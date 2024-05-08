Oscillate Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
8 May 2024
Oscillate Plc
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
