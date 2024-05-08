EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
RBI's Board of Management has decided today not to pursue the proposed acquisition of STRABAG SE shares by RBI Group
Vienna, 8 May 2024. In recent exchanges with the relevant authorities, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has been unable to obtain the required comfort in order to proceed with the proposed transaction. In an abundance of caution, the bank has decided to walk away from the deal.
Since the start of the war, RBI has significantly reduced its activities in Russia and taken broad measures to mitigate the risks from the increased sanction and compliance requirements.
Independently from the decision to cancel the STRABAG SE transaction, RBI will continue to work towards the deconsolidation of its Russian subsidiary.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
Ende der Insiderinformation
08.05.2024 CET/CEST Mitteilung übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Österreich
|Telefon:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|Fax:
|+43-1-71707-2138
|E-Mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.rbinternational.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Börse Luxemburg, SIX, Wiener Börse (Amtlicher Handel)
|EQS News ID:
|1898823
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
1898823 08.05.2024 CET/CEST