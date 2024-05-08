INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Informa Markets Engineering South Hosts World-Class MedTech Conference to Drive Medical Device Manufacturing Education

IM Engineering South, the southeast's premier six-in-one advanced design and manufacturing expo, announces the addition of MedTech Master Class, an immersive conference with unparalleled insights into critical facets of the medical technology industry. The MedTech conference is designed to elevate manufacturing professionals' expertise in overall product design and development through interactive sessions led by industry pioneers.

Each presentation will help design engineers stay at the forefront of innovation and navigate the evolving landscape of medtech. The MedTech Master Class will also host multiple networking events throughout IME South, providing ample opportunity for collaboration and partnership to enhance unique developments across medical technology professionals.

The conference will cover a range of interests from design and development, policy and regulations, to startups and cybersecurity. Contextual conversations surrounding trending topics will include the adoption of AI in business, the future in cutting-edge equipment and software, transformative healthcare solutions, as well as guidance for new regulatory expectations and demands, and how to navigate medical device approvals across the globe.

"IME South is the most significant manufacturing platform in the Southeast to foster industry knowledge. We put education at the heart of our event to help drive the collaborations that fuel the $642.5 billion global medtech industry ," states Melissa Magestro, Vice President at Informa Markets Engineering.?"Not only does the conference provide access to industry-leading speakers with direct networking that you cannot get anywhere else, but the agenda is also intentionally curated to include all functions of the business for a complete holistic perspective."

Held June 4-6 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC, IME South will bring together over 3,000 attendees spanning medical design, packaging, automation, plastics, design and processing.

IME South, alternating biennially with IME East, comprises six co-located shows, including Medical Design?& Manufacturing (MD&M),?Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Pack, Plastec, and Powder & Bulk Solids.

To learn more about the MedTech conference or to register to attend the expo, visit www.imengineeringsouth.com/en/home .

