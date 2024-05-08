First North Denmark: FOM Technologies A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in FOM Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 May 2024. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. ISIN: DK0061278199 ------------------------------------------------- Name: FOM Technologies ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 9,394,696 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 110,256 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 9,504,952 shares ------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 23.40 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197586 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: FOM ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S