At the recent Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD) Conference, John Patton, Ph.D., biotechnology scientist and entrepreneur and Head of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) for Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), a global leader in drug-device combination products, was announced as the winner of the Charles G. Thiel Award. This prestigious award is given once every two years at RDD Conferences to one scientist who has been voted by his or her peers to have pioneered significant developments in one or more aspects of the science and technology surrounding respiratory drug delivery.

Patton has been one of the most influential scientists in the field of respiratory drug delivery and is a champion in the field of pulmonary delivery of large molecules and biologics. He has published more than 100 publications, has more than 40 patents, and has founded or co-founded six drug delivery companies, including iPharma Labs, a company that Kindeva acquired in 2022.

"John's research and development expertise, coupled with the myriad publications he authored, have helped pave the way for respiratory delivery to be utilized by researchers and companies for the treatment of other diseases," said Kindeva's Global Chief Commercial Officer, David Stevens. "John's passion and conviction with respect to the applications of drug delivery to and through the lungs, and in particular his pioneering work progressing pulmonary delivery of biologics, has been nothing short of inspiring. John has made and continues to make a tremendous contribution to both Kindeva and the wider industry. On behalf of all his colleagues at Kindeva, we congratulate John. It is a privilege to work alongside him and benefit from his technical vision and boundless enthusiasm for inhaled medicine."

Kindeva's application in inhaled biologics spans complex therapeutic treatments from local to deep lung (systemic) delivery including lung fibrosis, asthma/COPD, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases and encompasses a wealth of expertise in developing solutions that address insulin needs, cold chain requirements, and more.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. We develop and manufacture products across a broad range of drug-delivery formats, including pulmonary nasal, injectable, and transdermal. Our service offerings span early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from our state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities located across the U.S. and U.K.

