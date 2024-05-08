Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
08.05.2024 | 14:02
Kids Email: KidsEmail.org Acquired by Internet Safety Expert JT Smith in Strategic Move to Enhance Child Digital Safety

ROCKVILLE, UT & ARBON, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Jacob Andersen, the founder of KidsEmail.org, a leading child safety platform, has successfully sold the company to internet safety veteran JT Smith in a deal that underscores the market value of safe digital environments for children. The transaction amount remains confidential, but with over 130,000 parent accounts and a monthly subscription of $4.95, the sale represents a significant investment in the future of online child protection.

Kids Email Logo

Since its inception in 2009, KidsEmail.org has been at the forefront of the internet safety industry, offering robust tools for parents to monitor and control their children's online communication. This ensures a safe, constructive internet experience tailored for young users.

JT Smith, the new owner, brings extensive expertise in internet security, focusing on safe search and secure online experiences. This acquisition is poised to further solidify KidsEmail.org's position as a leader in the child internet safety sector.

Jacob Andersen commented on the sale, saying, "Transferring KidsEmail.org to JT Smith is a significant step forward in ensuring the continued success and expansion of the safe communication services we provide. The value of this transaction reflects the high demand and necessity for dedicated child safety solutions online."

JT Smith also shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Purchasing KidsEmail.org represents a strategic enhancement of our capabilities to safeguard young internet users. With the established user base and revenue from subscriptions, we are excited to innovate and expand upon the strong foundation Jacob has built."

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Andersen
jacob@kidsemail.org

Contact Information

Jacob Andersen
Founder
jacob@kidsemail.org

SOURCE: Kids Email

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
