Enablon ESG Excellence recognized for innovation in sustainability

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, announces that its Enablon ESG Excellence solution has received a Sustainable Service Award at the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards.

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through its business sustainability awards and environmental journalism awards. The 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards recognize companies for their industry leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Enablon ESG Excellence brings clarity to the complexity of ESG through harnessing advanced technologies to support and enable the end-to-end process of ESG reporting. Enablon is committed to continuous innovation of its client offering, which enables leaders to manage risk, drive sustainability and boost productivity across the entire value chain.

Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Enablon, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG said: "As the ESG reporting landscape evolves, companies increasingly seek to adopt transformative technologies to meet the growing requirements of regulators, stakeholders, and customers. We are delighted that our cutting-edge ESG solution has won a Sustainable Service Award. Enablon ESG Excellence empowers sustainability and finance leaders to collaborate to collect, report, and disclose verifiable ESG data with the same rigor as they apply to financial data."

Enablon is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions that drive transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508536949/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Whybrow

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mob: +44 7855 186713