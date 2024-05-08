Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV: TM) (FSE: TZU2) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Jed Richardson, CEO & Executive Chairman of Trigon Metals Inc. will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 100 mining companies and more than 400 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on May 15-16.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly-traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainland, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine.

