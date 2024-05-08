Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that its CEO Andrea Aranguren and industry veteran Troy Bullock have been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased with the additions of Andrea and Troy to our Board," said Vince Sorace, Executive Chairman of MineHub. "Since being appointed CEO in July 2023, Andrea has successfully advanced MineHub's position as a global leader in providing mining and supply chain technology solutions. Her leadership skills, strategic mindset and industry expertise will greatly benefit MineHub's Board as we continue to digitize the evolving landscape of commodity supply chains and trading."

Mr. Sorace, commented on Troy Bullock's appointment, "Troy's exceptional leadership and extensive experience in the Canadian technology sector make him a valuable addition to our team. With a proven track record of success, he brings a wealth of strategic insight and strong governance background to our organization. Troy's deep understanding of go-to-market strategies and his proficiency in financial management will be instrumental as we continue to advance MineHub's mission and accelerate our growth trajectory. We look forward to his contributions as we chart the course for MineHub's future success."

Mr. Bullock is a recognized leader in the Canadian technology space with over 25 years of international finance leadership experience having previously served as the President and CEO of Nanotech Security Corp. ("Nanotech"), a publicly listed company that was acquired in 2021. During his tenure at Nanotech, he led the company from start-up, including developing and executing a clear strategy, driving revenues of over $50 million, and ultimately through a successful sale of the business for over $90 million. Before his tenure at Nanotech, Mr. Bullock was the CEO of Stormtech Performance Apparel where he played a pivotal role developing a new go-to market strategy and restructuring the business. Mr. Bullock's previous experience includes serving as the CFO and Director at TSX listed companies Ascalade Communications and Norsat International. Mr. Bullock has a proven track record of developing and executing a focussed go-to market strategy. Mr. Bullock is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Mr. Bullock commented, "I am honored and excited with the prospect of joining the Board of Directors of MineHub. The Company's commitment to driving innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for transformative change in the technology sector. I am eager to contribute my experience with go-to-market strategies to help MineHub achieve its ambitious goals. I am confident that together with the talented team at MineHub, we can unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the commodities industry. I look forward to collaborating with the board and management team to chart a course for MineHub's continued success."

In addition, the Company announces the grant of 925,000 stock options to senior officers, directors and consultants of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.25 cents per share for a period of five years. The stock options will be subject to vesting requirements, as determined by the Board of Directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan and have a hold period of 4 months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

MineHub also announces the resignations of Alison Graham and Arnoud Star Busman from its Board of Directors. Alison and Arnoud were instrumental in executing the acquisition strategy that has established MineHub as an industry leader. The Company would like to thank both for their contributions during their tenure on the board and wish them the best in their current and future endeavours.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com. Tel: (604) 628-5623

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208316

SOURCE: MineHub Technologies Inc.