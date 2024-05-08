Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
Tradegate
08.05.24
13:52 Uhr
147,70 Euro
+1,70
+1,16 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,25147,3014:16
147,25147,3014:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2024 | 13:22
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

Shareholders approve a total dividend of €2.08 per ordinary share

Alphen aan den Rijn - May 8, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leader of professional information, software solutions, and services, announces that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

Composition Supervisory Board
David Sideshas been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer for a term of four years. Mr. Sides is President and CEO of NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions focused on ambulatory care. Sophie Vandebroek has been reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a second term of four years, and Jack de Kreij has been reappointed for a two-year term. Jeanette Horan, whose second four-year term expired after the AGM, regretfully has informed Wolters Kluwer that she is not available for reappointment. Heleen Kersten will succeed her as co-Chair of the Selection and Remuneration Committee. The Supervisory Board is conducting a search for a new candidate to replace Ms. Horan, to bring the number in line with the profile.

2023 Financial Statements and Dividend
The AGM adopted the 2023 financial statements as included in the 2023 Annual Reportand approved a total dividend of €2.08 per ordinary share, resulting in a final dividend of €1.36 per ordinary share, payable in June 2024. The cash dividend will be paid net of 15% dividend withholding tax where applicable.

Remuneration
The Remuneration Report was approved by shareholders in an advisory vote. The Supervisory Board remuneration policy and the proposal to amend the Supervisory Board remuneration were adopted.

Other AGM resolutions
All other AGM voting items on the agenda were adopted. This includes the resolutions to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties, and the extension of the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares, to acquire shares in the company, and to cancel shares, as well as an amendment of the Articles of Association.

Shareholders represented
Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented in person, by proxy voting, or by voting instruction, representing a total of 78.71% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

Detailed voting results by agenda item will be available on our at www.wolterskluwer.com/agmshortly.

###

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

Financial Calendar

May 8, 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 10, 2024Ex-dividend date: 2023 final dividend
May 13, 2024Record date: 2023 final dividend
June 4, 2024Payment date: 2023 final dividend, ordinary shares
June 11, 2024Payment date: 2023 final dividend ADRs
July 31, 2024Half-Year 2024 Results
August 27, 2024Ex-dividend date: 2024 interim dividend
August 28, 2024Record date: 2024 interim dividend
September 19, 2024Payment date: 2024 interim dividend
September 26, 2024Payment date: 2024 interim dividend ADRs
October 30, 2024Nine-Month 2024 Trading Update
February 26, 2025Full-Year 2024 Results
March 12, 2025Publication of 2024 Annual Report

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Dave GuarinoMeg Geldens
Global CommunicationsInvestor Relations
t +1 646 954 8215ir@wolterskluwer.com
press@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by any pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment

  • 2024.05.08 Wolters Kluwer 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions def (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab5ac849-898f-4c78-87fe-61118978d055)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.