severance pay, net 247 (107 ) Changes in deferred tax, net 360 (1,553 ) Capital loss 15 61 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net 705 (1,330 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 627 (3,714 ) Decrease in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 5,314 3,180 Decrease in inventories 15,944 26,750 Decrease in trade payables (8,049 ) (18,159 ) Decrease in warranty provision (235 ) (17 ) Changes in right of use assets 4,795 5,495 Changes in lease liabilities (6,044 ) (7,058 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities including related parties (4,926 ) 353 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,743 7,937 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,797 ) (2,935 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 31 5 Maturity of marketable securities - 1,400 Decrease (increase) in long term deposits (92 ) 78 Net used in investing activities (2,858 ) (1,452 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Changes in short-term bank credits and long-term loans, including related parties (407 ) (12,620 ) Net cash used in financing activities (407 ) (12,620 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (449 ) 41 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits 5,029 (6,094 ) Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at beginning of the period 91,123 52,081 Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at end of the period $ 96,152 $ 45,987 Non - cash investing: Changes in trade payables balances related to purchase of fixed assets (213 ) 308

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended March 31, U.S. dollars in thousands 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross profit to Adjusted Gross profit: Gross profit $ 28,987 $ 29,602 Share-based compensation expense (a) 12 67 Amortization of assets related to acquisitions 71 72 Other non recurring items (152 ) - Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 28,918 $ 29,741

(a) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended March 31, U.S. dollars in thousands 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (4,923 ) $ (3,851 ) Finance income, net (706 ) (2,336 ) Taxes on income 26 269 Depreciation and amortization 4,480 7,571 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) 705 (1,330 ) Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition 25 78 Share-based compensation expense (b) 585 316 Residual operating expenses related to closed plants after closing 595 - Other non recurring items (152 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 635 $ 717

(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims. (b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended March 31, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss attributable to controlling interest to adjusted net loss attributable to controlling interest: Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (5,087 ) $ (3,778 ) Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) 705 (1,330 ) Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition 25 78 Amortization of assets related to acquisitions, net of tax 535 535 Share-based compensation expense (b) 585 316 Non cash revaluation of lease liabilities (c) (1,567 ) (1,705 ) Residual operating expenses related to closed plants after closing 595 - Other non recurring items (152 ) - Total adjustments 726 (2,106 ) Less tax on non-tax adjustments (e) (4 ) 160 Total adjustments after tax 730 (2,264 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to controlling interest (Non-GAAP) $ (4,357 ) $ (6,042 ) Adjusted loss per share (f) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 )

(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims. (b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company. (c) Exchange rate differences deriving from revaluation of lease contracts in accordance with FASB ASC 842. (e) Tax adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, based on the effective tax rates. (f) In calculating adjusted (Non-GAAP) loss per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of share-based compensation expense in accordance with FASB ASC 718.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Geographic breakdown of revenues by region Three months ended March 31, Three months ended March 31, U.S. dollars in thousands 2024 2023 (Unaudited) YoY % change YoY % change CCB USA $ 60,999 $ 76,070 -19.8 % -19.8 % Canada 16,556 18,324 -9.6 % -9.9 % Latin America 776 506 53.3 % 53.3 % America's 78,331 94,900 -17.5 % -17.5 % Australia 20,145 25,396 -20.7 % -17.5 % Asia 3,908 6,999 -44.2 % -43.7 % APAC 24,054 32,395 -25.7 % -23.2 % EMEA 11,535 15,922 -27.6 % -29.0 % Israel 4,372 7,416 -41.0 % -39.3 % Total Revenues $ 118,292 $ 150,633 -21.5 % -21.0 %

