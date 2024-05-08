NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payoneer Global Inc. ("Payoneer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world's small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
|($ in mm)
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
|YoY
Change
|Revenue ex. interest income
$141.9
$151.4
$147.6
$159.4
$162.9
15%
|Interest income
50.1
55.3
60.4
64.9
65.3
30%
|Revenue
$192.0
$206.7
$208.0
$224.3
$228.2
19%
|Transaction costs as a % of revenue
14.1%
13.8%
14.6%
16.2%
14.9%
80 bps
|Net income
$7.9
$45.5
$12.8
$27.0
$29.0
265%
|Adjusted EBITDA
38.8
56.0
58.2
52.2
65.2
68%
|Operational Metrics
|Volume ($bn)
$15.3
$15.3
$16.3
$19.0
$18.5
21%
|Active Ideal Customer Profiles (ICPs) ('000s)1
491
495
502
516
530
8%
|Revenue as a % of volume ("Take Rate")
125 bps
135 bps
127 bps
118 bps
124 bps
-1 bps
|SMB customer take rate2
104 bps
110 bps
107 bps
100 bps
108 bps
4 bps
1.
Active ICPs are defined as customers with a Payoneer Account that have on average over $500 per month in volume and were active over the trailing twelve-month period.
2.
SMB customer take rate represents revenue from SMBs who sell on marketplaces, B2B SMBs, and Merchant Services, divided by the associated volume from each respective channel.
"Payoneer delivered record quarterly revenue and strong profitability in the first quarter, driven by growth across all channels, including faster growth in our higher take rate B2B and Merchant Services businesses," said John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer. "We grew ICPs by 8% and generated 21% volume growth, our highest growth rate in nearly 3 years. We are making steady progress against our strategic priorities, accelerating underlying revenue growth, and increasing profitability."
First Quarter 2024 Business Highlights
- 8% active ICP growth, including 13% growth in larger ICPs who have on average over $10,000 per month in volume
- 21% volume growth year-over-year reflects:
- B2B volume of $2.2 billion increased 33% year-over-year, driven by strong acquisition, improved ability to support more industries, and continued enhancements to our product features and functionality
- Merchant Services (Checkout) volume of $92 million increased 217% year-over-year driven by strong acquisition of $10K+ customers
- Marketplace volume of $11.0 billion increased 13% year-over-year led by continued strength from large ecommerce platforms
- Enterprise payouts volume of $5.1 billion increased 34% year-over-year, led by the travel vertical where we increased the number of routes we serve compared to a year ago
- $1.1 billion of spend on Payoneer cards, up 34% year-over-year, as we continue to successfully cross-sell our card product to customers
- $5.9 billion of customer funds as of March 31, 2024, up 8% year-over-year
- $51 million of share repurchases at a weighted average price of $4.84
2024 Guidance
"Payoneer's first quarter results reflect strong growth across our entire platform. We delivered 21% growth in revenue excluding interest income and normalizing for the $7.5 million impact of certain non-volume fees earned in the prior year period, a significant acceleration compared to 8% in 2023," said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer. "We are raising our 2024 guidance to reflect both the robust first quarter performance and our momentum heading into the second quarter. We continue to drive acquisition and improve retention of our most valuable customers while we enhance our financial stack and further penetrate the fast-growing B2B market."
2024 guidance is as follows:
Revenue
$895 million - $905 million
Transaction costs
~17.5% of revenue
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$200 million to $210 million
(1) Guidance for fiscal year, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis, which Payoneer will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to expected net income under "2024 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results. Please refer to "Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.
Webcast
Payoneer will host a live webcast of its earnings on a conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET today, May 8, 2024. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.payoneer.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.
About Payoneer
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world's small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and business anywhere to participate and succeed in an increasingly digital global economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial stack that removes barriers and simplifies cross-border commerce. We make it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer's future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue, transaction cost and adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical events and conflicts, such as the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, and other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (3) changes in the assumptions underlying our financial estimates; (4) the outcome of any known and/or unknown legal or regulatory proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Payoneer uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Payoneer's performance to that of prior periods for budgeting and planning purposes. Payoneer believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Payoneer's results of operations. Payoneer's method of determining these non-GAAP measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and Payoneer does not recommend the sole use of these non-GAAP measures to assess its financial performance. Payoneer management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Payoneer's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. You should review Payoneer's financial statements, which are included in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Payoneer's business.
Non-GAAP measures include the following item:
Adjusted EBITDA: We provide adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude, as applicable: M&A related expense (income), stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring charges, share in losses (gain) of associated company, loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrants, other financial expense (income), net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization.
Other companies may calculate the above measure differently, and therefore Payoneer's measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
In addition, in this earnings release, we reference volume, which is an operational metric. Volume refers to the total dollar value of transactions successfully completed or enabled by our platform, not including orchestration transactions. For a customer that both receives and later sends payments, we count the volume only once. Note: as disclosed in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024, we have updated our methodology to adjust for previously disclosed limited exceptions where both received and sent payments were counted in volumes, such that we count volume only once for a customer that both receives and later sends payments.
|TABLE - 1
|PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
|Revenues
|$
228,183
|$
192,014
|Transaction costs (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below and inclusive of $438 and $421 in interest expense and fees associated with related party transactions during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
33,966
27,081
|Other operating expenses
40,283
40,095
|Research and development expenses
32,051
29,280
|Sales and marketing expenses
49,890
47,826
|General and administrative expenses
24,209
26,681
|Depreciation and amortization
9,408
6,039
|Total operating expenses
189,807
177,002
|Operating income
38,376
15,012
|Financial income (expense):
|Gain (loss) from change in fair value of Warrants
1,761
(252
)
|Other financial income, net
2,747
2,350
|Financial income, net
4,508
2,098
|Income before taxes on income
42,884
17,110
|Taxes on income
13,910
9,172
|Net income
|$
28,974
|$
7,938
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities, net
(1
)
-
|Unrealized gain on cash flow hedges, net
34
-
|Tax expense on unrealized gains on cash flow hedges, net
(6
)
-
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax
27
-
|Comprehensive income
|$
29,001
|$
7,938
|Per Share Data
|Net income per share attributable to common stockholders - Basic earnings per share
|$
0.08
|$
0.02
|- Diluted earnings per share
|$
0.08
|$
0.02
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
359,306,195
360,220,161
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
378,715,301
388,308,279
Disaggregation of revenue
The following table presents revenue recognized from contracts with customers as well as revenue from other sources:
|Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
|Revenue recognized at a point in time
|$
159,796
|$
131,892
|Revenue recognized over time
662
7,844
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|$
160,458
|$
139,736
|Interest income on customer balances
|$
65,268
|$
50,058
|Capital advance income
2,457
2,220
|Revenue from other sources
|$
67,725
|$
52,278
|Total revenues
|$
228,183
|$
192,014
The following table presents the Company's revenue disaggregated by primary regional market, with revenues being attributed to the country (in the region) in which the billing address of the transacting customer is located, with the exception of global bank transfer revenues, where revenues are disaggregated based on the billing address of the transaction funds source.
|Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
|Primary regional markets
|Greater China(1)
|$
81,358
|$
63,960
|Europe(2)
43,455
38,621
|Asia-Pacific(2)
33,365
25,381
|North America(3)
23,010
25,536
|South Asia, Middle East and North Africa(2)
23,925
19,945
|Latin America(2)
23,070
18,571
|Total revenues
|$
228,183
|$
192,014
1.
Greater China is inclusive of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan
2.
No single country included in any of these regions generated more than 10% of total revenue
3.
The United States is the Company's country of domicile. Of North America revenues, the US represents $21,925 and $24,575 during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|TABLE - 2
|PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
2024
2023
|Net income
|$
28,974
|$
7,938
|Depreciation and amortization
9,408
6,039
|Taxes on income
13,910
9,172
|Other financial income, net
(2,747
)
(2,350
)
|EBITDA
49,545
20,799
|Stock based compensation expenses(1)
15,077
16,927
|M&A related expense(2)
2,375
774
|Loss (gain) from change in fair value of Warrants(3)
(1,761
)
252
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
65,236
|$
38,752
|Three months ended,
|Mar. 31, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Sept. 30, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
7,938
|$
45,549
|$
12,825
|$
27,021
|$
28,974
|Depreciation and amortization
6,039
5,909
7,116
8,750
9,408
|Taxes on income
9,172
5,747
10,012
14,272
13,910
|Other financial income, net
(2,350
)
(4,318
)
(1,137
)
(3,763
)
(2,747
)
|EBITDA
20,799
52,887
28,816
46,280
49,545
|Stock based compensation expenses(1)
16,927
16,173
15,330
17,338
15,077
|M&A related expense(2)
774
498
1,745
451
2,375
|Loss (gain) from change in fair value of Warrants(3)
252
(13,586
)
7,799
(11,824
)
(1,761
)
|Restructuring charges(4)
-
-
4,488
-
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
38,752
|$
55,972
|$
58,178
|$
52,245
|$
65,236
1.
Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.
2.
Amounts relate to M&A-related third-party fees, including related legal, consulting and other expenditures.
3.
Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as gain or loss on the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income. The impact is removed from EBITDA as it represents market conditions that are not in our control.
4.
We initiated a plan to reduce our workforce during the three months ended September 30, 2023, and had non-recurring costs related to severance and other employee termination benefits.
|TABLE - 3
|PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
|EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)
|(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
28,974
|$
7,938
|Denominator:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding -
|Basic
359,306,195
360,220,161
|Add:
|Dilutive impact of RSUs, ESPP and options to purchase common stock
18,725,608
27,332,566
|Dilutive impact of private Warrants
683,498
755,552
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
378,715,301
388,308,279
|Net income per share attributable to common stockholders - Basic earnings per share
|$
0.08
|$
0.02
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
0.08
|$
0.02
|TABLE - 4
|PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
2024
2023
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
587,180
|$
617,022
|Restricted cash
7,907
7,030
|Customer funds
5,920,924
6,390,526
|Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $360 at March 31, 2024 and $385 at December 31, 2023)
7,224
7,980
|Capital advance receivables (net of allowance of $5,357 at March 31, 2024 and $5,059 at December 31, 2023)
52,133
45,493
|Other current assets
40,780
40,672
|Total current assets
6,616,148
7,108,723
|Non-current assets:
|Property, equipment and software, net
14,896
15,499
|Goodwill
19,889
19,889
|Intangible assets, net
82,647
76,266
|Restricted cash
6,025
5,780
|Deferred taxes
16,688
15,291
|Severance pay fund
821
840
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,567
24,854
|Other assets
15,804
15,977
|Total assets
|$
6,795,485
|$
7,283,119
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables
|$
35,295
|$
33,941
|Outstanding operating balances
5,920,924
6,390,526
|Other payables
103,927
117,508
|Total current liabilities
6,060,146
6,541,975
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term debt from related party
14,429
18,411
|Warrant liability
6,794
8,555
|Other long-term liabilities
52,574
49,905
|Total liabilities
6,133,943
6,618,846
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized; no shares were issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
-
-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 3,800,000,000 and 3,800,000,000 shares authorized; 377,294,480 and 368,655,185 shares issued and 355,695,854 and 357,590,493 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
3,773
3,687
|Treasury stock at cost, 21,598,626 and 11,064,692 shares as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(108,096
)
(56,936
)
|Additional paid-in capital
752,236
732,894
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(149
)
(176
)
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
13,778
(15,196
)
|Total shareholders' equity
661,542
664,273
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
6,795,485
|$
7,283,119
|TABLE - 5
|PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
28,974
|$
7,938
|Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
9,408
6,039
|Deferred taxes
(1,397
)
1,806
|Stock-based compensation expenses
15,077
16,927
|Loss (gain) from change in fair value of Warrants
(1,761
)
252
|Foreign currency re-measurement loss (gain)
1,541
(416
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Other current assets
(11
)
(8,159
)
|Trade payables
1,465
(10,090
)
|Deferred revenue
(28
)
323
|Accounts receivable, net
756
2,047
|Capital advance extended to customers
(80,173
)
(71,184
)
|Capital advance collected from customers
73,533
66,266
|Other payables
(12,528
)
(10,414
)
|Other long-term liabilities
2,669
(635
)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,287
2,335
|Interest and amortization of discount on investments
(474
)
-
|Other assets
172
867
|Net cash provided by operating activities
39,510
3,902
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Purchase of property, equipment and software
(1,616
)
(1,764
)
|Capitalization of internal use software
(14,055
)
(7,588
)
|Severance pay fund distributions, net
19
23
|Customer funds in transit, net
154
(53,628
)
|Purchases of investments in available-for-sale debt securities
(118,649
)
-
|Maturities and sales of investments in available-for-sale debt securities
20,000
-
|Net cash inflow from acquisition of remaining interest in joint venture
-
5,953
|Net cash used in investing activities
(114,147
)
(57,004
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with stock-based compensation plan, net of taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards
3,432
5,865
|Outstanding operating balances, net
(469,602
)
(371,338
)
|Borrowings under related party facility
5,378
9,842
|Repayments under related party facility
(9,360
)
(8,859
)
|Common stock repurchased
(50,961
)
-
|Net cash used in financing activities
(521,113
)
(364,490
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,541
)
515
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds
(597,291
)
(417,077
)
|Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at beginning of period
7,018,367
6,386,720
|Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at end of period
|$
6,421,076
|$
5,969,643
|Supplemental information of investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:
|Property, equipment, and software acquired but not paid
|$
700
|$
400
|Internal use software capitalized but not paid
|$
5,216
|$
2,609
|Common stock repurchased but not paid
|$
1,699
|$
-
|Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
-
|$
2,298
