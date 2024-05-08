Tego Cyber Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer Shannon Wilkinson Receives Champion in Security: Inclusion Award at RSA

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on threat intelligence, detection and correlation tools, today announced that its co-founder and Chief Technical Offer, Shannon Wilkinson, received the ?Champion in Security: Inclusion Award at the Champion in Security gala held at RSA on May 6th in San Francisco.

Sponsored by Portal26, the Champion in Security Awards is held to honor cyber leaders who embody Respect, Inclusion, Collaboration, Community, Innovation and Education. Held annually during RSA, the peer-nominated awards seek to foster values that go far beyond the practice of security techniques and focus instead on the humans that power this critical discipline and without whom we would not have the strength to stand up to cybercriminals. For more on the awards ceremony, visit the Champions in Security Awards website at https://portal26.ai/champions-in-security-awards-2024/

The Champion in Security Award for Inclusion honors the security leaders who organize their team to accommodate diversity, equality and inclusion principles to the fullest degree. These individuals actively solicit individuals from diverse as well as underrepresented groups and provide training to overcome barriers to equitable progress. These leaders recognize that as a community of practitioners, security has historically not been very diverse, and so they work hard to bring about significant change in how their teams are staffed and also to ensure that individuals from diverse backgrounds are welcomed, trained, and rewarded in a fair and equitable manner.

"We are proud of our Champions in Security Awards winners. These are leaders that are making a difference, not only in their technical practice but in the lives of their colleagues and industry as a whole," said Arti Raman, CEO and founder, Portal26. "This year's theme, 'The Art of the Possible,' reminds us that true security innovation requires technical prowess, creativity, collaboration, and intuition. Just as artists weave colors, shapes, and textures together to create masterpieces, cybersecurity professionals must leverage diverse perspectives, forge meaningful connections, and think outside the box to avoid emerging threats. Together, we are not just defending against cyber threats; we are crafting a future where security is not just a goal but a reality."

Shannon Wilkinson expressed her thanks and gratitude for the award, saying, "Receiving recognition at the Champion in Security Awards is truly humbling and a testament to the collective effort of our entire security community. I am honored by the nomination and to be selected by the committee. I also want to express my deep gratitude to those who have supported and inspired me throughout the years. This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts, but a celebration of the collaborative spirit that defines the cybersecurity industry. Together, we strengthen the fabric of cybersecurity and empower each other to confront the challenges of tomorrow."

About Shannon Wilkinson

Shannon is a graduate from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a Bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems and earned her Master's degree in Information Systems Management from the University of Phoenix. Shannon co-founded Tego Cyber Inc. in 2019 with a mission to develop threat hunting and threat intelligence solutions to help companies respond to the ever-changing cyber threat landscape. Prior to founding Tego Cyber, Shannon spent 12 years overseas working for the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations building mission critical software platforms. She is the author of "Ripping Off the Hoodie: Encouraging the Next Generation of STEM Girls" which became an Amazon #1 Best Seller. Shannon was selected as the Las Vegas Women in Technology - Cybersecurity and Las Vegas Women in Technology Entrepreneur as well as appeared in the MyVEGAS Magazine Top 100 Women of Las Vegas several times.

About The Champion in Security Awards Sponsor

Portal26, formerly Titaniam, is an award-winning Generative AI (GenAI) visibility and data security leader. Its GenAI Visibility and AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) SaaS Platform helps organizations embrace and accelerate the competitive promise of GenAI throughout the enterprise. It serves as the essential foundation to provide organizations with the full visibility to understand GenAI use - along with the governance, security, and education to manage it well. Filling another critical gap, its data security platform converges 10 security and privacy controls into one enterprise-grade solution, delivering unprecedented security at a fraction of traditional prices. To learn more about how Portal26 can empower your enterprise, visit www.portal26.ai.

About Tego

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Corporate

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

X/Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

Tel: 480-861-2425

Email: brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com