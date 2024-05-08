NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffon Corporation ("Griffon" or the "Company") (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Revenue for the second quarter totaled $672.9 million, a 5% decrease compared to $711.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income totaled $64.1 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $62.3 million, or $1.17 per share, in the prior year quarter. Excluding all items that affect comparability from both periods, adjusted net income was $67.5 million, or $1.35 per share, in the current year quarter compared to $66.9 million, or $1.21 per share, in the prior year quarter. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income, and earnings (loss) per share to adjusted earnings per share, see the attached table.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $134.2 million, a 2% decrease from the prior year quarter of $136.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) of $14.8 million in the current quarter and $14.6 million in the prior year quarter, totaled $149.0 million, decreasing 2% from the prior year of $151.5 million. For a reconciliation and definition of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to income (loss) before taxes, see the attached table.

" Griffon's excellent second quarter performance exceeded our expectations due to the strength of residential volume in our Home and Building Products ("HBP") segment," said Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP" ) segment's performance continues to reflect improved profitability with the completion of the previously announced U.S. facility closures," continued Mr. Kramer. " We remain confident in our long term target of 15% segment EBITDA margin for CPP."

" Given our robust year-to-date performance, and our expectations for the second half, we are raising full-year segment EBITDA guidance to $555 million from $525 million," Mr. Kramer said. " Regarding capital allocation, during the fiscal second quarter, we repurchased more than 1.8 million shares at an average price of $65.09 per share. These actions demonstrate the confidence Griffon's Board and management have in our strategic plan and outlook, and our continued commitment to delivering value to our shareholders."

Segment Operating Results

Home and Building Products ("HBP")

HBP's second quarter revenue of $392.1 million decreased 1% from the prior year quarter due to unfavorable product mix of 2%, partially offset by a 1% increase in volume. Increased residential volume in the quarter was partially offset by decreased commercial volume.

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.9 million decreased 2% from $131.9 million in the prior year quarter. The variance to the prior year resulted from the decreased revenue noted above, and increased labor and distribution costs, partially offset by reduced material costs.

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP")

CPP's second quarter revenue of $280.8 million decreased 11% compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to decreased volume driven by reduced consumer demand in North America and the U.K., partially offset by increased volume in Australia.

Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million increased 2% from $19.6 million in the prior year quarter. The variance to the prior year was primarily due to improved North American production costs and decreased discretionary spending, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the reduced volume noted above.

CPP Global Sourcing Strategy Expansion

In response to market conditions, Griffon announced in May 2023 that CPP is expanding its global sourcing strategy to include long handle tools, material handling, and wood storage and organization product lines for the U.S. market.

By transitioning these product lines to an asset-light structure, CPP's operations will be better positioned to serve customers with a more flexible and cost-effective sourcing model that leverages supplier relationships around the world. These actions will be essential to CPP achieving 15% EBITDA margins, while enhancing free cash flow through improved working capital and significantly lower capital expenditures.

The global sourcing strategy expansion is expected to be complete by the end of calendar 2024 and remains on budget. Manufacturing operations have ceased at all affected sites: Camp Hill and Harrisburg, PA; Fairfield, IA; Grantsville, MD and four wood mills.

Taxes

The Company reported pretax income from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to a pretax loss from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and recognized effective tax rates of 27.6% and 30.9%, respectively. Excluding all items that affect comparability, the effective tax rates for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were 27.9% and 29.5%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

At March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and equivalents of $123.0 million and total debt outstanding of $1.59 billion, resulting in net debt of $1.46 billion. Leverage, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.8x net debt to EBITDA compared to 2.5x at March 31, 2023, and 2.6x at September 30, 2023. The six months ending March 31, 2024 free cash flow of $153.8 million reflects the strong operating results in the first half. At March 31, 2024, borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility was $317.5 million subject to certain loan covenants. Capital expenditures, net, were $18.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases

Share repurchases during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled 1.8 million shares of common stock, for a total of $117.4 million, or an average of $65.09 per share. Since April 2023 and through March 31, 2024, share repurchases totaled 7.6 million shares of common stock or 13.3% of the outstanding shares, for a total of $337.8 million or an average of $44.56 per share, As of March 31, 2024, $120.2 million remained under the Board authorized share repurchase programs.

2024 Outlook

We now expect 2024 revenue of $2.65 billion (prior at $2.6 billion). Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be $555 million (prior at $525 million), excluding unallocated costs of $59 million (prior $54 million) reflecting increased Employee Stock Ownership Plan expense, charges related to the strategic review and AMES's global sourcing expansion. Our increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations reflect HBP's strong first half results.

Other guidance for 2024 remains unchanged, including amortization of $22 million, depreciation $41 million, interest expense of $103 million, a normalized tax rate of 28% and free cash flow to exceed net income.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell and Cookson brands.

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") is a leading global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

Griffon evaluates performance and allocates resources based on segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures, which is defined as income (loss) before taxes from operations, excluding interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization, strategic review charges, non-cash impairment charges, restructuring charges, gain/loss from debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable. Segment adjusted EBITDA also excludes unallocated amounts, mainly corporate overhead. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors.

The following table provides operating highlights and a reconciliation of segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) before taxes:

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Six Months Ended

March 31, REVENUE 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home and Building Products $ 392,062 $ 396,659 $ 787,853 $ 793,232 Consumer and Professional Products 280,818 314,325 528,180 567,136 Total revenue $ 672,880 $ 710,984 $ 1,316,033 $ 1,360,368

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA Home and Building Products $ 128,924 $ 131,871 $ 253,643 $ 256,016 Consumer and Professional Products 20,121 19,635 25,660 17,826 Segment adjusted EBITDA 149,045 151,506 279,303 273,842 Unallocated amounts, excluding depreciation* (14,814 ) (14,630 ) (28,721 ) (28,406 ) Adjusted EBITDA 134,231 136,876 250,582 245,436 Net interest expense (25,512 ) (24,643 ) (50,387 ) (49,187 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,080 ) (17,254 ) (29,903 ) (34,367 ) Restructuring charges (2,401 ) (78,334 ) (14,801 ) (78,334 ) Gain on sale of building 11 - 558 10,852 Strategic review - retention and other (2,676 ) (6,190 ) (7,334 ) (14,422 ) Proxy expenses - (614 ) - (2,117 ) Intangible asset impairment - (100,000 ) - (100,000 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 88,573 $ (90,159 ) $ 148,715 $ (22,139 ) * Primarily Corporate Overhead

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Six Months Ended

March 31, DEPRECIATION and AMORTIZATION 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment: Home and Building Products $ 3,772 $ 3,811 $ 7,405 $ 7,657 Consumer and Professional Products 11,171 13,303 22,228 26,430 Total segment depreciation and amortization 14,943 17,114 29,633 34,087 Corporate 137 140 270 280 Total consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 15,080 $ 17,254 $ 29,903 $ 34,367

Griffon believes free cash flow ("FCF", a non-GAAP measure) is a useful measure for investors because it portrays the Company's ability to generate cash from operations for purposes such as repaying debt, funding acquisitions and paying dividends.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to FCF:

For the Six Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 185,860 $ 161,636 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (33,289 ) (11,837 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1,272 11,834 FCF $ 153,843 $ 161,633

The following tables provide a reconciliation of gross profit and selling, general and administrative expenses for items that affect comparability for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit, as reported $ 270,665 $ 194,492 $ 507,306 $ 428,317 % of revenue 40.2 % 27.4 % 38.5 % 31.5 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) 1,334 74,645 12,980 74,645 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 271,999 $ 269,137 $ 520,286 $ 502,962 % of revenue 40.4 % 37.9 % 39.5 % 37.0 % (1) For the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, restructuring charges relates to the CPP global sourcing expansion.

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses, including intangible asset impairment, as reported $ 157,217 $ 260,301 $ 310,020 $ 413,021 % of revenue 23.4 % 36.6 % 23.6 % 30.4 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) (1,067 ) (3,689 ) (1,821 ) (3,689 ) Intangible asset impairment - (100,000 ) - (100,000 ) Proxy expenses - (614 ) - (2,117 ) Strategic review - retention and other (2,676 ) (6,190 ) (7,334 ) (14,422 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 153,474 $ 149,808 $ 300,865 $ 292,793 % of revenue 22.8 % 21.1 % 22.9 % 21.5 % (1) For the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, restructuring charges relates to the CPP global sourcing expansion.

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 672,880 $ 710,984 $ 1,316,033 $ 1,360,368 Cost of goods and services 402,215 516,492 808,727 932,051 Gross profit 270,665 194,492 507,306 428,317 Selling, general and administrative expenses 157,217 160,301 310,020 313,021 Intangible asset impairment - 100,000 - 100,000 Total operating expenses 157,217 260,301 310,020 413,021 Income (loss) from operations 113,448 (65,809 ) 197,286 15,296 Other income (expense) Interest expense (26,149 ) (24,879 ) (51,448 ) (49,527 ) Interest income 637 236 1,061 340 Gain on sale of building 11 - 558 10,852 Other, net 626 293 1,258 900 Total other expense, net (24,875 ) (24,350 ) (48,571 ) (37,435 ) Income (loss) before taxes 88,573 (90,159 ) 148,715 (22,139 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 24,430 (27,904 ) 42,395 (8,586 ) Net income (loss) $ 64,143 $ (62,255 ) $ 106,320 $ (13,553 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.34 $ (1.17 ) $ 2.20 $ (0.26 ) Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 47,946 53,038 48,365 52,809 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.28 $ (1.17 ) $ 2.10 $ (0.26 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 49,931 53,038 50,714 52,809 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 Net income (loss) $ 64,143 $ (62,255 ) $ 106,320 $ (13,553 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments (7,199 ) 334 3,039 12,271 Pension and other post retirement plans 531 746 1,063 1,608 Change in cash flow hedges 1,772 1,533 1,477 953 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (4,896 ) 2,613 5,579 14,832 Comprehensive income (loss), net $ 59,247 $ (59,642 ) $ 111,899 $ 1,279

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 123,030 $ 102,889 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $11,567 and $11,264 349,818 312,432 Inventories 443,970 507,130 Prepaid and other current assets 65,196 57,139 Assets held for sale 24,172 - Assets of discontinued operations 980 1,001 Total Current Assets 1,007,166 980,591 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 267,337 279,218 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 168,252 169,942 GOODWILL 327,864 327,864 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 625,202 635,243 OTHER ASSETS 23,805 21,731 ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 4,104 4,290 Total Assets $ 2,423,730 $ 2,418,879 CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt $ 8,152 $ 9,625 Accounts payable 143,152 116,646 Accrued liabilities 174,247 193,098 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 33,433 32,632 Liabilities of discontinued operations 2,753 7,148 Total Current Liabilities 361,737 359,149 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 1,577,208 1,459,904 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 145,295 147,224 OTHER LIABILITIES 132,063 132,708 LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 5,241 4,650 Total Liabilities 2,221,544 2,103,635 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total Shareholders' Equity 202,186 315,244 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,423,730 $ 2,418,879

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 106,320 $ (13,553 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,903 34,367 Stock-based compensation 12,674 13,335 Intangible asset impairments - 100,000 Asset impairment charges - restructuring 8,482 59,118 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 904 343 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 2,113 2,045 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) - (25,744 ) Gain on sale of assets and investments (1,075 ) (10,852 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (33,503 ) (19,431 ) Decrease in inventories 56,250 64,582 (Increase) decrease in prepaid and other assets (5,766 ) 3,451 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, income taxes payable and operating lease liabilities 7,979 (51,409 ) Other changes, net 1,579 5,384 Net cash provided by operating activities 185,860 161,636 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (33,289 ) (11,837 ) Payments related to sale of business - (2,568 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1,272 11,834 Net cash used in investing activities (32,017 ) (2,571 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (21,676 ) (12,824 ) Purchase of shares for treasury (222,421 ) (12,989 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 179,500 45,419 Payments of long-term debt (67,184 ) (119,110 ) Other, net (262 ) (127 ) Net cash used in financing activities (132,043 ) (99,631 )

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - continued (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Net cash used in operating activities (3,273 ) (2,598 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (3,273 ) (2,598 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 1,614 (1,428 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 20,141 55,408 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 102,889 120,184 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 123,030 $ 175,592

Griffon evaluates performance based on adjusted net income (loss) and the related adjusted earnings (loss) per share, which excludes restructuring charges, gain/loss from debt extinguishment, acquisition related expenses, discrete and certain other tax items, as well other items that may affect comparability, as applicable, non-GAAP measures. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors. The following tables provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income and earnings (loss) per common share to adjusted earnings per common share:

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 64,143 $ (62,255 ) $ 106,320 $ (13,553 ) Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) 2,401 78,334 14,801 78,334 Intangible asset impairment - 100,000 - 100,000 Gain on sale of building (11 ) - (558 ) (10,852 ) Strategic review - retention and other 2,676 6,190 7,334 14,422 Proxy expenses - 614 - 2,117 Tax impact of above items(2) (1,309 ) (47,224 ) (5,513 ) (47,055 ) Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits), net(3) (390 ) (8,723 ) 393 (9,056 ) Adjusted net income $ 67,510 $ 66,936 $ 122,777 $ 114,357 Earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.28 $ (1.17 ) $ 2.10 $ (0.26 ) Adjusting items, net of tax: Anti-dilutive share impact(4) - 0.05 - 0.02 Restructuring charges(1) 0.04 1.06 0.22 1.06 Intangible asset impairment - 1.34 - 1.34 Gain on sale of building - - (0.01 ) (0.15 ) Strategic review - retention and other 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.20 Proxy expenses - 0.01 - 0.03 Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits), net(3) (0.01 ) (0.16 ) 0.01 (0.16 ) Adjusted earnings per common share $ 1.35 $ 1.21 $ 2.42 $ 2.07 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands) 47,946 53,038 48,365 52,809 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands) 49,931 55,364 50,714 55,334

Note: Due to rounding, the sum of earnings per common share and adjusting items, net of tax, may not equal adjusted earnings per common share.

(1) For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, restructuring charges relate to the CPP global sourcing expansion, of which $1.3 million and $74.6 million, respectively, is included in Cost of goods and services and $1.1 million and $3.7 million, respectively, is included in SG&A. For the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, restructuring charges relate to the CPP global sourcing expansion, of which $13.0 million and $74.6 million, respectively, are included in Cost of goods and services and $1.8 million and $3.7 million, respectively, are included in SG&A.

(2) The tax impact for the above reconciling adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP net income and EPS is determined by comparing the Company's tax provision, including the reconciling adjustments, to the tax provision excluding such adjustments.

(3) Discrete and certain other tax provisions (benefits) primarily relate to the impact of a rate differential between statutory and annual effective tax rate on items impacting the quarter.

(4) In the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, Earnings (loss) per common share is calculated using basic shares on the face of the income statement. The anti-dilutive share impact represents the impact of converting from basic shares to diluted shares used in calculating Earnings (loss) per common share.

