MassRobotics Announces Form & Function Challenge Winners, Showcases First Accelerator Cohort at the Robotics Summit & Expo

MassRobotics Announces Form & Function Challenge Winners, Earns Robotics Innovation Award, Showcases First Accelerator Cohort at the Robotics Summit & Expo

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / MassRobotics announced the winners of its 2nd Form & Function University Robotics Challenge . Twelve teams from around the globe showcased their robotics and automation projects, competing for cash prizes. The idea of this challenge is to create a robot that looks good (Form) and works (Function). Components and software donated by partners AMD, Analog Devices, Danfoss, Festo, Lattice Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, Novanta, Solidworks and Igus helped the student teams utilize the latest offerings in the industry. A panel of judges from the robotics industry selected the Seoul National University team with their deployable gantry system that 3D printed on the concrete floor of the convention center as this year's first prize winner. Second prize was awarded to the Harvard University team with a hydrocube capable of moving particles in liquid without touching them, and third prize was awarded to the Wentworth Institute of Technology team with an underwater inspection robot. The University of British Columbia team's robot that can detect and monitor embers in wildfires earned the Audience Choice award.

MassRobotics also earned an RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award for the MassRobotics Accelerator, powered by Mass Tech Collaborative. This first public/private accelerator is empowering the next generation of robotics startups through non-dilutive funding, custom tailored curriculum, and personalized mentorship. MassRobotics showcased the companies in the Accelerator cohort; each company presented its technologies and business models, highlighting the impact of the Accelerator program at the Robotics Summit: participating companies are: Apparel Robotics , brd BOT , Gopher Motion , Hominid X , Mapless AI , Oligo , Robotics 88 , rStream , SIMPL Automation , Yard Robotics

Additional RBR50 winners included MassRobotics resident startups Glidance Inc , Opteran , and Sereact .

Healthcare Robotics Startup Catalyst

Our Healthcare Catalyst Program startups made their final presentations, sharing their milestones and achievements made during this year's program. Startups included: Able Innovations, AiM Medical Robotics, Cobionix, Dopl Technologies, Healthic, RIF Robotics, REEV, and Limber Technologies. Attendees were able to see innovations first hand on the showroom floor - from a patient transfer system to surgical tool handling. Read more about the program and startups here .

As a strategic partner with WTWH Media for the 2024 Robotics Summit & Expo, MassRobotics played a key role in providing guidance and leveraging its extensive global network to support the event. Nearly 5,000 attendees participated in sessions led by industry leaders such as Agility Robotics, Amazon, Disney, Medtronic, and Teradyne, gaining insights into the future of robotics development. The exhibit hall doubled in footprint from last year, with nearly 200 exhibitors.

Read more about the Robotics Summit & Expo here .

The MassRobotics 7th Annual Robot Block Party will take place September 28, 2024 in Boston's Seaport district. Sign up to request exhibition space to showcase robotics technology or provide a demo here . For sponsorship, inquire here.

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating innovation and adoption in the field of robotics. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics technology and connected devices companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace and resources they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally.

