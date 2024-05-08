JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Extraordinary General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Extraordinary General Meeting
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the circular of the Company dated 18 April 2024 (the "Circular").
The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed without amendment by the required majority.
Further details of the Resolution are set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 18 April 2024, copies of which are available on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:
Votes for
Percentage of votes cast for
Votes against
Percentage of votes cast against
Votes withheld
Resolution
28,080,370
83.24%
5,653,816
16.76%
4,469,579
Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the resolution.
The Company will make further announcements regarding the Flex Pack Proposal at the appropriate time.
For further information:
Kit Dunford /
Ed Berry
+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199
David Zalaznick
+1 (212) 485 9410
Matt Smart
+44 (0) 1481 745228