Big Tree Carbon Inc.: Big Tree Restructures Loan with Agoke Development L.P. and Receives First Interest Payments

Big Tree Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Big Tree") (TSXV:BIGT) is pleased to announce that it has restructured the loan with Agoke Development LP ("ADLP"), a business partnership of the Aroland, Eabametoong, and Marten Falls First Nations, and has received the first interest payments. This is a milestone for the emerging Natural Asset Resource Management sector that Big Tree is pioneering, with an effort to respect and benefit financially from the stewardship by the First Nations of Nature within the Natural Resource industry.

On April 30, 2024, Big Tree received the first four months of scheduled interest payments on the restructured loan. Big Tree provided the loan to ADLP to stabilize its ongoing forest management operations in the Ogoki Forest. The payment of interest is the first cash return on this investment made by Big Tree and represents a concrete example of how Big Tree is changing the business environment in Canada. The money sourced from our capital markets has had a genuine influence on the stabilization of Indigenous business development in Northern Ontario.

Together with ADLP, Big Tree seeks to source revenue from changing the forestry practices within the Ogoki Forest and creating a significant carbon sequestration project, while ADLP continues to generate regular revenue from managing its ongoing forest harvest business. Reference is made to the Press Release dated September 27, 2023, announcing the favourable Assessment Report published by R&B Cormier Inc. relating to the generation of carbon credits in the Ogoki Crown Forest. A copy of the report is available on the Company's website at www.bigtreecarbon.ca.

Big Tree is currently engaged in policy discussions with the Ontario Government, specifically the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs strategic policy advisers, to discuss the current forest harvest techniques and the possibility of shared revenue derived through the addition of carbon sequestration management practices in Crown forests. Big Tree anticipates that Provincial support for sequestration projects will represent a significant source of sustainable revenue for the Company, First Nations, and Ontario.

Big Tree President and CEO, Christopher Angeconeb, stated "we are excited to be playing such an important role in the emergence of First Nations in the public markets as the first publicly listed company with an indigenous majority Board of Directors and First Nations President and CEO." He continued "we are at a crucial point in history, in our quest to preserve the remaining untouched natural assets in Northern Ontario for the benefit of humanity in cooperation with the First Nations. Our team members at Big Tree are working tirelessly to fulfill this quest."

At Big Tree our team has developed an innovative biodiversity business plan that utilizes a virtual proxy for the stewardship and maintenance of Nature within the First Nations traditional territories, by creating an economic model that values the regenerative capabilities of the living biosphere. Reference is made to the press release dated March 26, 2024 relating to the Company's Biodiversity Business Development Plan.

ABOUT BIG TREE CARBON INC.

Big Tree Carbon Inc. is an indigenous-led publicly-traded natural asset resource company focused on developing Biodiversity Stewardship projects, based in Ontario, Canada.

