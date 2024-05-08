USAID-funded TRANSFORM project has united 26 organizations in antimicrobial use stewardship in an effort to combat antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial use in animals or humans could lead to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which weakens our ability to prevent and treat future infections. Recognizing the responsibility to safeguard the efficacy of these essential medicines, the following organizations announce their endorsement for science-based antimicrobial use stewardship principles that promote the health of poultry to avoid the need to use antimicrobials:

Association of Poultry Processors and Poultry Trade in the EU Countries (AVEC)

Baromfi Termék Tanács (BTT), a Hungarian poultry association

Bundesverband der Geflügelschlachtereien e.V (BVG), a German poultry association

Fédération des Industries Avicoles (FIA), a French poultry industry federation

Krajowa Rada Drobiarstwa Izba Gospodarcza, the National Poultry Council for Poland

Vereniging van de Nederlandse Pluimveeverwerkende Industrie (NEPLUVI), a Dutch poultry association

Yum! Brands

A cornerstone of the United States Agency of International Development (USAID)'s Transformational Strategies for Farm Output Risk Mitigation (TRANSFORM) project led by Cargill, the antimicrobial use stewardship principles were developed by the International Poultry Council (IPC) to drive global change throughout the animal agriculture industry by guiding actions to avoid the need to use, but when needed, ensure proper use of antimicrobials. By generating support from the global poultry industry of science-based principles to address antimicrobial use, the industry is acting to combat AMR and reduce its impact on global health security.

These seven organizations join 19 other organizations in endorsing or adopting antimicrobial use stewardship principles that reduce the need to use antimicrobials at the farm level. Previously announced supporters include the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam (AHAV), Asociación Latinoamericana de Avicultura (ALA), Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), British Poultry Council (BPC), Canadian Poultry Egg Processors (CPEP), Cargill, Inc., Chicken Farmers of Canada (CFC), DABACO Group, Federación Nacional de Avicultores de Colombia (FENAVI), Hoa Phat, Kenchic Limited, McDonald's, Poultry Federation of India (PFI), Srinivasa Farms, Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association (TBA), Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC), Tyson Foods, Unione Nazionale Filiere Agroalimentari Carni e Uova (UNAITALIA), and Vietnam Poultry Association (VIPA).

"By proactively supporting science-based antimicrobial use principles, the private sector is sending a clear message that antimicrobial stewardship is good business," said Ricardo Santin, IPC President. "We hope others are inspired to make the same commitments to stewardship, adopting science-based practices that both improve animal health and deliver benefits to their bottom line."

Collectively, 26 organizations have supported the antimicrobial use stewardship principles, reaching over 140 countries and representing over 40% of global poultry meat production spanning all sectors of poultry production from fully integrated systems to small farms. Each of these organizations are demonstrating industry leadership in their commitment to these principles, recognizing that action starts at the farm.

By adopting or endorsing the principles, organizations are committed to encouraging or taking action that centers around four key points. First, organizations agree to take a risk-based approach around each instance of antimicrobial use and consider why, when, which and how much to administer. Second, organizations agree to adopt farm management practices that improve animal health and would reduce the need for antimicrobial use. Third, organizations commit to using antimicrobials only in compliance with national authorizations and, fourth, that antimicrobials critically important for human medicine should only be used under a supervising veterinarian's diagnosis and oversight.

"AMR is a global issue, and it will take a global response to ensure antibiotics remain a viable option to treat diseases in both animals and humans," said Annie Kneedler, TRANSFORM Chief of Party. "By working across the public and private sector, we can identify market-driven solutions that improve animal health, both reducing the risk of AMR and helping safeguard global health security from other emerging disease threats."

Led by a private-sector consortium that includes Cargill, Heifer International and IPC, TRANSFORM works in Kenya, India and Vietnam to advance market-driven animal health solutions that increase global health security by combatting zoonotic disease and AMR. By working throughout the value chain leveraging a total systems approach, TRANSFORM aims to drive lasting, systemic change through on-farm practices, holistic animal nutrition research, antimicrobial use stewardship, and access to finance to support animal health and economic sustainability.

Since TRANSFORM launched in 2021, it has provided training to over 80,000 farmers in India and Kenya, with 96% reporting reduced animal mortality and nearly one third reporting an increased income after adopting one new biosecurity or farm management practice. TRANSFORM has worked with nearly 50 organizations in India and Kenya to improve financial products and services for farmers, deploying nearly $1 million in financing to farmers. TRANSFORM's research portfolio includes 22 trials to study the impact of animal nutrition on priority pathogens and antimicrobial resistant genes.

For more information about TRANSFORM, visit www.cargill.com/sustainability/transform.

About USAID

USAID is the world's premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. USAID's work advances U.S. national security and economic prosperity, demonstrates American generosity, and promotes a path to recipient self-reliance and resilience. The purpose of foreign aid should be ending the need for its existence, and we provide development assistance to help partner countries on their own development journey to self-reliance looking at ways to help lift lives, build communities, and establish self-sufficiency.

About Association of Poultry Processors and Poultry Trade in the EU Countries (AVEC)

AVEC is the voice of the European poultry meat sector. It facilitates communication and exchange between international organizations and decision-makers, focusing on key areas like animal health and welfare, food safety and quality, trade and sustainable development. With 19 members (national poultry meat associations) in 17 European countries, AVEC represents 95% of the poultry meat produced in Europe.

About Baromfi Termék Tanács (BTT)

The Poultry Product Board in Hungary was established in 1993 and has grown to span six member associations including broiler, turkey, duck, goose, table egg and free-range chicken. Its over 2,000 members represent the full spectrum of poultry production, from breeding and hatcheries to farms, slaughterhouses and other processors.

About Bundesverband der Geflügelschlachtereien e.V (BVG)

BVG (or ZDG) is the central association of the German poultry industry representing the interests of the entire German poultry industry. BVG represents the entire range of commercial poultry in Germany chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese and laying hens. Its 8,000 members cover all stages of German egg and poultry meat production: farmers of broiler poultry and laying hens, breeding companies, hatcheries, slaughterhouses, packing stations and marketers. This interconnectedness and integrity of the industry is unique in the German agriculture and food industry and is an important point of contact for politicians and the public at federal and EU level.

About Fédération des Industries Avicoles (FIA)

The purpose of the Federation of Poultry Industries is to defend the material, economic and moral interests of slaughterhouses, processing centres, cutting plants and packaging centres and, more generally, of all professions related to the production or marketing of poultry or backyard products. In addition, FIA seeks to coordinate and represent the interests of its members vis-à-vis the French public authorities, European and international bodies and all French and foreign inter-professional bodies, social partners, employers' organisations, European and international institutions and all organisations with professional aims.

About Krajowa Rada Drobiarstwa Izba Gospodarcza (KRD-IG)

KRG-IG is the leading poultry sector organization in Poland. It was established on the 11th of March, 1998. Currently, KRD-IG consists of over 100 members of various specializations from the poultry industry with members including agricultural universities, associations of poultry farmers and producers, poultry meat processing plants, feed production plants, and individual poultry farmers and producers. They represent every field of the Polish poultry business sector: farming, breeding, hatching, poultry and egg production, poultry meat and egg processing, trade in poultry, poultry meat products, and poultry feed production.

About Vereniging van de Nederlandse Pluimveeverwerkende Industrie (NEPLUVI) Netherlands

NEPLUVI is the Dutch Association of the Poultry Processing Industries and is a board member of the Dutch association which represents the interest of the whole poultry sector. NEPLUVI represents the interest of all the poultry processors in the Netherlands. These companies not only process Dutch poultry meat but also poultry from countries abroad. There are over 10,000 people working at the companies of the members of NEPLUVI.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 58,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company's concepts KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more.

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials-from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000-plus team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 158 years-and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About International Poultry Council

The International Poultry Council is the unified voice of the global poultry sector that represents 86% of poultry meat exports and 73% of the volume of poultry meat production. IPC works to strengthen communication between the industries of different countries, promotes a common global understanding of and confidence in poultry products, represents the global poultry sector with international organizations and agencies, shares science-based solutions and information across the whole poultry supply chain, promotes a balanced regulatory framework to support a fair global playing field and promotes, supports and encourages the sustainable development of animal production for global food security.

