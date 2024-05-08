Kornit Digital Ltd: Kornit Digital Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First quarter revenues of $43.8 million, in line with previous guidance

First quarter GAAP net loss of $13.2 million; non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million

Generated positive cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2024

Successfully concluded Apollo beta with all three customers and built a healthy pipeline

Significant interest from new and existing customers on the all-inclusive click ("AIC") model



ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Despite enduring macroeconomic challenges, we saw success with the strategic initiatives we implemented in Q4 and early this quarter." said Ronen Samuel, Kornit's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Samuel continued, "Our pipeline for the Apollo has already been filled for 2024 by customers addressing both existing and target markets, and we are now building our pipeline for 2025. Additionally, in the first quarter of the AIC pilot on Apollo, the model generated highly positive feedback and drove multiple orders."

Mr. Samuel concluded, "As we look ahead, we are dedicating our attention and resources to ensuring that we have put all the necessary pieces in place to deliver on our vision of transitioning long-run production to sustainable, on-demand digital production, globally."

First Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $43.8 million compared with $47.8 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.





GAAP gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 32.3% compared with 27.4% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 37.5% compared with 30.2% in the prior year period.





GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $32.4 million compared with $37.2 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 16.6% to $27.1 million compared with the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $13.2 million, or ($0.28) per basic share, compared with net loss of $18.9 million, or ($0.38) per basic share, for the first quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.3 million, or ($0.11) per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $13.4 million, or ($0.27) per basic share, for the first quarter of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.8 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2024 was -17.9% compared with -30.8% for the first quarter of 2023.



Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $47 million to $52 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between -10% to 0%.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company's operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company's customers and suppliers; the Company's degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company's Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company's Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company's ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company's ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company's relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company's success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company's quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company's performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company's business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company's business. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,501 $ 39,605 Short-term bank deposit 259,997 235,600 Marketable securities 107,401 57,292 Trade receivables, net 80,727 93,632 Inventory 67,016 67,712 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 28,032 28,546 Total current assets 549,674 522,387 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 177,518 223,203 Deposits and other long-term assets 8,917 8,209 Severance pay fund 289 283 Property, plant and equipment, net 49,948 50,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,348 23,782 Intangible assets, net 7,134 7,647 Goodwill 29,164 29,164 Total long-term assets 293,318 343,193 Total assets 842,992 865,580 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 2,949 6,936 Employees and payroll accruals 10,375 12,121 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 1,850 2,158 Operating lease liabilities 3,682 5,073 Other payables and accrued expenses 21,997 23,814 Total current liabilities 40,853 50,102 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,054 1,080 Operating lease liabilities 16,403 18,533 Other long-term liabilities 112 198 Total long-term liabilities 17,569 19,811 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 784,570 795,667 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 842,992 $ 865,580







KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 29,013 $ 31,903 Services 14,763 15,875 Total revenues 43,776 47,778 Cost of revenues Products 15,691 20,379 Services 13,946 14,327 Total cost of revenues 29,637 34,706 Gross profit 14,139 13,072 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 11,352 13,082 Sales and marketing 13,796 15,183 General and administrative 7,277 8,948 Total operating expenses 32,425 37,213 Operating loss (18,286 ) (24,141 ) Financial income, net 5,346 5,404 Loss before taxes on income (12,940 ) (18,737 ) Taxes on income 259 194 Net loss $ (13,199 ) $ (18,931 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net loss per share 47,611,456 49,887,982 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 47,611,456 49,887,982







KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 43,776 $ 47,778 GAAP cost of revenues $ 29,637 $ 34,706 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (502 ) (507 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (419 ) (351 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2) (265 ) (263 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2) (160 ) (160 ) Restructuring expenses (3) (914 ) (89 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 27,377 $ 33,336 GAAP gross profit $ 14,139 $ 13,072 Gross profit adjustments 2,260 1,370 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 16,399 $ 14,442 GAAP operating expenses $ 32,425 $ 37,213 Share-based compensation (1) (4,527 ) (4,387 ) Intangible assets amortization (2) (88 ) (188 ) Restructuring expenses (3) (757 ) (206 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 27,053 $ 32,432 GAAP Financial income, net $ 5,346 $ 5,404 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 385 (376 ) Non-GAAP Financial income, net $ 5,731 $ 5,028 GAAP Taxes on income $ 259 $ 194 Non-cash deferred tax income $ 87 $ 221 Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 346 $ 415 GAAP net loss $ (13,199 ) $ (18,931 ) Share-based compensation (1) 5,448 5,245 Intangible assets amortization (2) 513 611 Restructuring expenses (3) 1,671 295 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 385 (376 ) Non-cash deferred tax income (87 ) (221 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (5,269 ) $ (13,377 ) GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.38 ) Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 47,611,456 49,887,982 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 47,611,456 49,887,982 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 502 $ 507 Cost of service revenues $ 419 351 Research and development $ 1,295 1,351 Sales and marketing $ 1,582 1,363 General and administrative $ 1,650 1,673 $ 5,448 $ 5,245 (2) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 265 $ 263 Cost of service revenues $ 160 160 Sales and marketing $ 88 188 $ 513 $ 611 (3) Restructuring expenses Cost of product revenues $ 865 $ 89 Cost of service revenues $ 49 - Research and development $ 235 20 Sales and marketing $ 190 186 General and administrative $ 332 - $ 1,671 $ 295







KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,199 ) $ (18,931 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,324 3,873 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 3,586 2,344 Share-based compensation 5,448 5,245 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (7 ) 323 Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities - 40 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 12,905 (5,608 ) Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 514 916 Inventory (96 ) (3,023 ) Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (87 ) (457 ) Deposits and other long term assets (708 ) (1,027 ) Trade payables (3,765 ) (1,477 ) Employees and payroll accruals (1,152 ) 737 Deferred revenues and advances from customers (308 ) (1,038 ) Other payables and accrued expenses (2,313 ) 4,340 Accrued severance pay, net (32 ) 99 Other long - term liabilities (86 ) (360 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,024 $ (14,004 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (1,284 ) $ (3,278 ) Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net (24,397 ) 274,932 Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 3,494 4,000 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 11,298 3,572 Investment in marketable securities (18,017 ) (10,024 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (28,906 ) $ 269,202 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options $ - $ 42 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (594 ) (135 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (7,628 ) (6,752 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (8,222 ) $ (6,845 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (33,104 ) $ 248,353 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 39,605 104,597 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 6,501 $ 352,950 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 92 173 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 946 365 Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 154 653 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets (1,746 ) 6,037





