Mittwoch, 08.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 | Ticker-Symbol: 492
Stuttgart
08.05.24
08:03 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.05.2024 | 14:24
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oscillate Plc - Result of AGM

Oscillate Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

8 May 2024

Oscillate Plc
("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Heena Karani
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930


© 2024 PR Newswire
