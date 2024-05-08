Ashton Under Lyne, Greater Manchester--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Camhirst Robots, a pioneering robotics company, has announced the opening of its new headquarters in Ashton Under Lyne and its inaugural manufacturing facility in Stalybridge. Positioned in the heart of Greater Manchester, the company is poised to revolutionize global home construction with its advanced 3D Construction Printing Robots.

Adam Ahmed Camhirst CEO with Ambassadors from Mexico, outside Camhirst Robots head office in Ashton Under Lyne, Greater Manchester.

Adam Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of Camhirst Robots, expressed the company's commitment: "Our initiative is designed to address the pressing issue of accessible and affordable housing globally. By employing innovative building methods, we aim to construct homes more efficiently and sustainably."

After years of intensive research and development, supported by substantial investment, Camhirst Robots has developed technology capable of constructing the walls of a house within just 48 to 72 hours-a significant improvement over traditional construction methods. This advancement not only addresses labor shortages but is also expected to reduce construction costs by up to 35% in Europe while minimizing environmental impact.

Camhirst Robots factory in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester held an open day, which attracted construction companies and investors from different areas of the UK.

As the housing crisis intensifies, Camhirst Robots is dedicated to ensuring that safe, sustainable housing is a standard accessible to all. Adam Ahmed emphasized, "Our objective is to establish safe, sustainable housing as a universal standard."

In October 2023, the company gained international attention when Adam Ahmed was featured on the National Television Channel AIT Business in Nigeria and met with the Nigerian housing minister. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with an organization in Abuja to facilitate the construction of one million social homes using Camhirst's technology, with projects commencing across Nigeria in 2024. "Let's build a future where everyone has a place to call home," concludes the Camhirst team.

Camhirst Robots seeks support from global investors and partners to help address significant housing and homelessness challenges worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Ahmed (CEO & Co-founder)

Camhirst Robots

Email: info@camhirst.com | adam@camhirst.com

Website: www.camhirstrobots.com

