- Revenue of €379.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing the highest revenue recorded in a first quarter
- Profit for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of €41.0 million, including a pre-tax gain of €40.1 million relating to the sale of the B2B division of DGC and a non-cash charge of €13.1 million for change in fair value of option liability
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ex-US of €68.7 million and a loss of €22.3 million from the US amounted to Adjusted EBITDA of €46.5 million
- Unrestricted cash was €289.2 million as at March 31, 2024
Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) ("SGHC" or "Super Group"), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced first quarter 2024 unaudited consolidated financial results.
Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, commented: "We've had a phenomenal start to the year, continuing our momentum from a strong end to 2023. This robust performance has been delivered by our global team's ongoing focus and investment into core markets that are yielding strong returns, providing us with a solid foundation for the remainder of the year."
Alinda van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer of Super Group, stated: "We achieved record results for a first quarter of €374 million of revenue and €69 million of Adjusted EBITDA, for the ex-US business. Our laser focus on creating a leaner, more efficient operating model has delivered results, with Q1 operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue falling to below 19%. Investment into high-growth areas of the business continues at pace and we remain confident that we are in a strong position to realize our goals set for 2024."
Financial Highlights:
- Revenue increased by 12% to €379.3 million for the first quarter 2024 (constant currency: 17% to €389.3 million) from €338.5 million in the same period from the prior year driven by growth from Africa and North America (predominantly Canada) markets partially offset by declines from the Middle East and Asia-Pacific market.
- Profit for the period was €41.0 million for the first quarter 2024, which included a gain on disposal of the B2B division of Digital Gaming Corporation Limited ("DGC") of €40.1 million as well as a non-cash charge of €13.1 million related to the increase in fair value of option liability. Loss for the period of €1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 included the non-cash charge of €2.2 million related to the change in fair value of option liability.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 29% to €46.5 million for the first quarter 2024 compared to €36.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Monthly Active Customers increased 33% to 4.7 million during the first quarter of 2024 from 3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents was €289.2 million at March 31, 2024, up from €241.9 million at December 31, 2023. This net increase during the first quarter 2024 was the result of:
- Inflows from operating activities amounting to €69.8 million;
- Outflows from investing activities of €20.4 million. This was mainly as a result of further investment in tangible and intangible assets of €20.6 million, predominantly due to the capitalization expenditure on software, issuance of loan to Apricot Investments Limited of €10.0 million and deferred consideration paid of €2.1 million relating to the 15 Marketing Limited acquisition. These were offset in part by €9.2 million consideration received from the sale of the B2B division of DGC, as well as €3.7 million resulting from receipts of interest and repayment of loans receivable;
- Outflows from financing activities of €1.7 million due to lease payments; and
- A loss of €0.5 million as a result of foreign currency fluctuations on foreign cash balances held over this period.
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
139,274
396
139,670
Asia-Pacific
7,927
27,115
35,042
Europe
39,006
18,620
57,626
North America
32,298
108,596
140,894
South/Latin America
3,453
2,566
6,019
Total revenue
221,958
157,293
379,251
Africa and Middle East
61
0
37
Asia-Pacific
4
17
9
Europe
18
12
15
North America
15
69
37
South/Latin America
2
2
2
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
87,424
455
87,879
Asia-Pacific
35,048
22,949
57,997
Europe
34,489
21,338
55,827
North America
37,655
92,550
130,205
South/Latin America
3,676
2,937
6,613
Total revenue
198,292
140,229
338,521
Africa and Middle East
44
0
26
Asia-Pacific
18
16
17
Europe
17
15
16
North America
19
67
39
South/Latin America
2
2
2
Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 in '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
135,304
156,858
292,162
Sports betting1
76,842
60
76,902
Brand licensing2
5,870
5,870
Other3
3,942
375
4,317
Total revenue
221,958
157,293
379,251
Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 in '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
102,995
139,975
242,970
Sports betting1
81,432
45
81,477
Brand licensing2
8,832
8,832
Other3
5,033
209
5,242
Total revenue
198,292
140,229
338,521
1
Sports betting and online casino revenues are not within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and are treated as derivatives under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. Fixed Odds Contingencies has been reclassified from sports in the prior period to online casino in order to align to the current year classification. Fixed Odds Contingencies are casino style games in respect of which the odds are agreed at the time of the bet and accepted under the sports licenses in certain jurisdictions.
2
Brand licensing revenues are within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'.
3
Other relates mainly to DGC usage fee income as well as profit share and outsource fees from external customers.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes non-GAAP financial information not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and revenue on a constant currency basis are non-GAAP company-specific performance measures that Super Group uses to supplement the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is defined as profit before depreciation, amortization, finance income, finance expense and income tax expense/credit. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for market closure costs, adjusted RSU expense, change in fair value of option liabilities, unrealized foreign currency gains and losses, gain on disposal of business and other adjustments. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating non-Euro performance for 2023 and 2024 using 2023 exchange rates.
Super Group believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance as they are similar to measures reported by the Company's public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.
Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Super Group's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with IFRS results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with IFRS, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS results.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable IFRS financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and supplemental materials are included below. Super Group urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.
Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) after taxation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
for the three months ended March 31, in € '000s
2024
2023
Profit (loss) for the period
40,964
(1,924
Income tax expense
7,745
6,437
Finance income
(3,069
(1,195
Finance expense
1,238
547
Depreciation and amortization expense
19,902
21,445
EBITDA
66,780
25,310
Market closure
326
Change in fair value of option
13,106
2,191
RSU expense1
3,718
4,140
Unrealized foreign exchange1
3,126
3,111
Gain on disposal of business
(40,135
Other adjustments1
(462
1,315
Adjusted EBITDA
46,459
36,067
Adjusted EBITDA, ex-US
68,749
52,543
Adjusted EBITDA, US
(22,290
(16,476
1
Adjusted EBITDA has been restated for the prior period presented to include unrealized foreign exchange movements, additional RSU expenses and other adjustments.
Webcast Details
The Company will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events presentations page of the Super Group Investor Relations website at: https://investors.sghc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
About Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group's sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. Super Group has been ranked no.6 in the EGR Power 50 for the last two years. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations and timing related to market entries and expansion, projections of market opportunity, growth and profitability of expected growth of Super Group's customer base, expansion into new markets and expectations for the remainder of 2024.
These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Super Group's securities on a national securities exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Super Group operates; (iv) variations in operating performance across competitors; (v) changes in laws and regulations affecting Super Group's business; (vi) Super Group's inability to meet or exceed its financial projections; (vii) changes in general economic conditions; (viii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ix) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions affecting the sports betting and gaming industry; (x) changes in existing laws and regulations, or their interpretation or enforcement, or the regulatory climate with respect to the sports betting and gaming industry; (xi) the ability of Super Group's customers to deposit funds in order to participate in Super Group's gaming products; (xii) compliance with regulatory requirements in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or Super Group's ability to successfully obtain a license or permit applied for in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or maintain, renew or expand existing licenses; (xiii) the technological solutions Super Group has in place to block customers in certain jurisdictions, including jurisdictions where Super Group's business is illegal, or which are sanctioned by countries in which Super Group operates from accessing its offerings; (xiv) Super Group's ability to restrict and manage betting limits at the individual customer level based on individual customer profiles and risk level to the enterprise; (xv) the ability by Super Group's key executives, certain employees or other individuals related to the business, including significant shareholders, to obtain the necessary licenses or comply with individual regulatory obligations in certain jurisdictions; (xvi) protection or enforcement of Super Group's intellectual property rights, the confidentiality of its trade secrets and confidential information, or the costs involved in protecting or enforcing Super Group's intellectual property rights and confidential information; (xvii) compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws in Super Group's collection, storage and use, including sharing and international transfers, of personal data; (xviii) failures, errors, defects or disruptions in Super Group's information technology and other systems and platforms; (xix) Super Group's ability to develop new products, services, and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (xx) Super Group's ability to maintain and grow its market share, including its ability to enter new markets and acquire and retain paying customers; (xxi) the success, including win or hold rates, of existing and future online betting and gaming products; (xxii) competition within the broader entertainment industry; (xxiii) Super Group's reliance on strategic relationships with land based casinos, sports teams, event planners, local licensing partners and advertisers; (xxiv) events or media coverage relating to, or the popularity of, online betting and gaming industry; (xxv) trading, liability management and pricing risk related to Super Group's participation in the sports betting and gaming industry; (xxvi) accessibility to the services of banks, credit card issuers and payment processing services providers due to the nature of Super Group's business; (xxvii) the regulatory approvals related to proposed acquisitions and the integration of the acquired businesses; and (xxviii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time for Super Group including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2024, and in Super Group's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed or that may be filed by Super Group from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Super Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Super Group does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(€ in '000s, except for shares and profit (loss) per share)
2024
2023
Revenue
379,251
338,521
Direct and marketing expenses
(303,890
(275,710
General and administrative expenses
(39,202
(36,591
Other operating income
3,592
1,281
Gain on disposal of business
40,135
Depreciation and amortization expense
(19,902
(21,445
Finance income
3,069
1,195
Finance expense
(1,238
(547
Change in fair value of option
(13,106
(2,191
Profit before taxation
48,709
4,513
Income tax expense
(7,746
(6,437
Profit (loss) for the period
40,964
(1,924
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
41,176
(2,406
Non-controlling interest
(212
482
40,964
(1,924
Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
Foreign currency translation
6,112
(1,982
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period
6,112
(1,982
Total comprehensive profit (loss) for the period
47,076
(3,906
Total comprehensive profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
47,288
(4,388
Non-controlling interest
(212
482
47,076
(3,906
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
500,566,918
498,154,854
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
501,937,886
498,154,854
Profit (loss) per share, basic (cents)
8.23
(0.48
Profit (loss) per share, diluted (cents)
8.20
(0.48
Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(€ in '000s)
Unaudited
2024
2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
193,091
193,395
Goodwill
96,035
94,915
Property, plant and equipment
17,327
17,406
Right-of-use assets
23,224
24,866
Deferred tax assets
35,368
36,703
Regulatory deposits
12,501
11,951
Loans receivable
99,092
89,090
Investments in non-listed equity
174
174
476,812
468,500
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
133,681
154,615
|Loans receivable
6,087
6,719
Income tax receivables
17,230
12,535
Restricted cash
37,745
38,287
Cash and cash equivalents
289,185
241,923
Assets held for sale
38,292
483,928
492,371
TOTAL ASSETS
960,740
960,871
Non-Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
22,451
23,919
Deferred tax liability
3,582
4,684
Derivative financial instruments
2,056
2,056
Deferred and contingent consideration
327
322
28,416
30,981
Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
5,425
5,226
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
68
87
Deferred and contingent consideration
305
2,392
Trade and other payables
232,776
195,392
Customer liabilities
57,585
67,592
Provisions
8,432
44,826
Income tax payables
38,145
25,840
Derivative liability associated with assets held for sale
42,600
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
7,140
342,736
391,095
TOTAL LIABILITIES
371,152
422,076
EQUITY
Issued capital
289,753
289,753
Treasury stock
(2,632
(2,632
Foreign exchange reserve
(1,312
(7,424
Retained profit
285,511
240,618
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
571,320
520,315
Non-controlling Interest
18,268
18,480
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
589,588
538,795
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
960,740
960,871
