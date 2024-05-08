Oscillate Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

8 May 2024

Oscillate Plc

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Heena Karani

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930