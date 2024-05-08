Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LRE), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo, will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Daisuke Takahashi, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas. The Company's mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company's vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

