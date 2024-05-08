EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

RBI's Board of Management has decided today not to pursue the proposed acquisition of STRABAG SE shares by RBI Group



Vienna, 8 May 2024. In recent exchanges with the relevant authorities, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has been unable to obtain the required comfort in order to proceed with the proposed transaction. In an abundance of caution, the bank has decided to walk away from the deal.



Since the start of the war, RBI has significantly reduced its activities in Russia and taken broad measures to mitigate the risks from the increased sanction and compliance requirements.



Independently from the decision to cancel the STRABAG SE transaction, RBI will continue to work towards the deconsolidation of its Russian subsidiary.





