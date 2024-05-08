Paired with the Thermomix® TM6®, the Sensor takes connected cooking beyond the appliance and allows for precise monitoring of cooking temperatures in ovens, pans and grills, allowing for a fully integrated cooking experience.

Just in time for World Baking Day on May 17, Thermomix®, manufacturer of the leading all-in-one Wi-Fi-connected cooking appliance, the TM6®, proudly introduces the Thermomix® Sensor, a groundbreaking smart thermometer that brings greater ease and precision to monitoring food's core temperature. This cutting-edge smart thermometer is set to transform the way cooking enthusiasts approach cooking, grilling, and baking, ensuring precision and confidence in every dish.

The launch of the Thermomix® Sensor marks the first time the brand has extended its offerings beyond the Thermomix®, enabling customers to enjoy worry-free cooking success with their ovens, pans, and grills. The Thermomix® Sensor connects wirelessly via Bluetooth® to the Thermomix® TM6® and with dual sensors capable of measuring both internal food temperature (up to 212°F) and ambient temperature (up to 527°F), the Thermomix® Sensor empowers users with unprecedented cooking control.

Key features of the Thermomix® Sensor include:

Guided Cooking Integration : Seamlessly pair the Thermomix® Sensor with your TM6® for step-by-step guidance through Cookidoo® recipes.

: Equipped with two sensors, the Thermomix® Sensor provides ultimate control over oven, pan, and grill cooking. Ease of Use: Monitor cooking progress effortlessly with push notifications and real-time temperature tracking via the Cooking Center mobile app.

With a retail price of $129.00, the Thermomix® Sensor is available starting today for existing Thermomix® users and for new customers on May 27. Special launch deals for both the Thermomix® TM6® and Thermomix® Sensor will be available at www.thermomix.com.

Fredrik Lundqvist, Thermomix CEO for the U.S. and Canada, commented on the new accessory as an example of the brand's commitment to innovation. "Thermomix® has always been focused on helping the home cook prepare restaurant-quality meals at home, simply. The addition of Thermomix® Sensor helps everyone, from novice cooks to experienced chefs, prepare meals beyond the Thermomix® with confidence."

Present in over 11 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix® has established itself as the epitome of culinary versatility and convenience, offering over 80,000 guided recipes and 28 powerful functions at the touch of a button, and is an indispensable asset for both home cooks and professional chefs alike. With the addition of the new Thermomix® Sensor smart thermometer, the cooking system just got more powerful. The TM6®, renowned for its ability to perform 28 different functions with the touch of a button and an indispensable asset for both professional chefs and home cooks alike, now is only more powerful with the addition of the new Thermomix® Sensor smart thermometer.

"With the Thermomix® Sensor, we've redefined the boundaries of culinary precision," said Lundqvist. "Whether you're baking, roasting, or grilling, our sensor ensures that every dish reaches perfection with ease."

The Thermomix® Sensor represents a milestone in the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By extending the Guided Cooking experience beyond the TM6®, Thermomix® continues to revolutionize the kitchen landscape, offering unparalleled convenience and precision to cooking enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information about the Thermomix® Sensor, please visit www.thermomix.com.

About Thermomix

Since its inception in 1971, Thermomix has been revolutionizing kitchens across the world. Evolving from seven functions to a total of 28 unique capabilities with its latest model, Thermomix continues to set the standard for smart kitchens globally. Widely used in more than 11 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix has been transforming kitchens for the past five decades. From amateurs to executive chefs, Thermomix makes achieving culinary feats effortless, with renowned chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Matthew Kenney, Bill Yosses, Antonio Bachour, and more praising its functionality. In a modern society where time is precious, Thermomix is poised to digitally revolutionize the art of cooking by streamlining the process in its entirety. For more information visit: www.thermomix.com.

About Vorwerk

Vorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal, Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. Its core business is the production and sale of superior household products (Thermomix kitchen appliance, Kobold cleaning systems). Vorwerk always seeks direct contact with its customers and achieves this primarily through its advisors, who are at the center of the company's sales activities and serve as a central point of contact for the customer. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf group. Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of 4.1 billion euros (2022) and operates in more than 60 countries.

